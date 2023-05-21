Brighton secures spot in Europe with win over Southampton

There it is: Roberto De Zerbi’s men are finishing in the top six unless they don’t field a goalkeeper or something equally strange over the final two matches of the season.
Brighton’s full-team contribution was again on display Sunday, even accounting for the opposition.
Evan Ferguson, 18, added to his impressive rookie display with his fifth and sixth goals of the season, and there were no passengers at the Amex.
Brighton in Europe. Wow. Well-earned.
Brighton vs Southampton player ratings: Stars of the Show
Alexis Mac Allister
James Ward-Prowse
Pascal Gross
Evan Ferguson
What’s next?
Brighton hosts Man City on Wednesday before going to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Southampton finishes its Premier League tenure with a Sunday visit from Liverpool.
Evan Ferguson goal video: Seagulls in front
Evan Ferguson goal video: Make it two
Mohamed Elyounoussi goal video: More James Ward-Prowse set piece stuff
Pascal Gross goal video: German makes Seagulls history
How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online:Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Brighton has beaten Manchester United and Arsenal since the start of May but also been blown out by Everton and Newcastle. Can Lewis Dunk and Co. rally? With Alexis Mac Allister given a slight rest at midweek, perhaps he’s being saved for just this occasion.
Romeo Lavia has been a bright spot for most of Saints’ season, but the eyes will be on Southampton’s veterans and how they react to the confirmation of their crushing relegation.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Webster (muscular), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh)
COME ON ALBION! ✊ Here's our team to take on Southampton today. 📝
As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.
The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:
a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.
The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the team which battered Real Madrid in midweek and three of them combined for the only goal as Kalvin Phillips played in Cole Palmer who set up Julian Alvarez to finish.
Chelsea huffed and puffed as Conor Gallagher hit the post while Raheem Sterling (who got a great reception from the City fans when he was subbed off) twice came close as caretaker boss Frank Lampard at least saw his side dig in.
But it was City’s fringe players and youngsters who showed just how good they are as Guardiola will have the luxury of resting his star men for the final two Premier League games and ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.
With the win Manchester City move on to 88 points for the season with two games to go. Chelsea remain on 43 points and are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.
Yes, this was a Chelsea side struggling but the likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Rico Lewis all proved they can stand in whenever they are called upon and the level won’t drop that much. Now and in the future. Pep Guardiola rotated his team, as he should, but the likes of Foden, Alvarez could still play a big role in the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Kalvin Phillips also proved his class and there is so much focus on the starting lineup at City that the back ups don’t often get the credit they deserve. Most of these players will get another run out next Sunday against Brentford and the hunger they showed proves they can play their part in the finale of what they hope is a glorious treble. Even if they don’t play a big role in the two finals coming up, City’s future is looking bright as this much-changed side played an incredible similar style and imitated the superstars they back up. Yes, that is what they should do. But few teams in the history of the game have ever had a reserve lineup as good as this.
Stars of the show; Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings
Cole Palmer: Set up Alvarez’s goal and was majestic cutting in off the left. What a talent he is and hopefully we get to see more of him in the future.
Kalvin Phillips: Lovely first time ball to set up Alvarez’s goal. Header hit the post and positioning was excellent. Showed he can be counted on.
Julian Alvarez: Took his goal well and looked sharp throughout. There are no better back up strikers than him.
What’s next?
Manchester City travel to Brighton Wednesday, May 24 then end their Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on Sunday, May 28. Chelsea have another away trip to Manchester as they play at Man United on Thursday, May 25. The Blues then host Newcastle on the final day of the season.
How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Manchester City vs Chelsea live analysis + title celebrations! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Etihad Stadium
What a brilliant celebration this is. City’s players are enjoying this, but you get the feeling they holding back until they win the FA Cup and the Champions League too. Or at least that is their plan…
Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy (video)
Erling Haaland comes on for Mahrez to a huge ovation and with his first touch he plays the ball across goal and Lewis almost converts at the back post. So close to a second for City.
NO GOALLLL! Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – Riyad Mahrez is played in over the top and beats Lewis Hall who slipped over, but Mahrez handled the ball as he controlled it and then played it to Alvarez to slot home. Clear handball. No goal. Play on.
Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling gets a standing ovation from the City fans as he is subbed off. Nice touch, that.
Raheem Sterling denied on the counter as John Stones clears his shot off the line. Turns out Sterling was just offside but it was very close. Still, great defending from Stones.
To their credit, Chelsea have hung in there. They are pressing high and City haven’t been at their free-flowing best.
POST! Kalvin Phillips flicks a great header towards the bottom corner but it hits the post and Chelsea clear. So close to a second for Man City.
