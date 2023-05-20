Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Manchester City will now lift the trophy following their home game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 21 and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site in Manchester to detail the latest Man City trophy celebration.
On the pitch Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri all played their part down the stretch.
The switch to a 3-2-4-1 formation over the last few months was also key but quite simply, this was a total team effort.
Given the form they’ve been in over the last few months, Manchester City have shown that an historic treble seems very likely as they aim to make the 2022-23 season one of the best in football history.
The defeat leaves Arsenal (81 points) four points behind the now-three-time reigning Premier League champions, who now have two games in hand, with just one of their own left to play. Nottingham Forest (37 points), meanwhile, are mathematically safe from relegation.
Taiwo Awoniyi’s opening (and winning) goal came somewhat against the run of play, as Forest began the game brightly before fading as Arsenal took the upper hand. Even the sequence leading to the goal began with Arsenal in comfortable possession of the ball, until Martin Odegaard gave it away under very little pressure.
The ball came straight to Morgan Gibbs-White, who was immediately on his horse and headed the other way. Awoniyi streaked across Gibbs-White’s path and opened up the space to received the through ball on his right foot. Gabriel Magalhaes rushed back to defend the danger and got a touch on the ball before Awoniyi could shoot, but it deflected off the striker’s leg, bounced over Aaron Ramsdale and found its way inside the far post.
In the end, it was a sad way for Arsenal to go out. With their title hopes hanging by less than a thread, Arsenal managed just five shots (for a combined 0.22 xG) in the second half. The Gunners hardly threatened Forest despite the severity of their circumstances for the final 70 minutes.
248 – Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23, the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history. Agonising. pic.twitter.com/KR1E2DgjNS
Nottingham Forest will wrap up their first season back in the top flight with a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET). Arsenal, meanwhile, will host Wolves in north London.
As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.
The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:
a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.
The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton find themselves in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?
Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?
After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.
Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.
Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37
Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.
Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday
Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday
Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.
West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)
Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)
Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)