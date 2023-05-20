Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

May 20, 2023
The Premier League’s top-four race has been epic throughout the 2022-23 season, with so many teams battling for two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle United took a big step toward sealing its place in the top four by beating Brighton 4-1 on Thursday, and Manchester United did the same by beating Bournemouth at the weekend as Liverpool has not let up its chase to catch them but it seems like they may just come up short.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and Cristian Stellini followed Antonio Conte out the door with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa’s surge ended with defeats against Man United and Wolves.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Tottenham: Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Leicester (H), Chelsea (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 25: Manchester United vs Chelsea — 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 20, 2023)

Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: WDLWW
Manchester United’s last 5 results: WWLLW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 20, 2023)

Newcastle: -20000
Manchester United: -10000
Liverpool: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 74 points
4. Manchester United – 71 points
5. Liverpool – 69 points
6. Brighton – 65 points
7. Tottenham – 62 points
8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

May 20, 2023
Arsenal will lose its faint hopes of winning the Premier League if it fails to defeat Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the City Ground (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium).

The Gunners’ table lead is gone and chances for points are down to two. If Arsenal cannot beat Forest, then Manchester City wins the Premier League for a third-straight season.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs ARSENAL

Forest is still embroiled in a relegation fight despite Steve Cooper taking seven of its last 12 points on show. The Tricky Trees are three points clear of the bottom three with two matches left on the docket.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, live score: 1-0

19th minute – Taiwo Awoniyi finishes Forest counter-attack, Gibbs-White’s brilliant setup

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi have turned out to be a terrific duo, as the former Wolves and Liverpool prospects are currently thriving as focal points of the club.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been as advertised, and deserves his expected place in the Premier League Best XI. Can he drive the Gunners to the finish line on a pair of winning notes?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Scarpa (calf). OUT: Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (knock), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Omar Richards (calf), Neco Williams (jaw), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

U20 World Cup schedule: How to watch live, groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

May 20, 2023
The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.

[ LIVE: Watch the U20 World Cup en Espanol ]

And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).

England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.

Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.

2023 U20 World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: May 20 to June 11
  • Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET
  • Location: Argentina
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
  • Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com

2023 U20 World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

Saturday, May 20: Guatemala vs New Zealand – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina vs Uzbekistan – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm

Group B

Saturday, May 20: USA vs Ecuador – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Fiji vs Slovakia – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm

Group C

Sunday, May 21: Colombia vs Israel – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Japan vs Senegal – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm

Group D

Sunday, May 21: Nigeria vs Dominican Republic – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy vs Brazil – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm

Group E

Monday, May 22: England vs Tunisia – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay vs Iraq – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm

Group F

Monday, May 22: France vs South Korea – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia vs Honduras – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm

Round of 16

Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm
Match 44: Thursday, June 1:  Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm

Quarterfinals

Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm
Match 45: Sunday, June 4:  Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm

Semifinals

Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm

Third-place game

Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm

Final

Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm

Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to watch, live stream link, team news

May 20, 2023
Manchester City can win the Premier League with a win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, if Arsenal hasn’t already helped it to the trophy on Saturday (Watch live, 11am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

City is rolling, now ahead of Arsenal by four points on the Premier League table with two matches to play. Arsenal visits relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs CHELSEA

Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final, and will likely soon seal a third-consecutive Premier League crown. No team’s done that since Manchester United completed a “threepeat” in 2008-09.

Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Is there any letdown for City following the Real Madrid blowout? It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League. Erling Haaland continues to rewrite the Premier League single season goals record book, and Kevin De Bruyne is going to lead the division in assists yet again.

Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other). OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL).

West Ham vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

May 20, 2023
Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs LEEDS

West Ham will have to navigate the travel and emotions from defeating AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League Final.

David Moyes’ men are virtually safe but should seal their safety by the end of the weekend via any variety of results.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.

Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)