John Stones comes on early in the second half and City’s other subs are going for a warm up on the sidelines. As they do, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva all get very warm receptions. City’s fans and players are having a lovely old time out there.
The second half is underway and there are no changes for either team.
🔥🏆 Intriguing first half as City’s backups and youngsters looked pretty good.
HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – The hosts looked slick to start the first half and Julian Alvarez gave them a deserved lead but Chelsea had a few chances. The sun is out and City’s fans are enjoying seeing some of their youngsters and fringe stars play. It is scary how good their second XI is.
There has been a lull after that flurry of chances for Chelsea. Frank Lampard’s side are in damage limitation mode. Man City are playing not to get injured.
POST! Another good chance for Chelsea as Conor Gallagher’s header hits the post and then comes off Ortega’s knee and bounces clear.
SAVE! First big chance of the game for Chelsea as Enzo Fernandez does really well in midfield and Kai Havertz finds Raheem Sterling but his low shot is brilliantly saved by Stefan Ortega.
Meanwhile, back on the pitch (there is a game going on, you know!?), Phil Foden lofts a delicate effort just wide of the far post. Foden, remember him? Just one of the best young players on the planet who has been a back up for City for most of this season due to injury.
There is a real party atmosphere here. City’s fans aren’t even watching the game. They’re doing the Poznan in the stands. Delightful stuff.
CLOSE! Cole Palmer’s deflected shot is cleared off the line by Chalobah. This is quite embarrassing from Chelsea. Man City playing through their entire midfield with ease.
There is the occasional rendition of ‘stand up, for the Champions!’ from the home fans and most of the supporters all get up and applaud. Lots of appreciation for a third-straight title win. This type of dominance will never, ever get boring to these Man City fans.
Should be 2-0 to City. Brilliant flowing move involving academy graduates Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis ends in Alvarez getting in Foden’s way, then Mahrez’s shot is deflected over.
GOALLLL! Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – Julian Alvarez slots home and the party continues here at the Etihad. That all came from Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana giving the ball away and Palmer surging forward to find Alvarez to slot home. Too easy for City. On the pitch the party has been started early.
Chelsea have yet to get going and it is all Man City. Cole Palmer is seeing a lot of the ball down the left.
City have had three chances already. Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Riyad Mahrez all heavily involved.
We are edging towards kick off here and City’s subs are having a lovely game of keepy ups. De Bruyne, Rodri, Grealish, Stones, Gundogan and Dias all involved. Not a bad crew…
The starting lineups are here and Manchester City have rotated heavily. That is still quite the team they have put out but just look at that bench. Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker are the only two who keep their starting spot from the win against Real Madrid. Chelsea make plenty of changes from their draw with Nottingham Forest, with Kepa, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Wesley Fofana all coming in.
Hello and welcome to the Etihad! The sun is shinning, the flags and banners are out and Manchester City fans are in full party mood as they celebrate winning the 2022-23 Premier League title. Quite the atmosphere here.
Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.
OUT: Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)
And there’s a bit more clarity on the relegation picture, although Leicester City would love to muddle it a bit more when Week 37 of the Premier League season concludes at Newcastle on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.
1. Much-changed Man City keeps rolling despite title party distraction (Man City 1-0 Chelsea): Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the team which battered Real Madrid in midweek and three of them combined for the only goal as Kalvin Phillips played in Cole Palmer who set up Julian Alvarez to finish. Chelsea huffed and puffed as Conor Gallagher hit the post while Raheem Sterling (who got a great reception from the City fans when he was subbed off) twice came close as caretaker boss Frank Lampard at least saw his side dig in. But it was City’s fringe players and youngsters who showed just how good they are as Guardiola will have the luxury of resting his star men for the final two Premier League games and ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10. (JPW)
2. Arsenal go quietly into the night (Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal): In the end, this was a sad way for Arsenal’s title hopes to officially go out. With their Premier League Trophy hopes hanging by less than a thread, Arsenal managed just five shots for a combined 0.22 xG in the second half. The Gunners hardly threatened Forest despite the severity of their circumstances for the final 70 minutes. (AE)
3. Positive vibes for Liverpool despite top-four setback (Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa): Liverpool are now 10 games unbeaten and although they will be very disappointed to lose ground in the top four race they cannot complain with the way they’ve turned things around this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side were caught out by a very good Villa side in the first half but they battered them in the second half and could have easily won the game. Despite the changes which are coming up to their team this summer, this feels like a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool side once again. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota are clicking through the gears and the quartet of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah have all stood tall. Central midfield remains the key area for Klopp to add a new star this summer and he already knew that. However, this run at the end of the season has also told Klopp something he didn’t know: there’s no need to totally revamp this Liverpool squad and given a few key additions they will be ready to challenge for major trophies again next season. Even if they don’t finish in the top four as they hope for Newcastle and Manchester United to slip up, Liverpool’s finish to this season proves they aren’t as far from the glory days of the last few seasons as everyone, including themselves, thought they were. (JPW)
