Harry Kane has 27 goals on the season and a lead of seven on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland has 36 goals on the season, as he surpassed the record set by Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer who each bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons. Haaland still has another four games to improve on his tally.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Haaland has set a new record of scoring 35 in a season.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 23 now)

Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)

11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland, Man City — 36 Harry Kane, Tottenham — 27 Ivan Toney, Brentford — 20 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 19 Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 18 Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 16 Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 15 Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 15 Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 13 Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 12 Rodrigo, Leeds United — 12 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 12 Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11 Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 10 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 10 James Maddison, Leicester City — 10 Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 10 Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 10 Phil Foden, Man City — 10 Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 10 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 9 Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9 Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8 Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8 Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8 Pascal Gross, Brighton — 8 Julian Alvarez, Man City — 8 James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 8 Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest — 8 Ilkay Gundogan, Man City — 8 Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7 Solly March, Brighton — 7 Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7 Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7 Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 7 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 7 Dwight McNeil, Everton — 7 Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 7

