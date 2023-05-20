Nottingham Forest clinched their place in next season’s Premier League, and Arsenal conceded the title to Manchester City, as the Reds shocked the Gunners 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday.

The defeat leaves Arsenal (81 points) four points behind the now-three-time reigning Premier League champions, who now have two games in hand, with just one of their own left to play. Nottingham Forest (37 points), meanwhile, are mathematically safe from relegation.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s opening (and winning) goal came somewhat against the run of play, as Forest began the game brightly before fading as Arsenal took the upper hand. Even the sequence leading to the goal began with Arsenal in comfortable possession of the ball, until Martin Odegaard gave it away under very little pressure.

The ball came straight to Morgan Gibbs-White, who was immediately on his horse and headed the other way. Awoniyi streaked across Gibbs-White’s path and opened up the space to received the through ball on his right foot. Gabriel Magalhaes rushed back to defend the danger and got a touch on the ball before Awoniyi could shoot, but it deflected off the striker’s leg, bounced over Aaron Ramsdale and found its way inside the far post.

Though their title collapse is now officially complete, a return to next season’s UEFA Champions League (after missing out five straight seasons) still awaits as a lucrative consolation prize.

Arsenal go quietly into the night

In the end, it was a sad way for Arsenal to go out. With their title hopes hanging by less than a thread, Arsenal managed just five shots (for a combined 0.22 xG) in the second half. The Gunners hardly threatened Forest despite the severity of their circumstances for the final 70 minutes.

248 – Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23, the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history. Agonising.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest will wrap up their first season back in the top flight with a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET). Arsenal, meanwhile, will host Wolves in north London.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, live score: 1-0

19th minute – Taiwo Awoniyi finishes Forest counter-attack, Gibbs-White’s brilliant setup

Arsenal are down to Nottingham Forest. 😳 If this holds, Manchester City will become champions.

📺: NBC & @peacock | #NFOARS pic.twitter.com/pbmVVHr9bc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 20, 2023

Key storylines & star players

Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi have turned out to be a terrific duo, as the former Wolves and Liverpool prospects are currently thriving as focal points of the club.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been as advertised, and deserves his expected place in the Premier League Best XI. Can he drive the Gunners to the finish line on a pair of winning notes?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Scarpa (calf). OUT: Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (knock), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Omar Richards (calf), Neco Williams (jaw), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️ 🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Trossard starts

🌶️ Saka on the wing Let's end our away campaign the way we started it 👊

