Premier League top scorers: Who is leading Golden Boot race?

By May 21, 2023, 6:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Harry Kane has 28 goals on the season and a lead of eight on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.

Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Haaland has 36 goals on the season, as he surpassed the record set by Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer who each bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons. Haaland still has another four games to improve on his tally.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.

Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.

He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Leeds live
West Ham vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Manchester City vs Chelsea live
Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Brighton vs Southampton live
Brighton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Which records can Haaland break?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Haaland has set a new record of scoring 35 in a season.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 23 now)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

    1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 36
    2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 28
    3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 20
    4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 19
    5. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 18
    6. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United — 16
    7. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 15
    8. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 15
    9. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 14
    10. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 13
    11. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 12
    12. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 12
    13. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 12
    14. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 11
    15. Alexander Isak, Newcastle — 10
    16. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 10
    17. James Maddison, Leicester City — 10
    18. Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton — 10
    19. Eberechi Eze, Crystal Palace — 10
    20. Phil Foden, Man City — 10
    21. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 10
    22. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 9
    23. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 9
    24. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 9
    25. Leandro Trossard — Brighton/Arsenal — 8
    26. Danny Ings, Aston Villa/West Ham — 8
    27. Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest — 8
    28. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 8
    29. Julian Alvarez, Man City — 8
    30. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton — 8
    31. Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest — 8
    32. Ilkay Gundogan, Man City — 8
    33. Kai Havertz, Chelsea — 7
    34. Solly March, Brighton — 7
    35. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 7
    36. Phillip Billing, Bournemouth — 7
    37. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 7
    38. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 7
    39. Dwight McNeil, Everton — 7

West Ham vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 21, 2023, 9:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs LEEDS

West Ham will have to navigate the travel and emotions from defeating AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League Final.

David Moyes’ men are virtually safe but should seal their safety by the end of the weekend via any variety of results.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Manchester City vs Chelsea live
Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Brighton vs Southampton live
Brighton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

West Ham vs Leeds live score: 1-1

Rodrigo goal video: Volleyed in front!

Declan Rice goal video: Grounded finish levels line

How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.

Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By and May 21, 2023, 9:53 AM EDT
0 Comments

Due to Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, Manchester City have won the Premier League title with three games to spare and they will receive the trophy after their game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 11am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

City overtook Arsenal due to their incredible 11-game winning run over the last few months, as they won a third-straight title and five in the last six seasons.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY vs CHELSEA

Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final and became the first team since Manchester United in 2008-09 to complete a “threepeat” as the treble is on as Pep Guardiola’s boys are two wins away from immortality.

Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

West Ham vs Leeds live
West Ham vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Brighton vs Southampton live
Brighton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Manchester City vs Chelsea live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Etihad Stadium

Hello and welcome to the Etihad! The sun is shinning, the flags and banners are out and Manchester City fans are in full party mood as they celebrate winning the 2022-23 Premier League title. Quite the atmosphere here.

Key storylines & star players

Is there any letdown for City following the Real Madrid blowout? It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League. Erling Haaland continues to rewrite the Premier League single season goals record book, and Kevin De Bruyne is going to lead the division in assists yet again.

Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)

Brighton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 21, 2023, 9:49 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion takes another bite at its top-six goals when it hosts relegated Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls lost to Newcastle United at midweek and still hold a match-in-hand on both Tottenham and Aston Villa, who have one fewer point than Brighton’s 58.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs SOUTHAMPTON

Will Southampton look better with the pressure off and relegation certain? Saints went down last week and know it’ll be a 20th-place finish at the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

West Ham vs Leeds live
West Ham vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Manchester City vs Chelsea live
Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Brighton vs Southampton live score: 2-0

Evan Ferguson goal video: Seagulls in front

Evan Ferguson goal video: Make it two

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brighton has beaten Manchester United and Arsenal since the start of May but also been blown out by Everton and Newcastle. Can Lewis Dunk and Co. rally? With Alexis Mac Allister given a slight rest at midweek, perhaps he’s being saved for just this occasion.

Romeo Lavia has been a bright spot for most of Saints’ season, but the eyes will be on Southampton’s veterans and how they react to the confirmation of their crushing relegation.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Webster (muscular), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Che Adams (other), Juan Larios (hamstrong), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 21, 2023, 6:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

West Ham vs Leeds live
West Ham vs Leeds, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Manchester City vs Chelsea live
Manchester City vs Chelsea, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Brighton vs Southampton live
Brighton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

UPDATE: Manchester City are officially champions — again, again — for the third straight season.

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 20

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS