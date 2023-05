Brighton vs Southampton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion takes another bite at its top-six goals when it hosts relegated Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls lost to Newcastle United at midweek and still hold a match-in-hand on both Tottenham and Aston Villa, who have one fewer point than Brighton’s 58.

Will Southampton look better with the pressure off and relegation certain? Saints went down last week and know it’ll be a 20th-place finish at the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Southampton.

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brighton has beaten Manchester United and Arsenal since the start of May but also been blown out by Everton and Newcastle. Can Lewis Dunk and Co. rally? With Alexis Mac Allister given a slight rest at midweek, perhaps he’s being saved for just this occasion.

Romeo Lavia has been a bright spot for most of Saints’ season, but the eyes will be on Southampton’s veterans and how they react to the confirmation of their crushing relegation.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (thigh). OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Webster (muscular), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Che Adams (other). OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Juan Larios (hamstrong), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle).

