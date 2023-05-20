West Ham vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Tottenham host Brentford in a London derby on Saturday as both teams are still chasing European qualification.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v BRENTFORD

Spurs sit in seventh place and right now that is expected to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League for next season, as Ryan Mason’s side lost 2-1 at Aston Villa last weekend to give a whole host of teams hope they could catch them and qualify for Europe. Would it be the worst thing in the world if Spurs were out of Europe next season and their new long-term boss has extra time on the training ground to bed in a new philosophy and push for a top four finish? Just saying…

As for Brentford, they beat West Ham comfortably last time out as their 2-0 victory could have been by double that margin. That will give Thomas Frank plenty of hope for next season (Ivan Toney was out injured), as the Bees were rocked by the news that star striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months by the English Football Association after breaching betting rules. Brentford must now show they can cope without Toney and if they win at Spurs they will be just one point behind their London rivals with one game to go and depending on other results they could still qualify for Europe.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Brentford.

Premier League news Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news Bournemouth vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs Brentford live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane’s early stunner is the difference but Spurs should probably be ahead by two or three. Some great defending from Brentford has kept the score down. Lovely football in that first 45 minutes from Spurs.

BLOCK! What a block from Ben Mee as Heung-min Son dances into the box and his shot looked certain to go in.

CLOSE! Son’s cross is flicked towards goal by Danjuma but it flies just wide. That was a difficult chance but nice stuff from Spurs.

Things have calmed down a bit now with Spurs having plenty of the ball and Brentford having to work hard to win it back.

OFF THE LINE! Rico Henry with a brilliant header off his own line to keep out an equally brilliant header from Emerson Royal. That looked certain to be 2-0 to Spurs. Great play from Kulusevski and Son to create the chance.

Great defending from Ben Davies as he clears the ball a few yards from goal as Kevin Schade got in down the left and sent in a cross from close range.

SAVE! Harry Kane sets up Heung-min Son but his shot is straight at Raya as Hickey did well to get back and make it difficult for Son.

GOALLL! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane with a stunning free kick as he curls home a beauty into the top corner after Kulusevski rolled the ball into his path. What a hit. His 28th goal of the Premier League season. The Spurs fans go wild. Is that Kane’s last goal at home for Spurs?

Open start to this one! At one end Mbeumo smashes a shot over and then a mistake at the other allows Kane to get a shot on goal but Raya saves easily.

KICK OFF – We are underway! The sun is shinning and Spurs have looked positive early on with Kulusevski playing centrally.

Interesting chat from the guys about Harry Kane’s future. Is this his last home game for Spurs?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Harry Kane has 27 goals to his name as his heroics continue but pretty much everyone else in a Spurs shirt has had a season to forget. Their loss at Aston Villa last time out summed up their season as sloppy defending and poor finishing (even Kane was guilty of a big miss) saw them fall to a damaging loss as their inconsistency under caretaker boss Ryan Mason continues.

Brentford have shown they can cope without Toney as Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade put on a show against West Ham. It will be tough to replace Toney’s goals and status as the focal point of their attack and a leader on and off the pitch but Brentford are so good at finding ways to get the most out of their squad. Also, Ben Mee has been sensational in central defense and David Raya continues to have a fine season in goal although Raya could end up at Spurs next season if you believe reports.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (unknown), Cristian Romero (unknown)

Here’s how we line-up today ✊ pic.twitter.com/UeowZEQg2a — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 20, 2023

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension)

Latest USMNT news USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup Folarin Balogun switches to USMNT Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports

Follow @JPW_NBCSports