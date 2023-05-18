West Ham United are the sole Premier League representatives left in either the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League, and David Moyes’ men are a win from lifting a trophy
West Ham came back to beat AZ Alkmaar in London, and then blanked AZ in the Netherlands to claim a spot opposite Fiorentina in June’s final.
Over in the Europa League, Jose Mourinho is looking to add to his Roman lure when he brings ECNL champs Roma into the final against tournament-tested Sevilla.
The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest on May 31, while the Conference League final will be in Prague on June 7.
Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.
UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch
UEFA Europa League Final schedule
Europa League Final
Sevilla vs AS Roma – 3pm ET Wednesday May 31
UEFA Europa League semifinal schedule
Semifinals
First legs: Thursday, May 11
Juventus 1-1 Sevilla
Roma 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Second legs: Thursday, May 18
Sevilla 2-1 (3-2 agg) Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 (0-1 agg) Roma
UEFA Europa Conference League Final schedule
Europa Conference League Final
Fiorentina vs West Ham United – 3pm ET June 7
UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal schedule
Semifinals
First legs: Thursday, May 11
Fiorentina 1-2 Basel
West Ham 2-1 AZ Alkmaar – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Second legs: Thursday, May 18
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 (1-3 agg) West Ham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Basel 1-3 (3-4 agg) Fiorentina
UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results
Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13
Feyenoord 1-0 Roma
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union St. Gilloise
Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20
Roma 2-1 (2-2 agg) Feyenoord — in extra time
Sevilla 3-0 (5-2 agg) Manchester United — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sporting CP 1-1 (2-1 agg) Juventus
Union St. Gilloise 1-4 (2-5 agg) Bayer Leverkusen
UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results
Round of 16 second legs – Thursday, March 15
Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9
AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord
UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal schedule, results
Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13
Gent 1-1 West Ham
Basel 2-2 Nice
Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar
Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20
Fiorentina 2-3 (6-4 agg) Lech Poznan
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 (2-2 agg, 4-1 pens) Anderlecht
West Ham 4-1 (5-2 agg) Gent
Nice 1-2 aet (3-4 agg) Basel
UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule
Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 16
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*
Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.) AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol
Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9
Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)
AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice
Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens
