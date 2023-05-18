San Diego awarded MLS franchise after reported $500 million fee

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Remember: as long as Manchester United finish in the top four, the Europa League spots will go to teams who finish in fifth and sixth and the Europa Conference League spot will go to the team that finishes in seventh. That is because Man United won the League Cup and one of Manchester City or Manchester United will win the FA Cup and they’ve already qualified for Europe.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 16

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Follow @NicholasMendola