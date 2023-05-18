Wolves host Everton at Molineux as the Toffees badly need a win as they scrap to stay in the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE WOLVES v EVERTON

The hosts are safe from relegation as Julen Lopetegui turned their season around and they now sit comfortable in midtable and can finish in 11th place if they finish the season strongly. Wolves lost 2-0 at Manchester United last time out but they are a different proposition at home. They have won four home games in a row and seven of their last nine as Molineux has become a fortress.

Everton lost 3-0 at home to Manchester City last weekend (City are so good right now that even in the situation Everton find themselves in, it was a free hit) but they still sit just above the relegation zone as they are one point above Leeds and two points above Leicester City who both sit in the bottom three. Sean Dyche’s side won their last away game, as they stunned Brighton 5-1 and the English coach will be hoping for another devastating display of clinical counter attacking.

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Everton.

Premier League news Newcastle vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, stream, video highlights Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Wolves are extremely tough to break down and Ruben Neves has been back to his best in midfield as he’s led their surge away from the relegation zone. Max Kilman, Craig Dawson and Jose Sa have all been superb in defense and Matheus Cunha and Diego Costa have proved a real handful up top in recent games. The reverse fixture was Lopetegui’s first in charge of Wolves and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored a late, late winner at Goodison Park on Boxing Day and things have been heading in an upward direction since then.

Everton were excited to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in recent weeks and the midfield runs of Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi has been key to them staying just above the bottom three. Dyche’s side haven’t been great defensively but Everton know a win this weekend would go a long way to securing their Premier League status. Calvert-Lewin should be fit to feature after a groin injury forced him off at half time against Man City last weekend.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee) | DOUBT: Boubacar Traore (fitness)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee) | DOUBT: Vitalii Mykolenko (thigh), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin)

Latest USMNT news USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup Folarin Balogun switches to USMNT Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports

Follow @JPW_NBCSports