Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won seven in a row to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four as they have finally regained irresistible form and we saw that at Leicester City on Monday as they ran out convincing 3-0 winners. Liverpool may not finish in the top four (they need one or both of Newcastle and Manchester United to slip up) but they have put themselves in a position to make the most of any slip-up and have given themselves positive momentum heading into a busy summer rebuild.
However, Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sidelines for this game or as he received a two-match touchline ban from the English FA (the second match of his ban is suspended) following comments he made about the officials following Liverpool’s recent 4-3 win against Tottenham.
🗣️ "What he said to me then when he gave me the yellow card, it's not okay!" 😳
Jürgen Klopp wouldn’t reveal what referee Paul Tierney said to him that upset him which led to his suspension.
Unai Emery and Aston Villa have been the comeback story of the season as they have a chance of a top six finish after languishing around the relegation zone in the early months of the season. They beat Tottenham 2-1 at home last time out to give themselves a chance of securing European football for the first time in 13 years and Unai Emery is among the Premier League manager of the year candidates.
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool have found a winning formula and look so much better defensively as their last three wins have all included a shutout. Curtis Jones scored twice against Leicester and has brought something different to their midfield, while Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beauty of a free kick and continues to excel in his hybrid right back/central midfield role. Mohamed Salah had a hat trick of assists against Leicester, while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both in great form too. This game also marks the final home game for Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as all four are out of contract this summer and will be leaving Liverpool. The club have announced ‘special tributes’ will be paid to the quartet with more to follow at the end of the season.
Aston Villa are such a tough team to play against and their big home win against Tottenham last time out proved they are ready to battle for a top six finish, at least, next season. Emery has set them up to be solid and when they get the ball wide there are so many players arriving into the box to finish and it causes chaos. Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey are their main threats in attack, while Emiliano Martinez continues to have a fine season in goal.
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | DOUBT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other), Darwin Nunez (ankle)
