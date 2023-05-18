UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By May 18, 2023, 12:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final is set, with Manchester City and Inter Milan to square off in Istanbul for club football’s most prestigious prize.

Manchester City battered Real Madrid and Inter Milan eased past AC Milan as a mouthwatering pair of semifinals turned into one-sided affairs.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Man City have yet to win this competition but Pep Guardiola’s boys are the heavy favorites to win it all on their way to a potential historic treble. However, Inter Milan have shown how dangerous they can be on the counter.

Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle vs Brighton live
Newcastle vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Final on June 10, 2023
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League final schedule

June 10

3pm ET: Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Champions League semifinal schedule

May 9 – First leg

3pm ET: Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City – Recap, video highlights, player ratings

May 10 – First leg

3pm ET: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – Recap, video highlights, player ratings

May 16 – Second leg

3pm ET: Inter Milan 1-0 (3-0 on agg.) AC Milan – Recap, video highlights, player ratings

May 17 – Second leg

3pm ET: Manchester City 4-0 (5-1 on agg.) Real Madrid – Recap, video highlights, player ratings

Champions League semifinal score predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

May 9 – First leg

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City

May 10 – First leg

AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan

May 16 – Second leg

Inter Milan 1-1 AC Milan

May 17 – Second leg

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Champions League quarterfinal results

Quarterfinals – 2nd legs 

Tuesday, April 18

Chelsea 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Real Madrid – Recap/highlights/analysis
Napoli 1-1 (1-2 agg.) AC Milan

Wednesday, April 19

Bayern Munich 1-1 (1-4 agg.) Manchester City – Recap/highlights/analysis
Inter Milan 3-3 (5-3 agg.) Benfica

Quarterfinals – 1st legs 

Tuesday, April 11

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan

Wednesday, April 12

Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea – Recap/highlights/analysis
AC Milan 1-0 Napoli

Champions League last 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 0-0 (0-1 agg) Inter Milan
Manchester City 7-0 (8-1 agg) RB Leipzig – Recap/highlights/analysis

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 3-0 (5-0 agg) Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Madrid 1-0 (6-2 agg) Liverpool

Champions League last 16, second leg results

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 2-0 (2-1 agg) Borussia Dortmund – Recap/highlights/analysis
Benfica 5-1 (7-1 agg) Club Brugge

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 2-0 (3-0 agg) Paris Saint-Germain
Tottenham 0-0 (0-1 agg) AC Milan – Recap/highlights/analysis

Champions League last 16 results, first leg

First legs

Tuesday, February 14
AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea
Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Tuesday, February 21
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli

Wednesday, February 22
RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City
Inter Milan 1-0 FC Porto

Champions League last 16 second leg predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

Tuesday, March 7
Chelsea 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Chelsea win 3-2 on aggregate)
Benfica 2-0 Club Brugge (Benfica win 4-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 8
Bayern Munich 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Bayern win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 AC Milan (AC Milan win on penalty kicks)

Tuesday, March 14
FC Porto 1-2 Inter Milan (Inter win 3-1 on aggregate)
Manchester City 3-1 RB Leipzig (Man City win 4-2 on aggregate)

Wednesday, March 15
Napoli 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Napoli win 4-1 on aggregate)
Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool (Real Madrid win 6-5 on aggregate)

Champions League group stage results

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)

Group B
*Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)

Group D
*Tottenham Hotspur — 11 (+2)
*Eintracht Frankfurt — 10 (-1)
Sporting CP — 7 (-1)
Marseille — 6 (0)

Group E
*Chelsea — 13 (+6)
*AC Milan — 10 (+5)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (-4)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-7)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 13 (+9)
*RB Leipzig — 12 (+4)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (-2)
Celtic — 2 (-11)

Group G
*Manchester City — 14 (+12)
*Borussia Dortmund — 9 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-6)
Copenhagen — 3 (-11)

Group H
*Benfica — 14 (+9)
*Paris Saint-Germain — 14 (+9)
Juventus — 3 (-4)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-14)

Newcastle vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By May 18, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

