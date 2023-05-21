Brilliant Brentford surge back to beat sorry Tottenham

Brentford surged back in the second half to win 3-1 at Tottenham amid further unrest towards Daniel Levy from the home fans.

Spurs took the lead as Harry Kane scored a beauty from distance to reach 28 Premier League goals for the season and the hosts were brilliant in the first half as last-ditch defending from Brentford kept them in the game.

The second half was totally different as Bryan Mbeumo twice got in-behind and finished, then set up Yoane Wissa to make it 3-1 as Tottenham looked stunned and their fans vented their anger at chairman Daniel Levy and the ownership.

Yet another famous win in Brentford’s history (they had never beaten Spurs away from home before) means they are on 56 points and still have a chance of reaching Europe. Brentford have now won four of their last five to finish the season with a flourish.

After just one win from thier last seven games Spurs are on 57 points and now look unlikely to reach the Europa League with a spot in the Europa Conference League perhaps their best bet.

Season summed up in 90 minutes for Spurs

Tottenham are a team who are truly breathtaking. In both good and bad ways. In the first half against Brentford we saw Harry Kane score a breathtaking goal to make it 1-0 and they were slick, full of energy and should have been at least 2-0 up as their switch to a 4-2-3-1 system with Kulusevski roaming centrally seemed to bamboozle Brentford. But then the Bees figured it out and picked Tottenham apart. It seemed like Spurs thought they had the game won and in the second half we saw a breathtakingly bad display from Tottenham. This Jekyll and Hyde team put in yet another Jekyll and Hyde display and Spurs are capable of delivering moments of magic alongside moments of wretchedness. This is a season to forget and whoever comes in next has to totally reset everything behind-the-scenes, with or without Harry Kane, as Spurs have to start from scratch for real this time. Since Mauricio Pochettino left they have been papering over the cracks but if they seriously want to be a top four team who challenges for trophies, major DIY is needed this summer.

Stars of the show; Tottenham vs Brentford player ratings

Ben Mee: Brilliant blocks defensively and kept Harry Kane quiet for most of the game. What a signing he has been.

Bryan Mbeumo: Two goals and an assist in the second half and he came to life when called upon. Never stop working.

David Raya: Made some great stops late on and showed us why Spurs are among a host of clubs who want to sign him.

What’s next?

Tottenham head to Leeds United on the final day of the season on Sunday, May 28. Brentford host Manchester City in their finale.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Tottenham vs Brentford live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME: Tottenham 1-3 Brentford – Harry Kane applauds the home fans as the TV cameras cut to Daniel Levy who looks far from pleased. What a poor second half from Spurs but Brentford were excellent.

SAVES! David Raya denies Richarlison’s header with an amazing save as he pushes the ball onto the post, then Raya saves another Richarlison header.

GOALLL! Tottenham 1-3 Brentford – Yoane Wissa lifts the ball home and Brentford have been superb in this second half. A poor mistake from Skipp sees Brentford win it back and Mbeumo finds Wissa to score. Who needs Ivan Toney!?

Richarlison and Moura are on for Spurs but nothing is really going on. They have been totally flat after that second Brentford goal.

This is a head-scratcher. Tottenham were excellent in the first half but were only 1-0 up and now Brentford have made them pay with two clinical finishes from Mbeumo.

GOALLLL! Tottenham 1-2 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo again! A brilliant ball from Aaron Hickey to Mbeumo and he gets in down the left and finishes across goal. Spurs wanted a foul before that by Hickey on Kane but nothing is given.

Chances at both ends as Mbeumo’s volley is saved by Forster, then Kane uncharacteristically smashes way over after Spurs launch a good counter.

GOALLLL! Tottenham 1-1 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo curls home a beauty after a throw in from the left sees Spurs sliced open way too easily and that is a lovely low finish from Mbuemo.

We are back underway in the second half. Can Brentford improve?

HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane’s early stunner is the difference but Spurs should probably be ahead by two or three. Some great defending from Brentford has kept the score down. Lovely football in that first 45 minutes from Spurs.

BLOCK! What a block from Ben Mee as Heung-min Son dances into the box and his shot looked certain to go in.

CLOSE! Son’s cross is flicked towards goal by Danjuma but it flies just wide. That was a difficult chance but nice stuff from Spurs.

Things have calmed down a bit now with Spurs having plenty of the ball and Brentford having to work hard to win it back.

OFF THE LINE! Rico Henry with a brilliant header off his own line to keep out an equally brilliant header from Emerson Royal. That looked certain to be 2-0 to Spurs. Great play from Kulusevski and Son to create the chance.

Great defending from Ben Davies as he clears the ball a few yards from goal as Kevin Schade got in down the left and sent in a cross from close range.

SAVE! Harry Kane sets up Heung-min Son but his shot is straight at Raya as Hickey did well to get back and make it difficult for Son.

GOALLL! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane with a stunning free kick as he curls home a beauty into the top corner after Kulusevski rolled the ball into his path. What a hit. His 28th goal of the Premier League season. The Spurs fans go wild. Is that Kane’s last goal at home for Spurs?

Open start to this one! At one end Mbeumo smashes a shot over and then a mistake at the other allows Kane to get a shot on goal but Raya saves easily.

KICK OFF – We are underway! The sun is shinning and Spurs have looked positive early on with Kulusevski playing centrally.

Interesting chat from the guys about Harry Kane’s future. Is this his last home game for Spurs?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Harry Kane has 27 goals to his name as his heroics continue but pretty much everyone else in a Spurs shirt has had a season to forget. Their loss at Aston Villa last time out summed up their season as sloppy defending and poor finishing (even Kane was guilty of a big miss) saw them fall to a damaging loss as their inconsistency under caretaker boss Ryan Mason continues.

Brentford have shown they can cope without Toney as Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade put on a show against West Ham. It will be tough to replace Toney’s goals and status as the focal point of their attack and a leader on and off the pitch but Brentford are so good at finding ways to get the most out of their squad. Also, Ben Mee has been sensational in central defense and David Raya continues to have a fine season in goal although Raya could end up at Spurs next season if you believe reports.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (unknown), Cristian Romero (unknown)

Here’s how we line-up today ✊ pic.twitter.com/UeowZEQg2a — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 20, 2023

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension)

