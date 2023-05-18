Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as it now looks like it is two teams from four who can still be relegated.

Southampton are down but there is still an almighty scrap to stay out of the bottom three with four massive teams separated by just four points.

That means the a few more relatively surprising teams will be heading down to the Championship.

It’s official now: Southampton has been relegated back to the Championship.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton and Nottingham Forest have boosted their chances of survival.

Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37

Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday

Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday

Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.

West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)

Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Premier League table, current form – May 17

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Leicester City: Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Brighton (A), Liverpool (H) — RELEGATED

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings

Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings

Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings

Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth — Recap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday, May 21: West Ham vs Leeds — 8:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 18, 2023)

Leicester City: -700

Leeds: -275

Nottingham Forest: +240

Everton: +300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap (March 7)

12. Bournemouth, 45 points

13. Palace, 45 points

14. Wolves, 43 points

15. West Ham, 39 points

16. Everton, 36 points

17. Leicester, 35 points

——————————-

18. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED

19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED

20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

