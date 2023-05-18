AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham head to the Netherlands with perhaps as few as 90 minutes separating the Premier League club from a European final.

The Irons beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg, and Thursday’s trip to AFAS Stadium in the Zaan district could see David Moyes’ men advance to the Europa Conference League Final in Prague.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That would mean a home soil final for West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, though Coufal may miss out on this one.

AZ has proven itself capable of handling tough opponents, ousting Lazio and Anderlecht. The Dutch side is coming off a 5-1 blasting of Emmen in league play to get better vibes after losing a lead in London during the first leg.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday May 18

Online: Live updates for Conference League via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

Vangelis Pavlidis has scored five times in the tournament, and Tijjani Reijnders has been one of AZ’s stars. He belted home AZ’s goal in the London-hosted first leg.

Should he pass fit, Michail Antonio will be a problem for AZ (again). His six goals in the competition trail only Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral (7), and the big forward has proven a handful for European defenses. Antonio had two goals and two assists in last season’s Europa League, and also scored in Conference League qualifiers last summer.

AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options

AZ is playing without Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Westerveld, Dani de Wit, and Jesper Karlsson.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio pass fitness tests, with the former on the bench and the latter in the XI, while Gianluca Scamacca is out for the season unless, perhaps, the season reaches the ECL Final.

