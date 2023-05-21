West Ham vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.
How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.
Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.
The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:
a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.
The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).
England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.
Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.
Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm
Group B
✨ ¡¡¡GOLAAAAZOOOOOOO!!!
🤯 ¡Increíble! Jonathan Gómez marca en los últimos minutos y le dará la victoria a Estados Unidos 👏
Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador – 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)
Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm
Group C
Sunday, May 21: Colombia vs Israel – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Japan vs Senegal – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm
Group D
Sunday, May 21: Nigeria vs Dominican Republic – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy vs Brazil – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm
Group E
Monday, May 22: England vs Tunisia – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay vs Iraq – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm
Group F
Monday, May 22: France vs South Korea – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia vs Honduras – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm
Round of 16
Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm
Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm
Quarterfinals
Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm
Match 45: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm
Semifinals
Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm
Third-place game
Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm
Final
Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm
Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final and became the first team since Manchester United in 2008-09 to complete a “threepeat” as the treble is on as Pep Guardiola’s boys are two wins away from immortality.
Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.
Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool