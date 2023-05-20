Tottenham vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 20, 2023, 8:41 AM EDT
Tottenham host Brentford in a London derby on Saturday as both teams are still chasing European qualification.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v BRENTFORD

Spurs sit in seventh place and right now that is expected to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League for next season, as Ryan Mason’s side lost 2-1 at Aston Villa last weekend to give a whole host of teams hope they could catch them and qualify for Europe. Would it be the worst thing in the world if Spurs were out of Europe next season and their new long-term boss has extra time on the training ground to bed in a new philosophy and push for a top four finish? Just saying…

As for Brentford, they beat West Ham comfortably last time out as their 2-0 victory could have been by double that margin. That will give Thomas Frank plenty of hope for next season (Ivan Toney was out injured), as the Bees were rocked by the news that star striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months by the English Football Association after breaching betting rules. Brentford must now show they can cope without Toney and if they win at Spurs they will be just one point behind their London rivals with one game to go and depending on other results they could still qualify for Europe.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Brentford.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs Brentford live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

GOALLLL! Tottenham 1-1 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo curls home a beauty after a throw in from the left sees Spurs sliced open way too easily and that is a lovely low finish from Mbuemo.

We are back underway in the second half. Can Brentford improve?

HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane’s early stunner is the difference but Spurs should probably be ahead by two or three. Some great defending from Brentford has kept the score down. Lovely football in that first 45 minutes from Spurs.

BLOCK! What a block from Ben Mee as Heung-min Son dances into the box and his shot looked certain to go in.

CLOSE! Son’s cross is flicked towards goal by Danjuma but it flies just wide. That was a difficult chance but nice stuff from Spurs.

Things have calmed down a bit now with Spurs having plenty of the ball and Brentford having to work hard to win it back.

OFF THE LINE! Rico Henry with a brilliant header off his own line to keep out an equally brilliant header from Emerson Royal. That looked certain to be 2-0 to Spurs. Great play from Kulusevski and Son to create the chance.

Great defending from Ben Davies as he clears the ball a few yards from goal as Kevin Schade got in down the left and sent in a cross from close range.

SAVE! Harry Kane sets up Heung-min Son but his shot is straight at Raya as Hickey did well to get back and make it difficult for Son.

GOALLL! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane with a stunning free kick as he curls home a beauty into the top corner after Kulusevski rolled the ball into his path. What a hit. His 28th goal of the Premier League season. The Spurs fans go wild. Is that Kane’s last goal at home for Spurs?

Open start to this one! At one end Mbeumo smashes a shot over and then a mistake at the other allows Kane to get a shot on goal but Raya saves easily.

KICK OFF – We are underway! The sun is shinning and Spurs have looked positive early on with Kulusevski playing centrally.

Interesting chat from the guys about Harry Kane’s future. Is this his last home game for Spurs?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Harry Kane has 27 goals to his name as his heroics continue but pretty much everyone else in a Spurs shirt has had a season to forget. Their loss at Aston Villa last time out summed up their season as sloppy defending and poor finishing (even Kane was guilty of a big miss) saw them fall to a damaging loss as their inconsistency under caretaker boss Ryan Mason continues.

Brentford have shown they can cope without Toney as Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade put on a show against West Ham. It will be tough to replace Toney’s goals and status as the focal point of their attack and a leader on and off the pitch but Brentford are so good at finding ways to get the most out of their squad. Also, Ben Mee has been sensational in central defense and David Raya continues to have a fine season in goal although Raya could end up at Spurs next season if you believe reports.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (unknown), Cristian Romero (unknown)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension)

U20 World Cup schedule: How to watch live, groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

By May 20, 2023, 8:39 AM EDT
The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.

[ LIVE: Watch the U20 World Cup en Espanol ]

And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).

England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.

Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.

2023 U20 World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: May 20 to June 11
  • Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET
  • Location: Argentina
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
  • Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com

2023 U20 World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

Saturday, May 20: Guatemala vs New Zealand – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina vs Uzbekistan – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm

Group B

Saturday, May 20: USA vs Ecuador – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Fiji vs Slovakia – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm

Group C

Sunday, May 21: Colombia vs Israel – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Japan vs Senegal – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm

Group D

Sunday, May 21: Nigeria vs Dominican Republic – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy vs Brazil – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm

Group E

Monday, May 22: England vs Tunisia – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay vs Iraq – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm

Group F

Monday, May 22: France vs South Korea – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia vs Honduras – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm

Round of 16

Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm
Match 44: Thursday, June 1:  Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm

Quarterfinals

Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm
Match 45: Sunday, June 4:  Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm

Semifinals

Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm

Third-place game

Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm

Final

Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 20, 2023, 7:52 AM EDT
Arsenal will lose its faint hopes of winning the Premier League if it fails to defeat Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the City Ground (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium).

The Gunners’ table lead is gone and chances for points are down to two. If Arsenal cannot beat Forest, then Manchester City wins the Premier League for a third-straight season.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs ARSENAL

Forest is still embroiled in a relegation fight despite Steve Cooper taking seven of its last 12 points on show. The Tricky Trees are three points clear of the bottom three with two matches left on the docket.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi have turned out to be a terrific duo, as the former Wolves and Liverpool prospects are currently thriving as focal points of the club.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard has been as advertised, and deserves his expected place in the Premier League Best XI. Can he drive the Gunners to the finish line on a pair of winning notes?

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Scarpa (calf). OUT: Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (knock), Scott McKenna (shoulder), Omar Richards (calf), Neco Williams (jaw), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)

Bournemouth vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 20, 2023, 7:51 AM EDT
Manchester United looks to join third-place Newcastle on 69 points when it visits Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Red Devils can grow their lead over fifth-place Liverpool to four points by beating the Cherries on England’s South Coast.

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs MANCHESTER UNITED

Liverpool’s been red-hot and is kicking off versus Aston Villa at the same time.

Bournemouth is now safe after a season-long fight for Premier League safety, and manager Gary O’Neil is now building for something better next season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Bournemouth is getting plenty out of Dominic Solanke and Phillip Billing, while Dango Ouattara continues to bring terrific threat from out wide.

Manchester United may not have Marcus Rashford, but it will hope Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes can keep providing chances for their teammates while newly-fit Raphael Varane keeps things on lock in front of David De Gea.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Antoine Semenyo (leg), Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other).

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Scott McTominay (other), Marcus Rashford (other). OUT: Tom Heaton (ankle), Mason Greenwood (club decision), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Donny van de Beek (knee), Lisandro Martinez (ankle).

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 20, 2023, 7:51 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves and Bournemouth are safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 18

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS