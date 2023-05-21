Much-changed Manchester City beat Chelsea amid title party

May 21, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

MANCHESTER – A much-changed Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 as the main focus at the Etihad Stadium was to celebrate their third-straight Premier League title win.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the team which battered Real Madrid in midweek and three of them combined for the only goal as Kalvin Phillips played in Cole Palmer who set up Julian Alvarez to finish.

Chelsea huffed and puffed as Conor Gallagher hit the post while Raheem Sterling (who got a great reception from the City fans when he was subbed off) twice came close as caretaker boss Frank Lampard at least saw his side dig in.

But it was City’s fringe players and youngsters who showed just how good they are as Guardiola will have the luxury of resting his star men for the final three Premier League games and ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

With the win Manchester City move on to 88 points for the season with two games to go. Chelsea remain on 43 points and are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996.

City’s youngsters ready to stand in

Yes, this was a Chelsea side struggling but the likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez and Rico Lewis all proved they can stand in whenever they are called upon and the level won’t drop that much. Now and in the future. Pep Guardiola rotated his team, as he should, but the likes of Foden, Alvarez could still play a big role in the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Kalvin Phillips also proved his class and there is so much focus on the starting lineup at City that the back ups don’t often get the credit they deserve. Most of these players will get another run out next Sunday against Brentford and the hunger they showed proves they can play their part in the finale of what they hope is a glorious treble. Even if they don’t play a big role in the two finals coming up, City’s future is looking bright as this much-changed side played an incredible similar style and imitated the superstars they back up. Yes, that is what they should do. But few teams in the history of the game have ever had a reserve lineup as good as this.

Stars of the show; Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings

Cole Palmer: Set up Alvarez’s goal and was majestic cutting in off the left. What a talent he is and hopefully we get to see more of him in the future.

Kalvin Phillips: Lovely first time ball to set up Alvarez’s goal. Header hit the post and positioning was excellent. Showed he can be counted on.

Julian Alvarez: Took his goal well and looked sharp throughout. There are no better back up strikers than him.

Manchester City vs Chelsea
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Manchester City travel to Brighton Wednesday, May 24 then end their Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on Sunday, May 28. Chelsea have another away trip to Manchester as they play at Man United on Thursday, May 25. The Blues then host Newcastle on the final day of the season.

Manchester City vs Chelsea live analysis + title celebrations! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Etihad Stadium

Plenty of reaction and analysis to City’s title win across our platforms. A good time was had by all in Manchester. Thanks for joining us!

What a brilliant celebration this is. City’s players are enjoying this, but you get the feeling they holding back until they win the FA Cup and the Champions League too. Or at least that is their plan…

Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy (video)

Huge ovations for Silva, Haaland, Dias, De Bruyne and Stones. Brilliant atmosphere here.

The players are out to collect their medals and there is a huge line of support staff, coaching staff and other members of the club all lined up and receiving applause from the fans.

FULL TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – A routine win for City’s youngsters and back ups and Haaland, De Bruyne, Rodri and Stones made appearances in the second half. It is party time at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland comes on for Mahrez to a huge ovation and with his first touch he plays the ball across goal and Lewis almost converts at the back post. So close to a second for City.

NO GOALLLL! Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – Riyad Mahrez is played in over the top and beats Lewis Hall who slipped over, but Mahrez handled the ball as he controlled it and then played it to Alvarez to slot home. Clear handball. No goal. Play on.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling gets a standing ovation from the City fans as he is subbed off. Nice touch, that.

Raheem Sterling denied on the counter as John Stones clears his shot off the line. Turns out Sterling was just offside but it was very close. Still, great defending from Stones.

To their credit, Chelsea have hung in there. They are pressing high and City haven’t been at their free-flowing best.

POST! Kalvin Phillips flicks a great header towards the bottom corner but it hits the post and Chelsea clear. So close to a second for Man City.

