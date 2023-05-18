Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series

By May 18, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.

It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Between now and the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season six episodes will be released as Ian Wright chats with a PL star and a musical genius each time.

You can watch all of the episodes below.

Episode 1 – Callum Wilson x Kojey Radical

Newcastle and England striker Callum Wilson talks about his journey through the lower leagues to the very top, while Mercury Music Prize nominee Kojey Radical discusses his rise in the music world.

Episode 2 – Alex Iwobi x Ezra Collective

Everton and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is joined by Ezra Collective as they reflect on how passion and dedication helped them on their respective journeys.

Episode 3 – Emiliano Martinez x Oriana Sabatini

Aston Villa goalkeeper, and 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, sat down with singer and actress Oriana Sabatini to discuss the sacrifices it takes to get to the top.

Episode 4 – Jarrod Bowen x Tinie Tempah

West Ham and England striker Jarrod Bowen and musician Tinie Tempah discuss their totally opposite paths to get where they are today.

Episode 5 – Michail Antonio x Ray BLK

West Ham and Jamaica striker Michail Antonio and singer Ray BLK discuss how they expressed themselves to prove the doubters wrong.

Episode 5 – Aaron Ramsdale x Bugzy Malone

Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and rapper Bugzy Malone discuss how they use disappointment and doubters to prove their worth.

Newcastle vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By May 18, 2023, 2:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

European hopes collide at St. James’ Park on Thursday when Newcastle United hosts Brighton and Hove Albion (watch live, 2:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The third-place Magpies enter the game on 66 points. That’s above Manchester United on goal differential and a point ahead of Liverpool, who has played one more match.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs BRIGHTON

Brighton’s in sixth with 58 points and two matches-in-hand on seventh-place Spurs and eighth-place Aston Villa.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men finish with Newcastle, Southampton, Manchester City, and Villa, so those matches-in-hand aren’t six automatic points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Newcastle vs Brighton live score: 1-0

Denis Undav goal video: Corner leads to Magpies opener

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle has been getting plenty of production from Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. The former has scored 10 of his 17 Premier League goals since the calendar turned to April.

Brighton has a long injury list but Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are healthy and ready to produce for at least a few more matches in a Seagulls shirt. Pascal Gross is having an excellent season and big forward Denis Undav has made his presence felt over the past few games.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle doesn’t get Sean Longstaff back while Ryan Fraser, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, and Emil Krafth are all out.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Seagulls don’t get Joel Veltman back but Julio Enciso is available off the bench, and their list of confirmed absences is long: Jakub Moder, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Lallana are all missing.

San Diego awarded MLS franchise after reported $500 million fee

By May 18, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

Major League Soccer has awarded an expansion franchise to San Diego, the league announced Thursday, after the ownership group paid a staggering $500 million fee to start a club in Southern California.

The club will be owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour as well as the Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation, an ethnic group indigenous to San Diego County.

The Athletic reports that Mansour also has a stake in Danish club Nordsjaelland as well as ownership of the famous Right To Dream Academy in Ghana. The same report says Mansour’s son was part of a failed bid to buy Chelsea.

[ MORE: Major League Soccer 2023 schedule ]

The club will play in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium on the campus of San Diego State, a 35,000-plus seat venue it’ll share with NWSL club San Diego Wave.

Former LAFC owner Tom Penn will run the club as CEO, and San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is being touted as a minority investor.

San Diego has a USL Championship club in Landon Donovan-owned San Diego Loyal. Loyal plays on the campus of the University of San Diego in 6,000-seat Torero Stadium and has made the playoffs in two of its three seasons.

AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights

By May 18, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham head to the Netherlands with perhaps as few as 90 minutes separating the Premier League club from a European final.

The Irons beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the first leg, and Thursday’s trip to AFAS Stadium in the Zaan district could see David Moyes’ men advance to the Europa Conference League Final in Prague.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That would mean a home soil final for West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, though Coufal may miss out on this one.

AZ has proven itself capable of handling tough opponents, ousting Lazio and Anderlecht. The Dutch side is coming off a 5-1 blasting of Emmen in league play to get better vibes after losing a lead in London during the first leg.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday May 18
Online: Live updates for Conference League via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

Vangelis Pavlidis has scored five times in the tournament, and Tijjani Reijnders has been one of AZ’s stars. He belted home AZ’s goal in the London-hosted first leg.

Should he pass fit, Michail Antonio will be a problem for AZ (again). His six goals in the competition trail only Fiorentina’s Arthur Cabral (7), and the big forward has proven a handful for European defenses. Antonio had two goals and two assists in last season’s Europa League, and also scored in Conference League qualifiers last summer.

AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options

AZ is playing without Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Westerveld, Dani de Wit, and Jesper Karlsson.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio pass fitness tests, with the former on the bench and the latter in the XI, while Gianluca Scamacca is out for the season unless, perhaps, the season reaches the ECL Final.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 18, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Remember: as long as Manchester United finish in the top four, the Europa League spots will go to teams who finish in fifth and sixth and the Europa Conference League spot will go to the team that finishes in seventh. That is because Man United won the League Cup and one of Manchester City or Manchester United will win the FA Cup and they’ve already qualified for Europe.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 16

Premier League table

 

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS