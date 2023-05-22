Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC acquired a spot in MLS and met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games and sitting in first place our West.

What else is going on early in the season? Seattle, LAFC, and FC Dallas have continued their history of riding high in the West, while the LA Galaxy , Sporting KC, and Portland are surprising struggles.

Bruce Arena has New England atop the East with FC Cincinnati right there and familiar faces Atlanta, NYCFC, and Columbus in the discussion for prime position in the massive, open playoff race to come once Fall arrives in Major League Soccer.

Jordan Morris of Seattle is leading the Golden Boot chase, followed closely by LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, while Thiago Almada continues to impress in the playmaking department and has posted a league-best five assists.

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC

Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston

Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose

Charlotte FC 0-1 New England

Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls

DC United 3-2 Toronto FC

Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal

Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC

FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland

New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville

New England 3-0 Houston

Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC

Columbus 2-0 DC United

Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia

Chicago 1-1 NYCFC

St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC

Austin FC 1-0 Montreal

FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy

Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC

Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake

San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta

Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas

NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami

Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders

DC United 1-1 Orlando City

Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus

Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy

Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Nashville 2-0 Montreal

Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin

San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids

Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC

Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia

Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers

New England 1-0 Nashville

Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte

Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus

NYCFC 3-2 DC United

FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC

Houston 2-0 Austin

St Louis City 3-0 San Jose

Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy

Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City

DC United 1-2 New England

Columbus 6-1 Atlanta

Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago

Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati

Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders

Austin 1-1 Colorado

Houston 1-0 NYCFC

Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City

LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas

San Jose 0-0 Toronto

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte

LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders

New England 1-1 NYCFC

Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC

Orlando City 0-2 Nashville

Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake

Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami

Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls

FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers

St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United

Chicago 0-0 DC United

Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC

Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact

San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United 0-2 Columbus

Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas

NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia

LAFC 3-0 Austin

New England 4-0 Montreal Impact

New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose

Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids

Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy

Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC

Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte

Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers

Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8

Saturday, April 15

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United

Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United

NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC

Columbus 1-1 New England

New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston

Charlotte 2-2 Colorado

Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia

Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City

FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake

St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati

Austin 0-0 Vancouver

Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders

San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC

Sunday, April 16

LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia 4-2 Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati 2-1 Portland Timbers

Orlando City 1-3 DC United

NYCFC 3-1 FC Dallas

Charlotte 1-0 Columbus

New England 2-1 Sporting KC

Montreal Impact 2-0 New York Red Bulls

Nashville SC 1-1 LAFC

Houston 1-0 Inter Miami

Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Jose

Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City

Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United

LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 10

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United

Columbus 1-2 Inter Miami

Orlando City 2-0 LA Galaxy

New England 1-1 Cincinnati

DC United 3-0 Charlotte

Toronto FC 1-0 NYCFC

Chicago Fire 1-1 New York Red Bulls

St. Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers

Austin FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting KC 0-2 Montreal Impact

Real Salt Lake 0-0 Seattle Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Colorado Rapids

Sunday, April 30

Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 11

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC 0-2 New England

Cincinnati 2-1 DC United

San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LAFC

Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United

New York Red Bulls 0-1 Philadelphia

Montreal Impact 2-0 Orlando City

Charlotte FC 3-2 NYCFC

Houston Dynamo 0-0 Real Salt Lake

FC Dallas vs St Louis City — suspended

Nashville 3-0 Chicago

Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin FC

LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids

Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Minnesota United

Sunday, May 7

Seattle 1-2 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 12

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1-0 St Louis City

Montreal 2-0 Toronto

Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte

DC United 1-1 Nashville

Columbus 2-2 Orlando City

New York Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC

Inter Miami 2-1 New England

Sporting KC 3-0 Minnesota United

Austin FC 0-1 FC Dallas

Houston 0-1 Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC

Colorado 1-2 Philadelphia

Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Sunday, May 7

LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 13

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta United 4-0 Colorado

Philadelphia 0-0 DC United

Toronto FC 0-0 New York Red Bulls

Orlando City 1-1 NYCFC

Columbus Crew 2-0 LA Galaxy

FC Cincinnati 3-0 Montreal Impact

Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

Minnesota United 1-0 Houston Dynamo

FC Dallas 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Nashville SC 2-1 Inter Miami

Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timbers

LAFC 1-1 Sporting KC

Seattle Sounders 1-2 Austin FC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 14

Saturday, May 20

New York Red Bulls 2-1 Montreal — 7:30pm ET

Inter Miami 1-3 Orlando City

Philadelphia 3-0 New England

DC United 3-0 LA Galaxy

FC Cincinnati 3-2 Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC 1-2 Nashville SC

Austin FC 1-0 Toronto FC

Chicago Fire 3-3 Atlanta United

FC Dallas 1-1 Houston Dynamo

Colorado 2-3 Real Salt Lake

St. Louis City FC 4-0 Sporting KC

LAFC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers 0-1 Minnesota United

Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 15

Saturday, May 27

Montreal Impact vs Inter Miami — 7:30pm ET

New England vs Chicago — 7:30pm ET

NYCFC vs Philadelphia — 7:30pm ET

Orlando City vs Atlanta United — 7:30pm ET

Toronto FC vs DC United — 7:30pm ET

St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 8:30pm ET

Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC — 8:30pm ET

Minnesota United vs Real Salt Lake — 8:30pm ET

Colorado Rapids vs FC Cincinnati — 9:30pm ET

Seattle Sounders vs New York Red Bulls — 10:30pm ET

San Jose vs FC Dallas — 10:30pm ET

LA Galaxy vs Charlotte — 10:30pm ET

Sunday, May 28

Sporting KC vs Portland Timbers — 3pm ET

Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew — 8:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings (Start of Week 15)

MLS Western Conference Standings (Start of Week 15)