John Stones comes on early in the second half and City’s other subs are going for a warm up on the sidelines. As they do, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva all get very warm receptions. City’s fans and players are having a lovely old time out there.

The second half is underway and there are no changes for either team.

HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – The hosts looked slick to start the first half and Julian Alvarez gave them a deserved lead but Chelsea had a few chances. The sun is out and City’s fans are enjoying seeing some of their youngsters and fringe stars play. It is scary how good their second XI is.

There has been a lull after that flurry of chances for Chelsea. Frank Lampard’s side are in damage limitation mode. Man City are playing not to get injured.

POST! Another good chance for Chelsea as Conor Gallagher’s header hits the post and then comes off Ortega’s knee and bounces clear.

SAVE! First big chance of the game for Chelsea as Enzo Fernandez does really well in midfield and Kai Havertz finds Raheem Sterling but his low shot is brilliantly saved by Stefan Ortega.

Meanwhile, back on the pitch (there is a game going on, you know!?), Phil Foden lofts a delicate effort just wide of the far post. Foden, remember him? Just one of the best young players on the planet who has been a back up for City for most of this season due to injury.

There is a real party atmosphere here. City’s fans aren’t even watching the game. They’re doing the Poznan in the stands. Delightful stuff.

CLOSE! Cole Palmer’s deflected shot is cleared off the line by Chalobah. This is quite embarrassing from Chelsea. Man City playing through their entire midfield with ease.

There is the occasional rendition of ‘stand up, for the Champions!’ from the home fans and most of the supporters all get up and applaud. Lots of appreciation for a third-straight title win. This type of dominance will never, ever get boring to these Man City fans.

Should be 2-0 to City. Brilliant flowing move involving academy graduates Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis ends in Alvarez getting in Foden’s way, then Mahrez’s shot is deflected over.

GOALLLL! Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea – Julian Alvarez slots home and the party continues here at the Etihad. That all came from Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana giving the ball away and Palmer surging forward to find Alvarez to slot home. Too easy for City. On the pitch the party has been started early.

Chelsea have yet to get going and it is all Man City. Cole Palmer is seeing a lot of the ball down the left.

City have had three chances already. Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Riyad Mahrez all heavily involved.

KICK OFF! We are underway here and the atmosphere is electric.

We are edging towards kick off here and City’s subs are having a lovely game of keepy ups. De Bruyne, Rodri, Grealish, Stones, Gundogan and Dias all involved. Not a bad crew…

The starting lineups are here and Manchester City have rotated heavily. That is still quite the team they have put out but just look at that bench. Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker are the only two who keep their starting spot from the win against Real Madrid. Chelsea make plenty of changes from their draw with Nottingham Forest, with Kepa, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz and Wesley Fofana all coming in.

Hello and welcome to the Etihad! The sun is shinning, the flags and banners are out and Manchester City fans are in full party mood as they celebrate winning the 2022-23 Premier League title. Quite the atmosphere here.

Key storylines & star players

Is there any letdown for City following the Real Madrid blowout? It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League. Erling Haaland continues to rewrite the Premier League single season goals record book, and Kevin De Bruyne is going to lead the division in assists yet again.

Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Week 37

May 21, 2023, 3:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City are Premier League champions, and they didn’t even need their Sunday win over Chelsea to get there.

Arsenal couldn’t keep any pressure on City with a loss at desperate Forest, but the Gunners weren’t the only North London side to mess up their lines on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

And there’s a bit more clarity on the relegation picture, although Leicester City would love to muddle it a bit more when Week 37 of the Premier League season concludes at Newcastle on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

1. Much-changed Man City keeps rolling despite title party distraction (Man City 1-0 Chelsea): Pep Guardiola made nine changes from the team which battered Real Madrid in midweek and three of them combined for the only goal as Kalvin Phillips played in Cole Palmer who set up Julian Alvarez to finish. Chelsea huffed and puffed as Conor Gallagher hit the post while Raheem Sterling (who got a great reception from the City fans when he was subbed off) twice came close as caretaker boss Frank Lampard at least saw his side dig in. But it was City’s fringe players and youngsters who showed just how good they are as Guardiola will have the luxury of resting his star men for the final two Premier League games and ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10. (JPW)

