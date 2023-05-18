Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 18, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal will lose its faint hopes of winning the Premier League if it fails to defeat Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the City Ground (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium).

The Gunners’ table lead is gone and chances for points are down to two. If Arsenal cannot beat Forest, then Manchester City wins the Premier League for a third-straight season.

Forest is still embroiled in a relegation fight despite Steve Cooper taking seven of its last 12 points on show. The Tricky Trees are three points clear of the bottom three with two matches left on the docket.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi have turned out to be a terrific duo, as the former Wolves and Liverpool prospects are currently thriving as focal points of the club.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been as advertised, and deserves his expected place in the Premier League Best XI. Can he drive the Gunners to the finish line on a pair of winning notes?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Scarpa (calf). OUT: Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (knock), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Omar Richards (calf), Neco Williams (jaw), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By May 18, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Harry Kane has 27 goals on the season and a lead of seven on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland has 36 goals on the season, as he surpassed the record set by Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer who each bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons. Haaland still has another four games to improve on his tally.

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Haaland has set a new record of scoring 35 in a season.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 23 now)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 36
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 27
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 20
    4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 19
    5. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 18
    6. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 16
    7. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 15
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 15
    9. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 13
    11. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 12
    12. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 12
    13. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 12
    14. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    15. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 10
    16. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 10
    17. James Maddison, Leicester City — 10
    18. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 10
    19. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 10
    20. Phil Foden, Man City — 10
    21. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 10
    22. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 9
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9
    24. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    25. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    26. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    27. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 8
    28. Julian Alvarez, Man City — 8
    29. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 8
    30. Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest — 8
    31. Ilkay Gundogan, Man City — 8
    32. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    33. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    34. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    35. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7
    36. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 7
    37. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 7
    38. Dwight McNeil, Everton — 7
    39. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 7

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 18, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Remember: as long as Manchester United finish in the top four, the Europa League spots will go to teams who finish in fifth and sixth and the Europa Conference League spot will go to the team that finishes in seventh. That is because Man United won the League Cup and one of Manchester City or Manchester United will win the FA Cup and they’ve already qualified for Europe.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 18

Premier League standings

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By May 18, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as fives sides battling for two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle United took a big step toward sealing its place in the top four by beating Brighton 4-1 on Thursday, and Manchester United can do the same by beating Bournemouth this weekend as Liverpool has not let up its chase to catch the third- and fourth-place sides.

Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the door with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa’s surge ended with defeats against Man United and Wolves.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League standings

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Tottenham: Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 18, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: LLWWL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: LWLDW
Brighton’s last 5 results: WLWLL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: DWLLW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 18, 2023)

Newcastle: -1600
Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: +225
Brighton: +25000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 74 points
4. Manchester United – 71 points
5. Liverpool – 69 points
6. Brighton – 65 points
7. Tottenham – 62 points
8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Fulham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 18, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

London sides collide at Craven Cottage on Saturday when Fulham hosts Crystal Palace in their penultimate Premier League matches of the season (Watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

The Cottagers are a win from sealing a top-half finish in their return to England’s top flight, while Palace has rallied under caretaker boss Roy Hodgson and can still finish as high as 11th place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham has Aleksandar Mitrovic back and the big center forward makes the Cottagers a far more dangerous side than when he’s out of the lineup.

There’s talk that Wilfried Zaha could sign another deal and stay at Palace despite seemingly annual status as a potential transfer. Zaha, 30, has played 458 times for the Eagles and boasts 90 goals and 76 assists.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel James (thigh). OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Tim Ream (arm).

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jeff Schlupp (knock). OUT: Nathan Ferguson (muscular), James Tomkins (calf), Luka Milivojevic (calf), Wilfried Zaha (thigh).