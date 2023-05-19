Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.
In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.
Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.
Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates
Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com How to watch: ESPN+
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)
Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)
Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.
How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.
Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Manchester City can win the Premier League with a win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, if Arsenal hasn’t already helped it to the trophy on Saturday (Watch live, 11am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
City is rolling, now ahead of Arsenal by four points on the Premier League table with two matches to play. Arsenal visits relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final, and will likely soon seal a third-consecutive Premier League crown. No team’s done that since Manchester United completed a “threepeat” in 2008-09.
Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.
Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other). OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL).
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won seven in a row to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four as they have finally regained irresistible form and we saw that at Leicester City on Monday as they ran out convincing 3-0 winners. Liverpool may not finish in the top four (they need one or both of Newcastle and Manchester United to slip up) but they have put themselves in a position to make the most of any slip-up and have given themselves positive momentum heading into a busy summer rebuild.
However, Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sidelines for this game or as he received a two-match touchline ban from the English FA (the second match of his ban is suspended) following comments he made about the officials following Liverpool’s recent 4-3 win against Tottenham.
🗣️ "What he said to me then when he gave me the yellow card, it's not okay!" 😳
Jürgen Klopp wouldn’t reveal what referee Paul Tierney said to him that upset him which led to his suspension.
Unai Emery and Aston Villa have been the comeback story of the season as they have a chance of a top six finish after languishing around the relegation zone in the early months of the season. They beat Tottenham 2-1 at home last time out to give themselves a chance of securing European football for the first time in 13 years and Unai Emery is among the Premier League manager of the year candidates.
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool have found a winning formula and look so much better defensively as their last three wins have all included a shutout. Curtis Jones scored twice against Leicester and has brought something different to their midfield, while Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beauty of a free kick and continues to excel in his hybrid right back/central midfield role. Mohamed Salah had a hat trick of assists against Leicester, while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both in great form too. This game also marks the final home game for Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as all four are out of contract this summer and will be leaving Liverpool. The club have announced ‘special tributes’ will be paid to the quartet with more to follow at the end of the season.
Aston Villa are such a tough team to play against and their big home win against Tottenham last time out proved they are ready to battle for a top six finish, at least, next season. Emery has set them up to be solid and when they get the ball wide there are so many players arriving into the box to finish and it causes chaos. Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey are their main threats in attack, while Emiliano Martinez continues to have a fine season in goal.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Darwin Nunez (foot) | DOUBT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other)