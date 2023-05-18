Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?
After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.
Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.
Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37
Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday
Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday
Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.
West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)
Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)
Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)
Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded ot become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.
In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.
Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.
Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates
Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com How to watch: ESPN+
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)
Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)
Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.
Spurs sit in seventh place and right now that is expected to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League for next season, as Ryan Mason’s side lost 2-1 at Aston Villa last weekend to give a whole host of teams hope they could catch them and qualify for Europe. Would it be the worst thing in the world if Spurs were out of Europe next season and their new long-term boss has extra time on the training ground to bed in a new philosophy and push for a top four finish? Just saying…
How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Harry Kane has 27 goals to his name as his heroics continue but pretty much everyone else in a Spurs shirt has had a season to forget. Their loss at Aston Villa last time out summed up their season as sloppy defending and poor finishing (even Kane was guilty of a big miss) saw them fall to a damaging loss as their inconsistency under caretaker boss Ryan Mason continues.
Brentford have shown they can cope without Toney as Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade put on a show against West Ham. It will be tough to replace Toney’s goals and status as the focal point of their attack and a leader on and off the pitch but Brentford are so good at finding ways to get the most out of their squad. Also, Ben Mee has been sensational in central defense and David Raya continues to have a fine season in goal although Raya could end up at Spurs next season if you believe reports.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | DOUBT: Eric Dier (knock), Japhet Tanganga (knock)
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf), Ivan Toney (suspension)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
The Premier League winners are yet to be determined for the 2022-23 season but there is going to be one epic battle to decide who are crowned champions.
With Manchester City hunting down Arsenal in the final months of the current campaign, it makes you think back to some of the great teams, and champs, in years gone by.
From Manchester United’s legendary treble winning side to the Leicester City fairytale and Arsenal’s Invincibles, there have been so many amazing title winners over the 30 seasons of the Premier League.
1992-93: Manchester United
1993-94: Manchester United
1994-95: Blackburn Rovers
1995-96: Manchester United
1996-97: Manchester United
1997-98: Arsenal
1998-99: Manchester United
1999-00: Manchester United
2000-01: Manchester United
2001-02: Arsenal
2002-03: Manchester United
2003-04: Arsenal
2004-05: Chelsea
2005-06: Chelsea
2006-07: Manchester United
2007-08: Manchester United
2008-09: Manchester United
2009-10: Chelsea
2010-11: Manchester United
2011-12: Manchester City
2012-13: Manchester United
2013-14: Manchester City
2014-15: Chelsea
2015-16: Leicester City
2016-17: Chelsea
2017-18: Manchester City
2018-19: Manchester City
2019-20: Liverpool
2020-21: Manchester City
2021-22: Manchester City
2022-23: TBD