Nottingham Forest clinch Premier League status, end Arsenal’s title chase

By and May 20, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest clinched their place in next season’s Premier League, and Arsenal conceded the title to Manchester City, as the Reds shocked the Gunners 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Arsenal (81 points) four points behind the now-three-time reigning Premier League champions, who now have two games in hand, with just one of their own left to play. Nottingham Forest (37 points), meanwhile, are mathematically safe from relegation.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s opening (and winning) goal came somewhat against the run of play, as Forest began the game brightly before fading as Arsenal took the upper hand. Even the sequence leading to the goal began with Arsenal in comfortable possession of the ball, until Martin Odegaard gave it away under very little pressure.

The ball came straight to Morgan Gibbs-White, who was immediately on his horse and headed the other way. Awoniyi streaked across Gibbs-White’s path and opened up the space to received the through ball on his right foot. Gabriel Magalhaes rushed back to defend the danger and got a touch on the ball before Awoniyi could shoot, but it deflected off the striker’s leg, bounced over Aaron Ramsdale and found its way inside the far post.

Though their title collapse is now officially complete, a return to next season’s UEFA Champions League (after missing out five straight seasons) still awaits as a lucrative consolation prize.

Arsenal go quietly into the night

In the end, it was a sad way for Arsenal to go out. With their title hopes hanging by less than a thread, Arsenal managed just five shots (for a combined 0.22 xG) in the second half. The Gunners hardly threatened Forest despite the severity of their circumstances for the final 70 minutes.

Stars of the show

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest will wrap up their first season back in the top flight with a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET). Arsenal, meanwhile, will host Wolves in north London.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, live score: 1-0

19th minute – Taiwo Awoniyi finishes Forest counter-attack, Gibbs-White’s brilliant setup

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi have turned out to be a terrific duo, as the former Wolves and Liverpool prospects are currently thriving as focal points of the club.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been as advertised, and deserves his expected place in the Premier League Best XI. Can he drive the Gunners to the finish line on a pair of winning notes?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Scarpa (calf). OUT: Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (knock), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Omar Richards (calf), Neco Williams (jaw), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Manchester City crowned 2022-23 Premier League champions, win third-straight title

By May 20, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the 2022-23 season as Pep Guardiola’s side completed the three-peat.

This is their fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons and they have now won nine top-flight titles in their history, seven of which have been in the last 12 years.

Pep Guardiola also becomes the first manager in history to win three straight top-flight titles in three countries: Spain, Germany and now England.

Manchester City have also reached the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League and an historic treble is now well and truly on for one of the greatest teams the world has seen.

It is just the third time in Premier League history that a team has won the title for three-straight seasons, with Manchester United doing it on the other two occasions (1998-01 and 2006-09).

City sealed their latest title after Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal on Saturday.

Manchester City will now lift the trophy following their home game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 21 and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site in Manchester to detail the latest Man City trophy celebration.

How did they do it?

Of course, Erling Haaland’s record-breaking season helped as he set a new record for the most goals scored by any player in a single Premier League season.

But their incredible run of 11-straight wins saw them overtake Arsenal as City were eight points back of the Gunners as late as March 2023, albeit with a game in-hand.

This title success also comes after the Premier League charged Manchester City in February with over 100 alleged financial breaches.

On the pitch Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri all played their part down the stretch.

The switch to a 3-2-4-1 formation over the last few months was also key but quite simply, this was a total team effort.

Given the form they’ve been in over the last few months, Manchester City have shown that an historic treble seems very likely as they aim to make the 2022-23 season one of the best in football history.

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 20, 2023, 2:40 PM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

UPDATE: Manchester City are officially champions — again, again — for the third straight season.

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 20

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By May 20, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as it now looks like it is two teams from four who can still be relegated.

Southampton are down but there is still an almighty scrap to stay out of the bottom three with four massive teams separated by just four points.

That means the a few more relatively surprising teams will be heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

It’s official now: Southampton has been relegated back to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton find themselves in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37

Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday

Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday

Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.

West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)

Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Premier League table, current form – May 20

Premier League table

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Leicester City: Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Palace (A)

Leeds: West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Brighton (A), Liverpool (H) — RELEGATED

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, May 21: West Ham vs Leeds — 8:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 18, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGM

Leicester City: -700
Leeds: -275
Nottingham Forest: +240
Everton: +300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap (March 7)

12. Bournemouth, 45 points
13. Palace, 45 points
14. Wolves, 43 points
15. West Ham, 39 points
16. Everton, 36 points
17. Leicester, 35 points
——————————-

18. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED
19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED
20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

Premier League title race: Current form, key fixtures, injuries, odds, predictions

By May 20, 2023, 2:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League title race is (probably) going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season, where every remaining game matters — especially for Arsenal.

It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, and Arsenal may have just effectively thrown away the Premier League title by falling 4-1 to the imperious Citizens, though the Gunners showed their spirit by rebounding to pound Chelsea 3-1.

And now the bookmakers are seeing Man City ahead by one point and having a game in-hand and they are feeling decidedly bullish on the two-time defending champions.

Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?

Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 21: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 11am ET

Current form (As of May 7, 2023)

Arsenal’s last 5 results: DLWWL
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Current Premier League table – May 20

Premier League table

Key injuries

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (ankleOleksandr Zinchenko (calf), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Manchester City: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Premier League title odds (As of May 5, 2023)

Manchester City: CHAMPIONS

Prediction for Premier League title race (March 7)

1. Manchester City – 92 points
2. Arsenal – 88 points