Everton steal late point from Wolves, but relegation looms large

Sean Dyche’s side (33 points – 17th place) could find itself in the bottom-three when Championship Sunday begins, pending results elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday and Monday. 18th-place Leeds (31 points) are at West Ham on Sunday (8:30 am ET), and 19th-place Leicester (30 points) are away to Newcastle on Monday (3 pm ET). Both sides would leapfrog the Toffees with a win in matchweek 37.
Wolves (41 points), meanwhile, remain 13th in the table, well clear of the relegation scrap as they wrap up season no. 5 back in the top flight.
Everton had the run of things early on, but the Toffees failed to make their dominance felt on the scoreboard. In the 34th, Wolves made Everton pay for their wayward finishing, as they snatched the lead against the run of play. Adama Traore dribbled 60 yards, beating two defenders before firing a low shot which was saved, but not held, by Jordan Pickford. The rebound fell to Hwang Hee-Chan, who hooked his right foot around the ball and hammered it home to put the home side ahead.
The equalizer came eight minutes into second-half stoppage time, as Everton hearts were beginning to break and the reality of relegation began to set in. After a long ball into the box fell at the back post, James Tarkowski found Yerry Mina with a clever back-heel flick and the Colombian center back swept it past Jose Sa.
Wolves will finish their season with a trip to north London to take on Arsenal on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET), while Everton host Bournemouth in a potential win-or-go-down fixture for the Toffees.
34th minute – Hwang Hee-Chan cleans up Adama Traore’s rebound to put Wolves ahead
90th minute +8 – Yerry Mina scrambles home Everton’s late equalizer
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Wolves are extremely tough to break down and Ruben Neves has been back to his best in midfield as he’s led their surge away from the relegation zone. Max Kilman, Craig Dawson and Jose Sa have all been superb in defense and Matheus Cunha and Diego Costa have proved a real handful up top in recent games. The reverse fixture was Lopetegui’s first in charge of Wolves and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored a late, late winner at Goodison Park on Boxing Day and things have been heading in an upward direction since then.
Everton were excited to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in recent weeks and the midfield runs of Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi has been key to them staying just above the bottom three. Dyche’s side haven’t been great defensively but Everton know a win this weekend would go a long way to securing their Premier League status. Calvert-Lewin should be fit to feature after a groin injury forced him off at half time against Man City last weekend.
After Ollie Watkins missed a penalty kick to put Aston Villa ahead, Jacob Ramsey did make it 1-0 and stunned Anfield in the first half. Before half time Tyrone Mings caught Cody Gakpo with a very high tackle but despite VAR having a look, no red card was dished out.
However, Liverpool pushed hard for an equalizer in the second half as Gakpo was denied a goal by VAR due to off an offside.
Enter: Roberto Firmino.
In his final home game as a Liverpool player Firmino jumped off the bench and in the 90th minute finished a great cross from Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool hope of winning it late on. They didn’t find a winner and are up against it as they try and qualify for the Champions League.
Liverpool are 10 games unbeaten going into their final game of the season at Southampton. They remain in fifth place and have 66 points, three points behind both Manchester United and Newcastle, who both have a game in-hand and need just a point in midweek to secure their spot in the top four and qualify for the Champions League. If that happens, Liverpool will be not be able to qualify for the Champions League.
Villa have 58 points and sit in seventh as they push for European qualification and they face sixth-placed Brighton at home on the final day of the season.
Stars of the show; Liverpool vs Aston Villa player ratings
Cody Gakpo: Was everywhere the entire game. His movement caused problems and he was so brave on the ball.
Mohamed Salah: Brilliant assist for the goal and tried his best time and time again to unlock the Villa defense.
Douglas Luiz: Quality cross for Villa’s goal and worked so hard in midfield to deny Liverpool space.
What’s next?
Liverpool head to Southampton on Sunday, May 28 in their season finale. Aston Villa host Brighton on the same day.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright
FULL TIME: Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa – A huge blow for Liverpool in their quest to finish in the top four but they gave it everything at home. They still have a chance of the Champions League but it looks like being a Europa League spot for Liverpool. What a valiant effort from Villa as they remain in the hunt for Europe too.
Villa are holding on! Somehow.
Cody Gakpo smashes towards goal but Martinez saves. Liverpool flying now.
10 minutes of stoppage time!