European hopes collide at St. James’ Park on Thursday when Newcastle United hosts Brighton and Hove Albion (watch live, 2:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The third-place Magpies enter the game on 66 points. That’s above Manchester United on goal differential and a point ahead of Liverpool, who has played one more match.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs BRIGHTON

Brighton’s in sixth with 58 points and two matches-in-hand on seventh-place Spurs and eighth-place Aston Villa.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men finish with Newcastle, Southampton, Manchester City, and Villa, so those matches-in-hand aren’t six automatic points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Wolves vs Everton live
Wolves vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Newcastle vs Brighton live score: 1-0

Denis Undav goal video: Corner leads to Magpies opener

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle has been getting plenty of production from Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The former has scored 10 of his 17 Premier League goals since the calendar turned to April.

Brighton has a long injury list but Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are healthy and ready to produce for at least a few more matches in a Seagulls shirt. Pascal Gross is having an excellent season and big forward Denis Undav has made his presence felt over the past few games.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle doesn’t get Sean Longstaff back while Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all out.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Seagulls don’t get Joel Veltman back but Julio Enciso is available off the bench, and their list of confirmed absences is long: Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Lallana are all missing.

San Diego awarded MLS franchise after reported $500 million fee

By May 18, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

Major League Soccer has awarded an expansion franchise to San Diego, the league announced Thursday, after the ownership group paid a staggering $500 million fee to start a club in Southern California.

The club will be owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour as well as the Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation, an ethnic group indigenous to San Diego County.

The Athletic reports that Mansour also has a stake in Danish club Nordsjaelland as well as ownership of the famous Right To Dream Academy in Ghana. The same report says Mansour’s son was part of a failed bid to buy Chelsea.

[ MORE: Major League Soccer 2023 schedule ]

The club will play in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium on the campus of San Diego State, a 35,000-plus seat venue it’ll share with NWSL club San Diego Wave.

Former LAFC owner Tom Penn will run the club as CEO, and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is being touted as a minority investor.

San Diego has a USL Championship club in Landon Donovan-owned San Diego Loyal. Loyal plays on the campus of the University of San Diego in 6,000-seat Torero Stadium and has made the playoffs in two of its three seasons.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By May 18, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham head to the Netherlands with perhaps as few as 90 minutes separating the Premier League club from a European final.

The Irons beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg, and Thursday’s trip to AFAS Stadium in the Zaan district could see David Moyes’ men advance to the Europa Conference League Final in Prague.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That would mean a home soil final for West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, though Coufal may miss out on this one.

AZ has proven itself capable of handling tough opponents, ousting Lazio and Anderlecht. The Dutch side is coming off a 5-1 blasting of Emmen in league play to get better vibes after losing a lead in London during the first leg.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham.

Premier League news

Newcastle vs Brighton live
Newcastle vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Wolves vs Everton live
Wolves vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday May 18
Online: Live updates for Conference League via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

Vangelis Pavlidis has scored five times in the tournament, and Tijjani Reijnders has been one of AZ’s stars. He belted home AZ’s goal in the London-hosted first leg.

Should he pass fit, Michail Antonio will be a problem for AZ (again). His six goals in the competition trail only Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral (7), and the big forward has proven a handful for European defenses. Antonio had two goals and two assists in last season’s Europa League, and also scored in Conference League qualifiers last summer.

AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options

AZ is playing without Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Westerveld, Dani de Wit, and Jesper Karlsson.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio pass fitness tests, with the former on the bench and the latter in the XI, while Gianluca Scamacca is out for the season unless, perhaps, the season reaches the ECL Final.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 18, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle vs Brighton live
Newcastle vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live
AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights
Wolves vs Everton live
Wolves vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Remember: as long as Manchester United finish in the top four, the Europa League spots will go to teams who finish in fifth and sixth and the Europa Conference League spot will go to the team that finishes in seventh. That is because Man United won the League Cup and one of Manchester City or Manchester United will win the FA Cup and they’ve already qualified for Europe.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 16

Premier League table

 

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS