Everton steal late point from Wolves, but relegation looms large

Sean Dyche’s side (33 points – 17th place) could find itself in the bottom-three when Championship Sunday begins, pending results elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday and Monday. 18th-place Leeds (31 points) are at West Ham on Sunday (8:30 am ET), and 19th-place Leicester (30 points) are away to Newcastle on Monday (3 pm ET). Both sides would leapfrog the Toffees with a win in matchweek 37.
Wolves (41 points), meanwhile, remain 13th in the table, well clear of the relegation scrap as they wrap up season no. 5 back in the top flight.
Everton had the run of things early on, but the Toffees failed to make their dominance felt on the scoreboard. In the 34th, Wolves made Everton pay for their wayward finishing, as they snatched the lead against the run of play. Adama Traore dribbled 60 yards, beating two defenders before firing a low shot which was saved, but not held, by Jordan Pickford. The rebound fell to Hwang Hee-Chan, who hooked his right foot around the ball and hammered it home to put the home side ahead.
The equalizer came eight minutes into second-half stoppage time, as Everton hearts were beginning to break and the reality of relegation began to set in. After a long ball into the box fell at the back post, James Tarkowski found Yerry Mina with a clever back-heel flick and the Colombian center back swept it past Jose Sa.
Everton’s relegation fate to be decided on final day
When Sean Dyche was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor, the path forward seemed clear: He would get the Toffees to defend like Dyche’s Burnley teams and that would be enough itself to keep them clear of the bottom-three. Only, Everton have done no such thing under Dyche.
In 17 games under Dyche, Everton have kept just four clean sheets, while conceding multiple goals 11 times (including six of their last eight outings), and three or more goals on five occasions.
Stars of the show
Wolves vs Everton reaction
Ruben Neves, on his Wolves future…
🗣️ “Let’s see what’s going to happen. I always say the same thing that I always love to be here but I want to play Champions League football. If it was my last game here, I really enjoyed it.”
Wolves will finish their season with a trip to north London to take on Arsenal on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET), while Everton host Bournemouth in a potential win-or-go-down fixture for the Toffees.
34th minute – Hwang Hee-Chan cleans up Adama Traore’s rebound to put Wolves ahead
90th minute +8 – Yerry Mina scrambles home Everton’s late equalizer
How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Wolves are extremely tough to break down and Ruben Neves has been back to his best in midfield as he’s led their surge away from the relegation zone. Max Kilman, Craig Dawson and Jose Sa have all been superb in defense and Matheus Cunha and Diego Costa have proved a real handful up top in recent games. The reverse fixture was Lopetegui’s first in charge of Wolves and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored a late, late winner at Goodison Park on Boxing Day and things have been heading in an upward direction since then.
Everton were excited to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back in recent weeks and the midfield runs of Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi has been key to them staying just above the bottom three. Dyche’s side haven’t been great defensively but Everton know a win this weekend would go a long way to securing their Premier League status. Calvert-Lewin should be fit to feature after a groin injury forced him off at half time against Man City last weekend.
Pep Guardiola’s men are coming off a sublime midweek display in eliminating Real Madrid to reach the UEFA Champions League Final and became the first team since Manchester United in 2008-09 to complete a “threepeat” as the treble is on as Pep Guardiola’s boys are two wins away from immortality.
Chelsea is set to finish in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995-96 season, and lower than 10th for just the second time in the last 27 seasons.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Chelsea.
Do Frank Lampard’s Blues have anything in the tank? Can the occasion help them find some semblance of the quality that matches their talent and reputation? Players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta have the character to drive the Blues, but they’ve looked cooked more often than not.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kalidou Koulibaly (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (other), Marcus Bettinelli (other) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Leeds United’s chances to claiming Premier League safety are down to two matches, the first being a Sunday visit to West Ham United (watch live, 8:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Leeds’ 31 points are one fewer than Everton and three back of Nottingham Forest, with Sunday’s hosts six points ahead of the visitors.
How to watch West Ham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
For West Ham, it’s just about rallying after plenty of travel and the full-90 of industry required to get past AZ in the Zaan district. Pablo Fornals’ fun goal to end the tie gives him “star player” status for this section, though Declan Rice is having a sensational season.
Leeds needs something from someone to help stop goals. They’ve scored in 11-straight Premier League games but are winless in the last seven. Sam Allardyce is supposed to be the guy to help sort it out, but the opponents have been tough. This is Leeds’ best chance, by far, to win one of Big Sam’s four games in charge.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Liam Cooper (groin), Marc Roca (knee). OUT: Junior Firpo (suspension), Tyler Adams (thigh), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Manchester City will now lift the trophy following their home game against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 21 and ProSoccerTalk will be on-site in Manchester to detail the latest Man City trophy celebration.
On the pitch Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri all played their part down the stretch.
The switch to a 3-2-4-1 formation over the last few months was also key but quite simply, this was a total team effort.
Given the form they’ve been in over the last few months, Manchester City have shown that an historic treble seems very likely as they aim to make the 2022-23 season one of the best in football history.