GOALLLL! Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa – In his final game at Anfield as a Liverpool player, Roberto Firmino slots home after a fabulous cross with the outside of his foot from Mohamed Salah. What a moment.
Jurgen Klopp has been shown in the stands for the 765th time during this game and he looks very tense. Villa are looking solid and Liverpool are running out of ideas. 10 minutes to go for Liverpool…
CHANCE! A great attack from Liverpool sees Gakpo set up Alexander-Arnold but his shot from the edge of the box is straight at the very grateful Emiliano Martinez.
Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas are all coming on for Liverpool. Firmino and Milner getting a huge ovation from Anfield as they play at home for the final time.
Brilliant defending from Alex Moreno to deny Van Dijk a finish at the back post. Villa are digging deep. Moreno injured himself in that action and the substitute has had to be subbed.
At the other end Villa almost go 2-0 up! Fabinho clears after substitute Ashley Young whips in a dangerous cross.
DRAMA AT ANFIELD! Gakpo has the ball in the net after an almighty scramble but VAR asks John Brooks to check the monitor and it is ruled out for offside.
We are back underway and Liverpool are doing all the pressing. Klopp is looking pretty nervous from his seat up in the stand as he serves his ban.
HALF TIME: Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa – A very controlled first half from Villa as they’ve frustrated Liverpool. The Reds need a big second half and launch a comeback win if they want to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
Tyrone Mings clatters Cody Gakpo with a very high foot and a yellow card is given, while VAR checks for a potential red card. No red is given and Mings is pretty lucky there.
CLOSE! At the other end Luis Diaz heads wide as Liverpool are pushing to get level before the break.
Oh, almost a second for Villa! Brilliantly worked set piece as Ramsey is played in but Alisson did really well to race off his line, close the angle and block the shot.
As it stands – with Aston Villa winning at Liverpool and Manchester United winning at Bournemouth, Liverpool won’t be able to finish in the top four and Newcastle and Manchester United will be sure of Champions League qualification. Still 60 minutes or so to go…
GOALLLL! Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa – Jacob Ramsey with a fine finish at the back post to stun Anfield. Brilliant cross from Douglas Luiz as Liverpool couldn’t clear and Ramsey finishes. Wow.
PENALTY MISSED! Ollie Watkins puts his penalty kick wide of the post. Huge let off for Liverpool.
PENALTY TO ASTON VILLA! Ibrahima Konate takes down Ollie Watkins in the box and that is a clear pen. Konate was stretching and didn’t get the ball.
Ollie Watkins and Virgil van Dijk are both down after they collided in the box. They look okay.
KICK OFF! We are underway at a sun-drenched Anfield and Liverpool are wearing their new home kits for the 2023-24 season. They look sharp in those threads and in this game. Villa are struggling to get out of their own half.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Liverpool have found a winning formula and look so much better defensively as their last three wins have all included a shutout. Curtis Jones scored twice against Leicester and has brought something different to their midfield, while Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a beauty of a free kick and continues to excel in his hybrid right back/central midfield role. Mohamed Salah had a hat trick of assists against Leicester, while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both in great form too. This game also marks the final home game for Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as all four are out of contract this summer and will be leaving Liverpool. The club have announced ‘special tributes’ will be paid to the quartet with more to follow at the end of the season.
Aston Villa are such a tough team to play against and their big home win against Tottenham last time out proved they are ready to battle for a top six finish, at least, next season. Emery has set them up to be solid and when they get the ball wide there are so many players arriving into the box to finish and it causes chaos. Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey are their main threats in attack, while Emiliano Martinez continues to have a fine season in goal.
Klopp handed ban
Jurgen Klopp will not be on the sidelines for this game against Aston Villa as he received a two-match touchline ban from the English FA (the second match of his ban is suspended) following comments he made about the officials following Liverpool’s recent 4-3 win against Tottenham.
Erik ten Hag’s (69 points – 4th place) also needed Liverpool (66 points) to drop all three points against Aston Villa to clinch a top-four finish, and they nearly did so before snatching a late draw. Still, Manchester United have a game in hand, against Chelsea on Thursday (3 pm ET), needing just one point from their final two games to qualify for the Champions League.
Despite the defeat, Bournemouth (39 points) remain 14th in the Premier League table, mathematically safe from relegation as they close out their first season back in the top flight.
