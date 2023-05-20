Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s top-four race has been epic throughout the 2022-23 season, with so many teams battling for two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle United took a big step toward sealing its place in the top four by beating Brighton 4-1 on Thursday, and Manchester United did the same by beating Bournemouth at the weekend as Liverpool has not let up its chase to catch them but it seems like they may just come up short.

Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and Cristian Stellini followed Antonio Conte out the door with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa’s surge ended with defeats against Man United and Wolves.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Tottenham: Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday, May 14: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Thursday, May 18: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton — Recap, highlights, player ratings

Thursday, May 25: Manchester United vs Chelsea — 3pm ET

Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 20, 2023)

Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW

Newcastle’s last 5 results: WDLWW

Manchester United’s last 5 results: WWLLW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 20, 2023)

Newcastle: -20000

Manchester United: -10000

Liverpool: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 74 points

4. Manchester United – 71 points

5. Liverpool – 69 points

6. Brighton – 65 points

7. Tottenham – 62 points

8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points

4. Newcastle – 70 points

5. Liverpool – 67 points

6. Tottenham – 65 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points

4. Newcastle – 66 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Liverpool – 62 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Brighton – 64 points

7. Newcastle – 60 points

