Brilliant Brentford surge back to beat sorry Tottenham

Spurs took the lead as Harry Kane scored a beauty from distance to reach 28 Premier League goals for the season and the hosts were brilliant in the first half as last-ditch defending from Brentford kept them in the game.
The second half was totally different as Bryan Mbeumo twice got in-behind and finished, then set up Yoane Wissa to make it 3-1 as Tottenham looked stunned and their fans vented their anger at chairman Daniel Levy and the ownership.
Yet another famous win in Brentford’s history (they had never beaten Spurs away from home before) means they are on 56 points and still have a chance of reaching Europe. Brentford have now won four of their last five to finish the season with a flourish.
After just one win from thier last seven games Spurs are on 57 points and now look unlikely to reach the Europa League with a spot in the Europa Conference League perhaps their best bet.
Tottenham are a team who are truly breathtaking. In both good and bad ways. In the first half against Brentford we saw Harry Kane score a breathtaking goal to make it 1-0 and they were slick, full of energy and should have been at least 2-0 up as their switch to a 4-2-3-1 system with Kulusevski roaming centrally seemed to bamboozle Brentford. But then the Bees figured it out and picked Tottenham apart. It seemed like Spurs thought they had the game won and in the second half we saw a breathtakingly bad display from Tottenham. This Jekyll and Hyde team put in yet another Jekyll and Hyde display and Spurs are capable of delivering moments of magic alongside moments of wretchedness. This is a season to forget and whoever comes in next has to totally reset everything behind-the-scenes, with or without Harry Kane, as Spurs have to start from scratch for real this time. Since Mauricio Pochettino left they have been papering over the cracks but if they seriously want to be a top four team who challenges for trophies, major DIY is needed this summer.
Stars of the show; Tottenham vs Brentford player ratings
Ben Mee: Brilliant blocks defensively and kept Harry Kane quiet for most of the game. What a signing he has been.
Bryan Mbeumo: Two goals and an assist in the second half and he came to life when called upon. Never stop working.
David Raya: Made some great stops late on and showed us why Spurs are among a host of clubs who want to sign him.
What’s next?
Tottenham head to Leeds United on the final day of the season on Sunday, May 28. Brentford host Manchester City in their finale.
How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Tottenham vs Brentford live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright
FULL TIME: Tottenham 1-3 Brentford – Harry Kane applauds the home fans as the TV cameras cut to Daniel Levy who looks far from pleased. What a poor second half from Spurs but Brentford were excellent.
SAVES! David Raya denies Richarlison’s header with an amazing save as he pushes the ball onto the post, then Raya saves another Richarlison header.
GOALLL! Tottenham 1-3 Brentford – Yoane Wissa lifts the ball home and Brentford have been superb in this second half. A poor mistake from Skipp sees Brentford win it back and Mbeumo finds Wissa to score. Who needs Ivan Toney!?
Richarlison and Moura are on for Spurs but nothing is really going on. They have been totally flat after that second Brentford goal.
This is a head-scratcher. Tottenham were excellent in the first half but were only 1-0 up and now Brentford have made them pay with two clinical finishes from Mbeumo.
GOALLLL! Tottenham 1-2 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo again! A brilliant ball from Aaron Hickey to Mbeumo and he gets in down the left and finishes across goal. Spurs wanted a foul before that by Hickey on Kane but nothing is given.
Chances at both ends as Mbeumo’s volley is saved by Forster, then Kane uncharacteristically smashes way over after Spurs launch a good counter.
GOALLLL! Tottenham 1-1 Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo curls home a beauty after a throw in from the left sees Spurs sliced open way too easily and that is a lovely low finish from Mbuemo.
We are back underway in the second half. Can Brentford improve?
HALF TIME: Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane’s early stunner is the difference but Spurs should probably be ahead by two or three. Some great defending from Brentford has kept the score down. Lovely football in that first 45 minutes from Spurs.
BLOCK! What a block from Ben Mee as Heung-min Son dances into the box and his shot looked certain to go in.
CLOSE! Son’s cross is flicked towards goal by Danjuma but it flies just wide. That was a difficult chance but nice stuff from Spurs.
Things have calmed down a bit now with Spurs having plenty of the ball and Brentford having to work hard to win it back.
OFF THE LINE! Rico Henry with a brilliant header off his own line to keep out an equally brilliant header from Emerson Royal. That looked certain to be 2-0 to Spurs. Great play from Kulusevski and Son to create the chance.
Great defending from Ben Davies as he clears the ball a few yards from goal as Kevin Schade got in down the left and sent in a cross from close range.
SAVE! Harry Kane sets up Heung-min Son but his shot is straight at Raya as Hickey did well to get back and make it difficult for Son.
GOALLL! Tottenham 1-0 Brentford – Harry Kane with a stunning free kick as he curls home a beauty into the top corner after Kulusevski rolled the ball into his path. What a hit. His 28th goal of the Premier League season. The Spurs fans go wild. Is that Kane’s last goal at home for Spurs?
Open start to this one! At one end Mbeumo smashes a shot over and then a mistake at the other allows Kane to get a shot on goal but Raya saves easily.
KICK OFF – We are underway! The sun is shinning and Spurs have looked positive early on with Kulusevski playing centrally.
Interesting chat from the guys about Harry Kane’s future. Is this his last home game for Spurs?
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Harry Kane has 27 goals to his name as his heroics continue but pretty much everyone else in a Spurs shirt has had a season to forget. Their loss at Aston Villa last time out summed up their season as sloppy defending and poor finishing (even Kane was guilty of a big miss) saw them fall to a damaging loss as their inconsistency under caretaker boss Ryan Mason continues.
Brentford have shown they can cope without Toney as Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade put on a show against West Ham. It will be tough to replace Toney’s goals and status as the focal point of their attack and a leader on and off the pitch but Brentford are so good at finding ways to get the most out of their squad. Also, Ben Mee has been sensational in central defense and David Raya continues to have a fine season in goal although Raya could end up at Spurs next season if you believe reports.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (unknown), Cristian Romero (unknown)
And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).
England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.
Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.
Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm
Group B
✨ ¡¡¡GOLAAAAZOOOOOOO!!!
🤯 ¡Increíble! Jonathan Gómez marca en los últimos minutos y le dará la victoria a Estados Unidos 👏
Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador – 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)
Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm
Group C
Sunday, May 21: Colombia vs Israel – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Japan vs Senegal – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm
Group D
Sunday, May 21: Nigeria vs Dominican Republic – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy vs Brazil – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm
Group E
Monday, May 22: England vs Tunisia – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay vs Iraq – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm
Group F
Monday, May 22: France vs South Korea – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia vs Honduras – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm
Round of 16
Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm
Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm
Quarterfinals
Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm
Match 45: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm
Semifinals
Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm
Third-place game
Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm
Final
Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm
Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final and became the first team since Manchester United in 2008-09 to complete a “threepeat” as the treble is on as Pep Guardiola’s boys are two wins away from immortality.
Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.
Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.
How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.
Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)