Premier League winners – Full list of every champion

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the 2022-23 season as Pep Guardiola’s side completed the three-peat.

This is their fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons and they have now won nine top-flight titles in their history, seven of which have been in the last 12 years.

Pep Guardiola also becomes the first manager in history to win three straight top-flight titles in three countries: Spain, Germany and now England.

Manchester City have also reached the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League and an historic treble is now well and truly on for one of the greatest teams the world has seen.

It is just the third time in Premier League history that a team has won the title for three-straight seasons, with Manchester United doing it on the other two occasions (1998-01 and 2006-09).

City sealed their latest title after Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester City will now lift the trophy following their home game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 21 and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site in Manchester to detail the latest Man City trophy celebration.

How did they do it?

Of course, Erling Haaland’s record-breaking season helped as he set a new record for the most goals scored by any player in a single Premier League season.

But their incredible run of 11-straight wins saw them overtake Arsenal as City were eight points back of the Gunners as late as March 2023, albeit with a game in-hand.

This title success also comes after the Premier League charged Manchester City in February with over 100 alleged financial breaches.

On the pitch Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri all played their part down the stretch.

The switch to a 3-2-4-1 formation over the last few months was also key but quite simply, this was a total team effort.

Given the form they’ve been in over the last few months, Manchester City have shown that an historic treble seems very likely as they aim to make the 2022-23 season one of the best in football history.

THREE-PEAT COMPLETE! ✅ Manchester City win their fifth Premier League title in the last six years. pic.twitter.com/bedSZEjARd — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 20, 2023

