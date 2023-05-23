Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Mikel Arteta’s side are on the upward trajectory in the Premier League and there are some intriguing storylines swirling around the Arsenal transfer news this summer.

After pushing for the Premier League title in the 2022-23 season but coming up short at the business end of the campaign, there is an extremely good squad already assembled and Arsenal will be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

That means extra experience and quality will be needed.

Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard, but it is perhaps in midfield and defense where he will look to do business this summer.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Arsenal archived transfer news today, live!

May 23 – Bukayo Saka signs improved, extended contract

Bukayo Saka had hardly been linked with a move away from Arsenal, but with just one year left on his existing deal, the 21-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a new contract for three more years and (presumably) a lot more money. With one game left this season, Saka leads Arsenal in goals (13) and assists (11). Unfortunately for the rest of the Premier League, Saka’s very best is still probably to come. (AE)

May 22 – Mount, Rice, Gundogan key targets this summer

A report from The Athletic says that Arsenal want to sign Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Ilkay Gundogan this summer. With Granit Xhaka set to move on this summer and Arsenal struggling in central midfield (especially Thomas Partey) in the final months of this season, it is an area where Arteta wants to strengthen. Declan Rice is the main target but it will cost a huge amount to sign him from West Ham (reportedly over $130 million) despite Rice, 24, only having one more year left on his contract. Rice’s close friend Mount also has just a year left on his Chelsea contract and it appears he could be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. Per the report, Liverpool and Manchester United both want to sign Mount from Chelsea too.

As for Gundogan, he is another player who has just one year left on his contract at Manchester City and the City skipper has long been linked with a move to Barcelona. On paper it seems like Gundogan, 32, could be a really good addition to this Arsenal side. He would help the youngsters continue to develop, while he has worked closely with Mikel Arteta before when the current Arsenal boss was assistant coach at Man City. We’ve all seen how well Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have settled in at Arsenal after arriving from Man City and Gundogan would provide the quality, experience and winning knowhow Arsenal need to make the next step. (JPW)

May 15 – Arsenal joined by Man Utd in Simakan pursuit

Mikel Arteta is targeting 23-year-old RB Leipzig center back Mohamed Simakan, though he’ll face competition from within the Premier League according to Fichajes.

Simakan has produced three goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, also spending time at right back and even a bit more advanced over the course of the campaign.

A very good passer and monster in the air, the French young international left Strasbourg for Leipzig in 2021 and has been a force this season despite missing a handful of games for various ailments. (NM)

April 18 – Declan Rice prefers move to Arsenal, not Newcastle, this summer

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Declan Rice is all but certain to leave West Ham this summer, as Arsenal and Newcastle are both 1) preparing to be in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and 2) very interested in the 24-year-old services.

However, all signs point toward Rice and Arsenal arranging a deal sometime in the coming weeks and/or months. According to a report from talkSPORT, Rice prefers to make the short move from east London to north London, where the Mikel Arteta requires a defensive-minded midfielder around which to build the next team in his Arsenal project.

West Ham will hope to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $125 million for Rice, but that could be a difficult sales pitch to Arsenal, who could simply wait 12 more months and sign him for free. (AE)

April 9 – Gunners could vie with Tottenham for Ligue 1 hotshot

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi’s 12 goals and three assists this season have Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) looking to woo the striker to North London this summer, according to French site Jeunes Footeux.

Wahi turned 20 in January and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The center forward’s more than 6-feet tall and had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s league match with Toulouse.

The advanced stats say Wahi’s a raw scorer; He carries the ball above average but has been effective almost strictly as a finisher. Mikel Arteta already has a young English-American center forward coming back from loan in France and a few options already in North London but… maybe? (NM)

April 1 – Aurelien Tchouameni targeted by Arsenal (again)

Real Madrid splashed a lot of cash on Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but his status as an expensive player who isn’t starting opens him up for a sale, according to Catalan site El Nacional.

Long-linked with Arsenal and Liverpool before moving to Real, Tchouameni is also being mentioned as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has played very well when called upon, as advertised an excellent ball mover who relishes his space when the opponent has the ball.

Carlo Ancelotti has found minutes for Tchouameni but the loaded midfield situation means Real boss Florentino Perez is looking at an $80 million player who is often on the bench to start games. Could he look to recoup fees to splash on a striker? (NM)

March 20 – Arsenal wants Galatasaray fullback

Mikel Arteta wants some new blood at right back and his club is looking to Turkey for a French youngster.

Sacha Boey, 22, has been capped by France at several youth levels but has launched his profile sky high this season with Galatasaray.

Boey has two goals in 23 appearances this year, having moved from Rennes in 2021. He previously racked up 30-plus Ligue 1 appearances between Rennes and Dijon.

