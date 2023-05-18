The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.
It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.
Between now and the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season six episodes will be released as Ian Wright chats with a PL star and a musical genius each time.
You can watch all of the episodes below.
Episode 1 – Callum Wilson x Kojey Radical
Newcastle and England striker Callum Wilson talks about his journey through the lower leagues to the very top, while Mercury Music Prize nominee Kojey Radical discusses his rise in the music world.
Episode 2 – Alex Iwobi x Ezra Collective
Everton and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is joined by Ezra Collective as they reflect on how passion and dedication helped them on their respective journeys.
Episode 3 – Emiliano Martinez x Oriana Sabatini
Aston Villa goalkeeper, and 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, sat down with singer and actress Oriana Sabatini to discuss the sacrifices it takes to get to the top.
Episode 4 – Jarrod Bowen x Tinie Tempah
West Ham and England striker Jarrod Bowen and musician Tinie Tempah discuss their totally opposite paths to get where they are today.
Episode 5 – Michail Antonio x Ray BLK
West Ham and Jamaica striker Michail Antonio and singer Ray BLK discuss how they expressed themselves to prove the doubters wrong.
Episode 5 – Aaron Ramsdale x Bugzy Malone
Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and rapper Bugzy Malone discuss how they use disappointment and doubters to prove their worth.