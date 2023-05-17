Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday and Pep Guardiola’s side are in red-hot form as they chase the treble.

Tied at 1-1 from the superb first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, Man City have the slight advantage as the take reigning European champs Real back to the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola is chasing the holy grail of the Champions League as it is the one trophy City have yet to win and they’ve come so close to winning it on multiple occasions over the last decade. With Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne in this type of form, City look unstoppable and this could be their year.

However, Carlo Ancelotti and Real have been here many times before and their experienced stars have guided them to yet another deep run in the Champions League as they have won a record 14 European cups and aim to stretch their own record further. There is a lovely blend of youth and experience in this Real side and although they may not dominate games they can win them in an instance.

Here is everything you need for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 17)

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

All of the talk is around whether or not City will win the treble and the Premier League is almost sewn up (a home win against Chelsea this Sunday will seal a third-straight title) and they are favorites to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United. So, it comes down to this. Pep had the luxury of resting Kevin de Bruyne at the weekend and Ilkay Gundogan is stepping up masterfully at the business end of the season once again as he’s scored four goals in his last two PL games. Pep Guardiola has joked he “isn’t overthinking” things ahead of a big match once again, while he also insisted he isn’t worried about his legacy if they don’t advance as City are seeming very relaxed ahead of this monster clash. And why not? They’re flying. Defensively City have found a great formula with their 3-2-4-1 and now it is all about getting their best players in the positions where they can hurt Real Madrid the most.

Speaking of Real Madrid, they have had the luxury of resting their stars as they won the Spanish Cup two weeks ago but were a distant second to Barcelona in La Liga this season. Ancelotti saw Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba handle Haaland in the first leg and they will have to have another dominant display, plus the midfielders ahead of them will also have to stop City’s main men purring. That said, Karim Benzena, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr are all capable of doing plenty of damage of their own.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup

DOUBT: Eduardo Camavinga (knee)