Saturday’s game was all Manchester United to begin the game, and they were justly rewarded, with the opening goal, for their early dominance. Christian Eriksen chipped the ball into the penalty area in the 9th minute, which Marcos Senesi read and reacted to but could only get the slightest of touches. That lifted the ball into Casemiro’s path, at an awkward height albeit, and the Brazilian’s instincts took over from there.
Manchester United will make up their game in hand on Thursday (3 pm ET), when Chelsea visit Old Trafford, before wrapping up their campaign against Fulham on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET), also in Manchester. Bournemouth will head to Goodison Park to take on relegation-threatened Everton.
Key storylines & star players
Bournemouth is getting plenty out of Dominic Solanke and Phillip Billing, while Dango Ouattara continues to bring terrific threat from out wide.
Manchester United may not have Marcus Rashford, but it will hope Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes can keep providing chances for their teammates while newly-fit Raphael Varane keeps things on lock in front of David De Gea.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Antoine Semenyo (leg), Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other).
London sides collide at Craven Cottage on Saturday when Fulham hosts Crystal Palace in their penultimate Premier League matches of the season (Watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).
FULL TIME: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace – A really good game as two teams who have had a fine end to the campaign both went for the win.
CHANCE! Almost 3-2 to Palace. Mateta is on over the top but Tosin clears the danger just as Mateta is about to slot home. Then Olise curls just wide from the corner. It is all Palace now.
GOALLL! Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace – The Eagles are level as Joel Ward bundles home after his initial effort was saved. Michael Olise’s free kick from the left caused chaos and Roy Hodgson looks pleased. Well, mildly pleased.
CLOSE! So close to an equalizer for Palace as Mateta races away and crosses for Ayew but Issa Diop just gets there ahead of him and pokes it away.
SAVE! Willian cuts inside and his superb curling effort towards the top corner is brilliantly saved by Sam Johnstone.
GOALLLL! Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace – Willian’s free kick from the right finds Mitrovic who is somehow unmarked and he heads home his second of the game to give Fulham a deserved lead.
CHANCE! Straight from the kick off it should be 2-1 to Fulham. A flowing move sees Mitrovic, Wilson and Reed combine as Reed then picked out Mitro at the back post but he slotted wide. What a chance.
HALF TIME: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – A very entertaining first half as Palace soaked up pressure and Edouard put them ahead but Fulham, who have had plenty of the ball, get level right before the break as Mitrovic smashes home a penalty. Game on!
GOALLL! Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his 13th goal of the Premier League season as he slams home the spot kick.
PENALTY TO FULHAM! Right on half time Fulham have a chance to get level. A long ball over the top finds Harry Wilson and Tyrick Mitchell takes him out. Such an obvious penalty kick.
GOALLLL! Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard hammers home a beauty of a shot at the near post after a rapid Palace counter from a Fulham corner. Eze at the heart of that counter.
An almighty scramble as Jordan Ayew crossed into the box but Fulham somehow cleared. Palace looked certain to score.
Not much going on in terms of chances created. Individual battles all over the pitch.
Penalty shout for Fulham! Aleksandar Mitrovic goes down in the box but it looks like he and Tyrick Mitchell both got there at the same time. Nothing given. That was a close one for Palace as it looked like Mitro just got there before Mitchell.
KICK OFF! We are underway at Craven Cottage but there is a lengthy delay right away as Aleksandar Mitrovic collides with Joachim Andersen and it looks like the Fulham skipper has broken his nose. Ouch.
Key storylines & star players
Fulham has Aleksandar Mitrovic back and the big center forward makes the Cottagers a far more dangerous side than when he’s out of the lineup.
There’s talk that Wilfried Zaha could sign another deal and stay at Palace despite seemingly annual status as a potential transfer. Zaha, 30, has played 458 times for the Eagles and boasts 90 goals and 76 assists.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Daniel James (thigh), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Tim Ream (arm).
Arsenal will lose its faint hopes of winning the Premier League if it fails to defeat Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the City Ground (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.comand Peacock Premium).
The Gunners’ table lead is gone and chances for points are down to two. If Arsenal cannot beat Forest, then Manchester City wins the Premier League for a third-straight season.
Forest is still embroiled in a relegation fight despite Steve Cooper taking seven of its last 12 points on show. The Tricky Trees are three points clear of the bottom three with two matches left on the docket.
