Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as five teams are ensconced in the lower reaches of the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle has been getting plenty of production from Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The former has scored 10 of his 17 Premier League goals since the calendar turned to April.
Brighton has a long injury list but Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are healthy and ready to produce for at least a few more matches in a Seagulls shirt. Pascal Gross is having an excellent season and big forward Denis Undav has made his presence felt over the past few games.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
Newcastle could get Sean Longstaff back but it’s unlikely, while Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all out.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
The Seagulls are waiting on Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso, and their list of confirmed absences is long: Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Lallana are all missing.
Tied at 1-1 from the superb first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, Man City have the slight advantage as the take reigning European champs Real back to the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola is chasing the holy grail of the Champions League as it is the one trophy City have yet to win and they’ve come so close to winning it on multiple occasions over the last decade. With Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne in this type of form, City look unstoppable and this could be their year.
However, Carlo Ancelotti and Real have been here many times before and their experienced stars have guided them to yet another deep run in the Champions League as they have won a record 14 European cups and aim to stretch their own record further. There is a lovely blend of youth and experience in this Real side and although they may not dominate games they can win them in an instance.
All of the talk is around whether or not City will win the treble and the Premier League is almost sewn up (a home win against Chelsea this Sunday will seal a third-straight title) and they are favorites to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United. So, it comes down to this. Pep had the luxury of resting Kevin de Bruyne at the weekend and Ilkay Gundogan is stepping up masterfully at the business end of the season once again as he’s scored four goals in his last two PL games. Pep Guardiola has joked he “isn’t overthinking” things ahead of a big match once again, while he also insisted he isn’t worried about his legacy if they don’t advance as City are seeming very relaxed ahead of this monster clash. And why not? They’re flying. Defensively City have found a great formula with their 3-2-4-1 and now it is all about getting their best players in the positions where they can hurt Real Madrid the most.
Speaking of Real Madrid, they have had the luxury of resting their stars as they won the Spanish Cup two weeks ago but were a distant second to Barcelona in La Liga this season. Ancelotti saw Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba handle Haaland in the first leg and they will have to have another dominant display, plus the midfielders ahead of them will also have to stop City’s main men purring. That said, Karim Benzena, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr are all capable of doing plenty of damage of their own.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
All four teams are desperate for European glory, with Man City the only team out of three to not have won this competition in their history. Pep Guardiola’s boys are the heavy favorites to win it all but reigning champs Real will have plenty to say about that and knocked City out at this stage late season.
As for the Milan derby, well, nobody expected these sides to make it this far as Milan and Inter sit in fifth and sixth respectively in the Serie A table.
Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut
Matchday 2
Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference
Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Matchday 4
Tuesday, 11 October Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports
Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille
Matchday 5
Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus
Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille
Matchday 6
Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured
Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
UEFA Champions League group stage standings
*qualified for knockout stage
Group A *Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)
Group B *Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)
Group C *Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)