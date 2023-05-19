Liverpool vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool host Aston Villa in a huge game at Anfield as both teams need a win to boost their chances of European qualification.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won seven in a row to give themselves a chance of finishing in the top four as they have finally regained irresistible form and we saw that at Leicester City on Monday as they ran out convincing 3-0 winners. Liverpool may not finish in the top four (they need one or both of Newcastle and Manchester United to slip up) but they have put themselves in a position to make the most of any slip-up and have given themselves positive momentum heading into a busy summer rebuild.

However, Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sidelines for this game or as he received a two-match touchline ban from the English FA (the second match of his ban is suspended) following comments he made about the officials following Liverpool’s recent 4-3 win against Tottenham.

Unai Emery and Aston Villa have been the comeback story of the season as they have a chance of a top six finish after languishing around the relegation zone in the early months of the season. They beat Tottenham 2-1 at home last time out to give themselves a chance of securing European football for the first time in 13 years and Unai Emery is among the Premier League manager of the year candidates.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Liverpool have found a winning formula and look so much better defensively as their last three wins have all included a shutout. Curtis Jones scored twice against Leicester and has brought something different to their midfield, while Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beauty of a free kick and continues to excel in his hybrid right back/central midfield role. Mohamed Salah had a hat trick of assists against Leicester, while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both in great form too. This game also marks the final home game for Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as all four are out of contract this summer and will be leaving Liverpool. The club have announced ‘special tributes’ will be paid to the quartet with more to follow at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are such a tough team to play against and their big home win against Tottenham last time out proved they are ready to battle for a top six finish, at least, next season. Emery has set them up to be solid and when they get the ball wide there are so many players arriving into the box to finish and it causes chaos. Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey are their main threats in attack, while Emiliano Martinez continues to have a fine season in goal.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | DOUBT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other), Darwin Nunez (ankle)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jed Steer (calf), Philippe Coutinho (knock)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Can Arsenal rally to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 16 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 102 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 16
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 11
  3. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 10
  4. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 10
  5. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 10
  6. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
  7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 9
  8. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 8
  9. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool — 8
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 8
  11. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 8
  12. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 7
  13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  14. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  15. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 7
  16. Erling Haaland, Man City — 7
  17. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 7
  18. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 7
  19. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 7
  20. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 7
  21. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 7
  22. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 7
  23. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  24. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 6
  25. Jack Grealish, Man City — 6
  26. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  27. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  28. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 6
  29. Joe Willock, Newcastle — 6
  30. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 6

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as it now looks like it is two teams from four who can still be relegated.

Southampton are down but there is still an almighty scrap to stay out of the bottom three with four massive teams separated by just four points.

That means the a few more relatively surprising teams will be heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

It’s official now: Southampton has been relegated back to the Championship.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton and Nottingham Forest have boosted their chances of survival.

Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37

Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday

Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday

Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.

West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)

Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Premier League table, current form – May 17

Premier League schedule

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Leicester City: Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Leeds: West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Brighton (A), Liverpool (H) — RELEGATED

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, May 21: West Ham vs Leeds — 8:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 18, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGMBetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Leicester City: -700
Leeds: -275
Nottingham Forest: +240
Everton: +300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap (March 7)

12. Bournemouth, 45 points
13. Palace, 45 points
14. Wolves, 43 points
15. West Ham, 39 points
16. Everton, 36 points
17. Leicester, 35 points
——————————-

18. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED
19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED
20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as fives sides battling for two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle United took a big step toward sealing its place in the top four by beating Brighton 4-1 on Thursday, and Manchester United can do the same by beating Bournemouth this weekend as Liverpool has not let up its chase to catch the third- and fourth-place sides.

Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the door with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa’s surge ended with defeats against Man United and Wolves.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Tottenham: Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Brighton: Southampton (H), Aston Villa (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 18, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: LLWWL
Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: LWLDW
Brighton’s last 5 results: WLWLL
Manchester United’s last 5 results: DWLLW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 18, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Newcastle: -1600
Manchester United: -650
Liverpool: +225
Brighton: +25000

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 74 points
4. Manchester United – 71 points
5. Liverpool – 69 points
6. Brighton – 65 points
7. Tottenham – 62 points
8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