2. Arsenal go quietly into the night (Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal): In the end, this was a sad way for Arsenal’s title hopes to officially go out. With their Premier League Trophy hopes hanging by less than a thread, Arsenal managed just five shots for a combined 0.22 xG in the second half. The Gunners hardly threatened Forest despite the severity of their circumstances for the final 70 minutes. (AE)

3. Positive vibes for Liverpool despite top-four setback (Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa): Liverpool are now 10 games unbeaten and although they will be very disappointed to lose ground in the top four race they cannot complain with the way they’ve turned things around this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side were caught out by a very good Villa side in the first half but they battered them in the second half and could have easily won the game. Despite the changes which are coming up to their team this summer, this feels like a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool side once again. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota are clicking through the gears and the quartet of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah have all stood tall. Central midfield remains the key area for Klopp to add a new star this summer and he already knew that. However, this run at the end of the season has also told Klopp something he didn’t know: there’s no need to totally revamp this Liverpool squad and given a few key additions they will be ready to challenge for major trophies again next season. Even if they don’t finish in the top four as they hope for Newcastle and Manchester United to slip up, Liverpool’s finish to this season proves they aren’t as far from the glory days of the last few seasons as everyone, including themselves, thought they were. (JPW)

4. First season a success for Erik ten Hag (Bournemouth 0-1 Manchester United): Two games into his tenure, it looked like Erik ten Hag might not make it two months in the job. But it is quite clear 35 games later that the Dutchman has laid some important groundwork ahead of a pivotal summer transfer window for Manchester United. A 4th- (or 3rd-) place finish is all but guaranteed, which was objective No. 1 when the season began. There is also no small matter of the FA Cup final, and the chance to deny Manchester City a treble of their own, still remaining as well. Champions League football is nice, but finishing the season by lifting a second trophy — at City’s expense, no less — would be the real treat for United fans. (AE)

5. Spurs season summed up in 90 minutes (Spurs 1-3 Brentford): Tottenham are a team who are truly breathtaking…. in both good and bad ways. In the first half against Brentford we saw Harry Kane score a breathtaking goal to make it 1-0 and they were slick, full of energy, and should have been at least 2-0 up as their switch to a 4-2-3-1 system with Dejan Kulusevski roaming centrally seemed to bamboozle Brentford. But then the Bees figured it out and picked Tottenham apart. It seemed like Spurs thought they had the game won and in the second half we saw a breathtakingly bad display from Tottenham. This Jekyll and Hyde team put in yet another Jekyll and Hyde display and Spurs are capable of delivering moments of magic alongside moments of wretchedness. This is a season to forget and whoever comes in next has to totally reset everything behind-the-scenes, with or without Harry Kane, as Spurs have to start from scratch for real this time. Since Mauricio Pochettino left they have been papering over the cracks but if they seriously want to be a top four team who challenges for trophies, major DIY is needed this summer. (JPW)

6. Brighton is going to Europe (Brighton 3-1 Southampton): There it is: Roberto De Zerbi’s men are finishing in the top six unless they don’t field a goalkeeper or something equally strange over the final two matches of the season. Brighton’s full-team contribution was again on display Sunday, even accounting for the opposition. Evan Ferguson, 18, added to his impressive rookie display with his fifth and sixth goals of the season, and there were no passengers at the Amex. And what else can be said about Pascal Gross, now the new Brighton top Premier League goal scorer. Brighton in Europe. Wow. Well-earned. (NM)