4. First season a success for Erik ten Hag (Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United): Two games into his tenure, it looked like Erik ten Hag might not make it two months in the job. But it is quite clear 35 games later that the Dutchman has laid some important groundwork ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window for Manchester United. A 4th- (or 3rd-) place finish is all but guaranteed, which was objective No. 1 when the season began. There is also no small matter of the FA Cup final, and the chance to deny Manchester City a treble of their own, still remaining as well. Champions League football is nice, but finishing the season by lifting a second trophy — at City’s expense, no less — would be the real treat for United fans. (AE)
5.Spurs season summed up in 90 minutes (Spurs 1-3 Brentford): Tottenham are a team who are truly breathtaking…. in both good and bad ways. In the first half against Brentford we saw Harry Kane score a breathtaking goal to make it 1-0 and they were slick, full of energy, and should have been at least 2-0 up as their switch to a 4-2-3-1 system with Dejan Kulusevski roaming centrally seemed to bamboozle Brentford. But then the Bees figured it out and picked Tottenham apart. It seemed like Spurs thought they had the game won and in the second half we saw a breathtakingly bad display from Tottenham. This Jekyll and Hyde team put in yet another Jekyll and Hyde display and Spurs are capable of delivering moments of magic alongside moments of wretchedness. This is a season to forget and whoever comes in next has to totally reset everything behind-the-scenes, with or without Harry Kane, as Spurs have to start from scratch for real this time. Since Mauricio Pochettino left they have been papering over the cracks but if they seriously want to be a top four team who challenges for trophies, major DIY is needed this summer. (JPW)
6.Brighton is going to Europe (Brighton 3-1 Southampton): There it is: Roberto De Zerbi’s men are finishing in the top six unless they don’t field a goalkeeper or something equally strange over the final two matches of the season. Brighton’s full-team contribution was again on display Sunday, even accounting for the opposition. Evan Ferguson, 18, added to his impressive rookie display with his fifth and sixth goals of the season, and there were no passengers at the Amex. And what else can be said about Pascal Gross, now the new Brighton top Premier League goal scorer. Brighton in Europe. Wow. Well-earned. (NM)
7. Toffees take safety fight to final day (Wolves 1-1 Everton): When Sean Dyche was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor, the path forward seemed clear: He would get the Toffees to defend like Dyche’s Burnley teams and that would be enough itself to keep them clear of the bottom-three. Yet Everton have done no such thing under Dyche. In 17 games under his watch, Everton have kept just four clean sheets, while conceding multiple goals 11 times (including six of their last eight outings), and three or more goals on five occasions. (AE)
8. Leaky Leeds no more solid under latest boss (West Ham 3-1 Leeds): It’s now been 12 Premier League games since Leeds or its opponent kept a clean sheet. Seven of those matches are Leeds losses. Leeds has conceded 74 goals this season, a league-high, and may well lose their place in the top flight despite being middle of the pack in goals scored. It hasn’t been pretty even if it has been entertaining, and it’s a bit of cruel trick to imagine a manager could’ve come in and just taught a poor defensive unit to defend a lot better. Yes, even Big Sam Allardyce. If Leeds goes down — and who knows what Tottenham will look like at Elland Road next week — it will be because of a variety of factors, but not being able to stop the other team will be the primary reason. (NM)
9. End-of-season saunter shows next season promise for Cottagers, Eagles (Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace): Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic combining with quality in the final third for Fulham coupled with flashes of brilliance from Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise at the other end proved how fun both Fulham and Palace can be when they are at their best. When the pressure is off both of these teams have players who can express themselves and finishing in the top 10 is not out of the question for next season. Both could push for Europe if they get their summer recruitment right, plus Marco Silva stays at Fulham and Palace figure out the direction they want to go in whether or not Roy Hodgson sticks around in some capacity. Yes, both teams were ‘on the beach’ down by the banks of the River Thames as some mistakes were made by both sets of players. But when the sun is shinning and both teams have impressed given their resources, the beach is fun. So are Fulham and Crystal Palace. (JPW)
10. Brentford answers questions but more remain (Spurs 1-3 Brentford): Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both looked very good as the Bees began a long time without suspended star striker Ivan Toney. But what will the Bees look like next year without Toney, as their wonderful top-half campaign comes up short of European football. Brentford’s recruitment has been both wise and reliable, but there’s a lot to do to remain a team capable of the top ten. With suitors for Thomas Frank and Mathias Jensen surely around the corner, what will the Bees do in 2023-24?
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool