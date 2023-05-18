West Ham tops AZ Alkmaar to reach Europa Conference League Final

The Irons dodged a VAR appeal in what would’ve been a harsh late handball on Kurt Zouma, but were otherwise rarely threatened by AZ, and Pablo Fornals scored a goal deep in stoppage to put the tie to bed, 3-1 on aggregate.
West Ham will meet either Fiorentina or Basel in the final on June 7, their tie still in the balance as of post time.
Vangelis Pavlidis has scored five times in the tournament, and Tijjani Reijnders has been one of AZ’s stars. He belted home AZ’s goal in the London-hosted first leg.
Should he pass fit, Michail Antonio will be a problem for AZ (again). His six goals in the competition trail only Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral (7), and the big forward has proven a handful for European defenses. Antonio had two goals and two assists in last season’s Europa League, and also scored in Conference League qualifiers last summer.
AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options
AZ is playing without Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Westerveld, Dani de Wit, and Jesper Karlsson.
Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio pass fitness tests, with the former on the bench and the latter in the XI, while Gianluca Scamacca is out for the season unless, perhaps, the season reaches the ECL Final.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Newcastle vs Brighton player ratings: Stars of the Show
Bruno Guimares
Miguel Almiron
Jason Steele
Kieran Trippier
Callum Wilson
St. James’ Park erupts as Europe beckons
Newcastle United is going back to Europe. We’ve known that for some time.
But the Champions League? Already?!
Wow.
Eddie Howe’s men bounced back from a surprising draw at Leeds to take a two-goal lead, and the home stadium was electric until Denis Undav brought Brighton back within a goal.
And just when it looked like Brighton had seized control and was readying an equalizer, the Magpies showed that magical burst we’ve seen so many times as they conjured two more goals to turn the affair back into a party.
Who knows if Newcastle will have the depth to compete in the group stage next season, but the fact that the Magpies are (in all likelihood) back in the Champions League this soon after their big-money takeover is almost unfathomable.
What’s next?
Brighton hosts Southampton on Sunday.
Newcastle’s off until Monday, May 22, when it’ll host Leicester City.
Denis Undav own goal video: Corner leads to Magpies opener
Dan Burn goal video: Set piece service makes it 2-0
Denis Undav goal video: Seagulls break the line
Callum Wilson goal video
Bruno Guimaraes goal video
How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle has been getting plenty of production from Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The former has scored 10 of his 17 Premier League goals since the calendar turned to April.
Brighton has a long injury list but Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are healthy and ready to produce for at least a few more matches in a Seagulls shirt. Pascal Gross is having an excellent season and big forward Denis Undav has made his presence felt over the past few games.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
Newcastle doesn’t get Sean Longstaff back while Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all out.
The Seagulls don’t get Joel Veltman back but Julio Enciso is available off the bench, and their list of confirmed absences is long: Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Lallana are all missing.
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI to take on @NUFC this evening! 📝
Major League Soccer has awarded an expansion franchise to San Diego, the league announced Thursday, after the ownership group paid a staggering $500 million fee to start a club in Southern California.
The club will be owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour as well as the Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation, an ethnic group indigenous to San Diego County.
The Athletic reports that Mansour also has a stake in Danish club Nordsjaelland as well as ownership of the famous Right To Dream Academy in Ghana. The same report says Mansour’s son was part of a failed bid to buy Chelsea.
The club will play in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium on the campus of San Diego State, a 35,000-plus seat venue it’ll share with NWSL club San Diego Wave.
Former LAFC owner Tom Penn will run the club as CEO, and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is being touted as a minority investor.
San Diego has a USL Championship club in Landon Donovan-owned San Diego Loyal. Loyal plays on the campus of the University of San Diego in 6,000-seat Torero Stadium and has made the playoffs in two of its three seasons.
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.
The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Remember: as long as Manchester United finish in the top four, the Europa League spots will go to teams who finish in fifth and sixth and the Europa Conference League spot will go to the team that finishes in seventh. That is because Man United won the League Cup and one of Manchester City or Manchester United will win the FA Cup and they’ve already qualified for Europe.
Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are safe.
The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.