7. Toffees take safety fight to final day (Wolves 1-1 Everton): When Sean Dyche was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor, the path forward seemed clear: He would get the Toffees to defend like Dyche’s Burnley teams and that would be enough itself to keep them clear of the bottom-three. Yet Everton have done no such thing under Dyche. In 17 games under his watch, Everton have kept just four clean sheets, while conceding multiple goals 11 times (including six of their last eight outings), and three or more goals on five occasions. (AE)

8. Leaky Leeds no more solid under latest boss (West Ham 3-1 Leeds): It’s now been 12 Premier League games since Leeds or its opponent kept a clean sheet. Seven of those matches are Leeds losses. Leeds has conceded 74 goals this season, a league-high, and may well lose their place in the top flight despite being middle of the pack in goals scored. It hasn’t been pretty even if it has been entertaining, and it’s a bit of cruel trick to imagine a manager could’ve come in and just taught a poor defensive unit to defend a lot better. Yes, even Big Sam Allardyce. If Leeds goes down — and who knows what Tottenham will look like at Elland Road next week — it will be because of a variety of factors, but not being able to stop the other team will be the primary reason. (NM)

9. End-of-season saunter shows next season promise for Cottagers, Eagles (Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace): Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic combining with quality in the final third for Fulham coupled with flashes of brilliance from Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise at the other end proved how fun both Fulham and Palace can be when they are at their best. When the pressure is off both of these teams have players who can express themselves and finishing in the top 10 is not out of the question for next season. Both could push for Europe if they get their summer recruitment right, plus Marco Silva stays at Fulham and Palace figure out the direction they want to go in whether or not Roy Hodgson sticks around in some capacity. Yes, both teams were ‘on the beach’ down by the banks of the River Thames as some mistakes were made by both sets of players. But when the sun is shinning and both teams have impressed given their resources, the beach is fun. So are Fulham and Crystal Palace. (JPW)

10. Brentford answers questions but more remain (Spurs 1-3 Brentford): Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both looked very good as the Bees began a long time without suspended star striker Ivan Toney. But what will the Bees look like next year without Toney, as their wonderful top-half campaign comes up short of European football. Brentford’s recruitment has been both wise and reliable, but there’s a lot to do to remain a team capable of the top ten. With suitors for Thomas Frank and Mathias Jensen surely around the corner, what will the Bees do in 2023-24?

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

May 21, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

UPDATE: Manchester City are officially champions — again, again — for the third straight season.

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 21

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

May 21, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as it now two teams from three who can still be relegated.

Southampton are down but there is still an almighty scrap to stay out of the bottom three with massive teams separated by just a couple of points.

That means the a few more relatively surprising teams will be heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

It’s official now: Southampton has been relegated back to the Championship after 11 years in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton find themselves in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

There are just three points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Premier League table, current form – May 21

Premier League standings

 

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Leicester City: Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

West Ham: Leeds (H), Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Palace (A)

Leeds: West Ham (A), Spurs (H)

Everton: Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Brighton (A), Liverpool (H) — RELEGATED

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, May 21: West Ham 3-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 21, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGMBetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Leeds: -1600
Leicester City: -900
Everton: +300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap (March 7)

12. Bournemouth, 45 points
13. Palace, 45 points
14. Wolves, 43 points
15. West Ham, 39 points
16. Everton, 36 points
17. Leicester, 35 points
——————————-

18. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED
19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED
20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

May 21, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the two teams who are in the Championship playoff final.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)

Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town

How much money is promotion to the Premier League worth?

The prize for being promoted to the Premier League is obviously all about reaching the top-flight. But there is also some serious money involved.

It is estimated that promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is worth around $210 million to each club over a three-season period.

That is due to shared TV income, increased sponsorship opportunities and a whole host of other income revenues improving, while the club also receives parachute payments over three years if they are relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Those parachute payments see relegated teams receive a lower percentage of their previous income from being in the Premier League to help them recalibrate to life in the second tier.

Simply put, promotion to the Premier League for just one season significantly improves the financial health of any Championship club for several years.

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule