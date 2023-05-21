Palace went ahead against the run of play as Odsonne Edouard hammered home but Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a penalty kick before the break to make it 1-1. Mitrovic then headed home at the start of the season half to give Fulham a deserved 2-1 lead but then Palace equalized late on through Joel Ward and could have won it.
End of season saunter shows why both teams can dazzle next season
Willian and Mitrovic combining with quality in the final third for Fulham coupled with flashes of brilliance from Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise at the other end proved how fun both Fulham and Palace can be when they are at their best. When the pressure is off both of these teams have players who can express themselves and finishing in the top 10 is not out of the question for next season. Both could push for Europe if they get their summer recruitment right, plus Marco Silva stays at Fulham and Palace figure out the direction they want to go in whether or not Roy Hodgson sticks around in some kind of capacity. Yes, both teams were ‘on the beach’ down by the banks of the River Thames as some mistakes were made by both sets of players. But when the sun is shinning and both teams have impressed given their resources, the beach is fun. So are Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Stars of the show; Fulham vs Crystal Palace player ratings
Willian: Lovely cross for Mitrovic’s goal and denied a stunner thanks to a great save from Sam Johnstone. Continues to roll back the years.
Aleksandar Mitrovic: Scored twice, took a whack early and now has three goals in the two games since he returned from suspension. Maybe if he was around for the last few months Fulham would have been in the European hunt?
Eberechi Eze: Couldn’t dictate the tempo of the game as he usually likes to but crucial in the first goal and delivered quality when he did get on the ball.
What’s next?
Fulham head to Manchester United on the final day of the season, while Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest.
FULL TIME: Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace – A really good game as two teams who have had a fine end to the campaign both went for the win.
CHANCE! Almost 3-2 to Palace. Mateta is on over the top but Tosin clears the danger just as Mateta is about to slot home. Then Olise curls just wide from the corner. It is all Palace now.
GOALLL! Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace – The Eagles are level as Joel Ward bundles home after his initial effort was saved. Michael Olise’s free kick from the left caused chaos and Roy Hodgson looks pleased. Well, mildly pleased.
CLOSE! So close to an equalizer for Palace as Mateta races away and crosses for Ayew but Issa Diop just gets there ahead of him and pokes it away.
SAVE! Willian cuts inside and his superb curling effort towards the top corner is brilliantly saved by Sam Johnstone.
GOALLLL! Fulham 2-1 Crystal Palace – Willian’s free kick from the right finds Mitrovic who is somehow unmarked and he heads home his second of the game to give Fulham a deserved lead.
CHANCE! Straight from the kick off it should be 2-1 to Fulham. A flowing move sees Mitrovic, Wilson and Reed combine as Reed then picked out Mitro at the back post but he slotted wide. What a chance.
HALF TIME: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – A very entertaining first half as Palace soaked up pressure and Edouard put them ahead but Fulham, who have had plenty of the ball, get level right before the break as Mitrovic smashes home a penalty. Game on!
GOALLL! Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace – Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his 13th goal of the Premier League season as he slams home the spot kick.
PENALTY TO FULHAM! Right on half time Fulham have a chance to get level. A long ball over the top finds Harry Wilson and Tyrick Mitchell takes him out. Such an obvious penalty kick.
GOALLLL! Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard hammers home a beauty of a shot at the near post after a rapid Palace counter from a Fulham corner. Eze at the heart of that counter.
An almighty scramble as Jordan Ayew crossed into the box but Fulham somehow cleared. Palace looked certain to score.
Not much going on in terms of chances created. Individual battles all over the pitch.
Penalty shout for Fulham! Aleksandar Mitrovic goes down in the box but it looks like he and Tyrick Mitchell both got there at the same time. Nothing given. That was a close one for Palace as it looked like Mitro just got there before Mitchell.
KICK OFF! We are underway at Craven Cottage but there is a lengthy delay right away as Aleksandar Mitrovic collides with Joachim Andersen and it looks like the Fulham skipper has broken his nose. Ouch.
Key storylines & star players
Fulham has Aleksandar Mitrovic back and the big center forward makes the Cottagers a far more dangerous side than when he’s out of the lineup.
There’s talk that Wilfried Zaha could sign another deal and stay at Palace despite seemingly annual status as a potential transfer. Zaha, 30, has played 458 times for the Eagles and boasts 90 goals and 76 assists.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Daniel James (thigh), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Tim Ream (arm).
Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final and became the first team since Manchester United in 2008-09 to complete a “threepeat” as the treble is on as Pep Guardiola’s boys are two wins away from immortality.
Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.
Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.
Key storylines & star players
For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.
Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Manchester City will now lift the trophy following their home game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 21 and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site in Manchester to detail the latest Man City trophy celebration.
On the pitch Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri all played their part down the stretch.
The switch to a 3-2-4-1 formation over the last few months was also key but quite simply, this was a total team effort.
Given the form they’ve been in over the last few months, Manchester City have shown that an historic treble seems very likely as they aim to make the 2022-23 season one of the best in football history.