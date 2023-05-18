Ivan Toney banned from football eight months following betting admission

He made his England debut in March despite reports of this impending suspension. Toney has 68 goals in three seasons with the Bees following a loan-happy four years with Newcastle and two free-scoring years at Peterborough United.
See the full Brentford statement on Toney’s ban, after the jump.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Manchester City couldn’t have been any more emphatic as they booked their place in the UEFA Champions League final with a 4-0 victory over Real Madrid (5-1 on aggregate) at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Real Madrid weren’t just beaten, but they were simply outclassed in every way as Manchester City turned in an utterly dominant first-half performance for the ages, building a two-goal lead without giving the reigning European champions a whiff of hope.
Manchester City’s first clear-curt scoring chance came — and somehow went — in the 13th minute, with Thibaut Courtois putting on his typical big-game theatrics. Jack Grealish picked out and reached Erling Haaland with a floated cross into the six-yard box, where the big Norwegian headed the ball from close range. Courtois made the initial save purely on reflexes, and David Alaba followed up to both the rebound clear before it trickled over the goal line.
Eight minutes later, Courtois went even bigger with a spectacular save to once again get the better of Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne crossed and Manuel Akanji headed it back into the mixer, where Haaland once again towered over everyone in black to head the ball back across the face of goal, only for Coutrois stop his momentum one way, turn, dive back the other way and push it around the post to keep Los Blancos on level terms.
¡Courtoooooooois! 🙌🙌🙌
El arquero del Madrid hace otro atajadón y evita el primero ⚽🧤
Manchester City simply never stopped testing and threatening, though, and finally in the 23rd minute, Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock. Kevin De Bruyne picked out Bernardo’s delayed run and played him in with a simple through ball. Courtois rushed out to make himself big, but Bernardo looked far post before firing near post.
After the goal came more Manchester City pressure as they chased a second goal, which they got in the 37th minute. Bernardo was in the right spot at the right time to follow up and clean up the rebound after Ilkay Gundogan slalomed his way through traffic and into the penalty area. At halftime, it was 13 shots to 1, with 1.54 xG to 0.01 xG.
Goal no. 3 came with a quarter-hour left to play, when Eder Militao made a mess of his attempt to clear De Bruyne’s free kick into the penalty area. Julian Alvarez completed the demolition job with a stoppage-time goal to make it a staggering 4-0 scoreline on the night, and 5-1 on aggregate.
Stars of the show – Manchester City vs Real Madrid
What’s next?
The Champions League final, June 10, in Istanbul, Turkey, versus Inter Milan.
Manchester City vs Real Madrid reaction
Jack Grealish, on reaching the Champions League final…
All of the talk is around whether or not City will win the treble and the Premier League is almost sewn up (a home win against Chelsea this Sunday will seal a third-straight title) and they are favorites to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United. So, it comes down to this. Pep had the luxury of resting Kevin de Bruyne at the weekend and Ilkay Gundogan is stepping up masterfully at the business end of the season once again as he’s scored four goals in his last two PL games. Pep Guardiola has joked he “isn’t overthinking” things ahead of a big match once again, while he also insisted he isn’t worried about his legacy if they don’t advance as City are seeming very relaxed ahead of this monster clash. And why not? They’re flying. Defensively City have found a great formula with their 3-2-4-1 and now it is all about getting their best players in the positions where they can hurt Real Madrid the most.
Speaking of Real Madrid, they have had the luxury of resting their stars as they won the Spanish Cup two weeks ago but were a distant second to Barcelona in La Liga this season. Ancelotti saw Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba handle Haaland in the first leg and they will have to have another dominant display, plus the midfielders ahead of them will also have to stop City’s main men purring. That said, Karim Benzena, Rodrygo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr are all capable of doing plenty of damage of their own.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh)
Your City XI 🙌
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland
For the next few months CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is very much in transition as Anthony Hudson takes temporary charge and both the general manager (Brian McBride) and sporting director (Earnie Stewart) left in recent months with Matt Crocker coming in as U.S. Soccer’s new sporting director.
vs Mexico ** — June 15, 10pm ET — Las Vegas, Nevada vs Jamaica**** — June 24, 9:30pm ET — Chicago, Illinois
vs TBD**** — June 28, 9:30pm ET — St. Louis, Missouri
vs Nicaragua**** — July 2, 7pm ET — Charlotte, North Carolina
2023 Gold Cup from June 16 to July 19 (USMNT has qualified)
USMNT games in 2022
vs. Morocco* — June 1 — Win 3-0
vs. Uruguay* — June 5 — Draw 0-0
vs. Grenada** — June 10 — Win 5-0
at El Salvador** — June 14 — Draw 1-1
vs Japan* — Sept. 23 (in Dusseldorf, Germany) — Loss 2-0
vs Saudi Arabia* — Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) — Draw 0-0
USMNT at 2022 World Cup
Group B
vs. Wales*** — Nov. 21, 2 pm ET — Draw 1-1
vs. England*** — Nov. 25, 2 pm ET — Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** — Nov. 29, 2 pm ET — Win 1-0
Last 16
vs. Netherlands*** — Dec. 3, 10 am ET — Loss 3-1
USMNT 2022 World Cup qualifying scores, recaps, analysis
at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1
vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7 — Win 1-0
at Panama — Oct. 10 — Loss 0-1
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13 — Win 2-1
vs. Mexico — Nov. 12 — Win 2-0
at Jamaica — Nov. 16 — Draw 1-1
vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27 — Win 1-0
at Canada — Jan. 30 — Loss 0-2
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2 — Win 3-0
at Mexico — March 24 — Draw 0-0
vs. Panama — March 27 — Win 5-1
at Costa Rica — March 30 — Loss 0-2
How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle has been getting plenty of production from Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The former has scored 10 of his 17 Premier League goals since the calendar turned to April.
Brighton has a long injury list but Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are healthy and ready to produce for at least a few more matches in a Seagulls shirt. Pascal Gross is having an excellent season and big forward Denis Undav has made his presence felt over the past few games.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
Newcastle could get Sean Longstaff back but it’s unlikely, while Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all out.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
The Seagulls are waiting on Joel Veltman and Julio Enciso, and their list of confirmed absences is long: Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Lallana are all missing.