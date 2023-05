West Ham vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs LEEDS

West Ham will have to navigate the travel and emotions from defeating AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League Final.

David Moyes’ men are virtually safe but should seal their safety by the end of the weekend via any variety of results.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Brighton vs Southampton: How to watch, live stream link, team news Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.

Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Follow @NicholasMendola