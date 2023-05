Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Due to Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, Manchester City have won the Premier League title with three games to spare and they will receive the trophy after their game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

City overtook Arsenal due to their incredible 11-game winning run over the last few months, as they won a third-straight title and five in the last six seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final and became the first team since Manchester United in 2008-09 to complete a “threepeat” as the treble is on as Pep Guardiola’s boys are two wins away from immortality.

Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Manchester City vs Chelsea live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Etihad Stadium

The starting lineups are here and Manchester City have rotated heavily. That is still quite the team they have put out but just look at that bench. Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker are the only two who keep their starting spot from the win against Real Madrid. Chelsea make plenty of changes from their draw with Nottingham Forest, with Kepa, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Wesley Fofana all coming in.

Hello and welcome to the Etihad! The sun is shinning, the flags and banners are out and Manchester City fans are in full party mood as they celebrate winning the 2022-23 Premier League title. Quite the atmosphere here.

Key storylines & star players

Is there any letdown for City following the Real Madrid blowout? It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League. Erling Haaland continues to rewrite the Premier League single season goals record book, and Kevin De Bruyne is going to lead the division in assists yet again.

Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)

