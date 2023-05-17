Premier League promotion: Who is in the Championship playoffs?

Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?
Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions.
Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)
Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET kick off
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs and their 0-0 draw away at Coventry City in the first leg of their semifinal sets them up nicely. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season? Their 2-1 loss at injury-hit Sunderland felt familiar as they coughed up a lead and have it all to do in the second leg at home.
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro in the second leg then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle has been getting plenty of production from Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The former has scored 10 of his 17 Premier League goals since the calendar turned to April.
Brighton has a long injury list but Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are healthy and ready to produce for at least a few more matches in a Seagulls shirt. Pascal Gross is having an excellent season and big forward Denis Undav has made his presence felt over the past few games.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
Newcastle could get Sean Longstaff back but it’s unlikely, while Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all out.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
The Seagulls are waiting on Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso, and their list of confirmed absences is long: Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Lallana are all missing.
Tied at 1-1 from the superb first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, Man City have the slight advantage as the take reigning European champs Real back to the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola is chasing the holy grail of the Champions League as it is the one trophy City have yet to win and they’ve come so close to winning it on multiple occasions over the last decade. With Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne in this type of form, City look unstoppable and this could be their year.
However, Carlo Ancelotti and Real have been here many times before and their experienced stars have guided them to yet another deep run in the Champions League as they have won a record 14 European cups and aim to stretch their own record further. There is a lovely blend of youth and experience in this Real side and although they may not dominate games they can win them in an instance.
All of the talk is around whether or not City will win the treble and the Premier League is almost sewn up (a home win against Chelsea this Sunday will seal a third-straight title) and they are favorites to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United. So, it comes down to this. Pep had the luxury of resting Kevin de Bruyne at the weekend and Ilkay Gundogan is stepping up masterfully at the business end of the season once again as he’s scored four goals in his last two PL games. Pep Guardiola has joked he “isn’t overthinking” things ahead of a big match once again, while he also insisted he isn’t worried about his legacy if they don’t advance as City are seeming very relaxed ahead of this monster clash. And why not? They’re flying. Defensively City have found a great formula with their 3-2-4-1 and now it is all about getting their best players in the positions where they can hurt Real Madrid the most.
Speaking of Real Madrid, they have had the luxury of resting their stars as they won the Spanish Cup two weeks ago but were a distant second to Barcelona in La Liga this season. Ancelotti saw Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba handle Haaland in the first leg and they will have to have another dominant display, plus the midfielders ahead of them will also have to stop City’s main men purring. That said, Karim Benzena, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr are all capable of doing plenty of damage of their own.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as five teams are ensconced in the lower reaches of the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.