A report from Turkish site Aksam has Arsenal leading the race of Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, and Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. (NM)

February 27 – Gunners linked with Serie A star striker, midfielder

Mikel Arteta sees some things he likes in Italy, where World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez and Serbia star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are reported as targets for the Arsenal.

Martinez, 25, had been starring for Inter Milan long before he helped Lionel Messi win a World Cup, and the Argentine has 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

TeamTalk says that Chelsea and Manchester United are also looking at the super star striker, who could pair up very nicely with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Calcio Mercato has the report on Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal. Could the Lazio star finally make his move to the Premier League after being linked with an England transfer for ages?

The 27-year-old has 39 caps and seven goals for Serbia, and he’s twice been Serie A Best XI, including last season. Milinkovic-Savic is Lazio’s two-time defending Player of the Year.

Milinkovic-Savic is among the complete midfielders in the game. Newcastle and West Ham have also been heavily linked with his services, but only one is currently on pace to offer him European football. Advantage: Arsenal? (NM)

February 25 – Arsenal eye Atalanta striker

Can never have enough finishers, can you?

Arsenal is said to be joining Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Newcastle in pursuit of 20-year-old Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Twice-capped by Denmark, Hojlund started at home with Copenhagen before heading to Austria’s Sturm Graz.

Hojlund has 13 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions between Sturm Graz and Atalanta, scoring against Dynamo Kiev in Champions League qualification for the latter.

He’s one to watch, but it’s also worth noting that Atalanta just purchased him in summer and is very much in the race for Champions League places in Serie A. He could do worse than collecting some group stage seasoning in the UCL and UEL at a club that spotted him early. Heck, would a club like Arsenal consider a summer buy and loan back to Italy? (NM)

February 25 – Bukayo Saka, William Saliba approach new deals

Reports out of North London say that Arsenal is nearing new deals with 21-year-olds: Center back William Saliba and, perhaps more eye-catching, playmaker Bukayo Saka.

Saka signed his current deal in 2019 and it runs through the end of the 2023-24 season: It’s safe to say his career has since found a new level.

London-born and with 24 England caps, Saka is one of the faces of Arsenal’s renaissance. A relentless worker off the ball, he has nine goals and eight assists in Premier League play this season and would fetch a heaping helping of salary on the open market.

Easy decision for the Gunners, given his status within the team. (NM)

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Leandro Trossard – Brighton & Hove Albion ($33.4 million)
Jorginho – Chelsea ($14.8 million)
Jakub Kiwior – Spezia (undisclosed)

Outs

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan
Arthur Okonkwo (Sturm Graz) Loan
Ovie Ejeheri (SJK Seinajoki) Loan
Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town)

Arsenal archived transfer news, January 2023

January 31 – Arsenal confirm Jorginho signing

Jorginho has joined Arsenal on an 18-month contract, for a reported fee of $14.8 million. The 31-year-old Italian, who started 15 of 20 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, should be an incredibly useful (and experienced) figure for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners try to lift the PL trophy for the first time since 2004.

January 31 – Arsenal moves for Jorginho as Caicedo move collapses

Brighton wasn’t lying when it came to their desire to keep Moises Caicedo for a European push, and Arsenal has made a new plan.

Reports say that Arsenal will sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month deal with an option for an additional year. The price tag? About $15 million.

Sure some Arsenal fans won’t love buying a player off of Chelsea, but Jorginho is one of the great game readers of his generation. The risk is low. (NM)

January 29 – Brighton without Caicedo as talks continue

A report from the Daily Mail says Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Moises Caicedo, with an improved offer of $86.6 million going in. Brighton are said to want $100 million for Caicedo. He did not play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday and reportedly he will not be around the team until Feb. 1, after the transfer deadline. Brighton have told Caicedo they want him to stay but his social media posting asking to be allowed to leave has put the writing on the wall. Will Arsenal up their offer and get their main ahead of Chelsea? (JPW)

January 28 – Moises Caicedo saga takes another twist

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly not shown up for training at Brighton after previously posting a message on social media asking for him to be allowed to leave. Arsenal reportedly had a $65 million bid for Caicedo rejected as Brighton do not want to sell him in January. Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will go in with an improved offer. Caicedo, 21, has been a revelation for the Seagulls and has been chased by Chelsea, and many other Premier League heavyweights, since the summer. This latest twist could force Brighton’s hand in the final hours of the January window but they are likely to want closer to $85 million for their talented box-to-box midfielder. (JPW)

January 26 – Amadou Onana also an option

It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)

January 26 – Huge offer for Caicedo on the way?

It appears that Arsenal and Chelsea are going to go head-to-head for plenty of new signings and Moises Caicedo is the latest star player at the center of the battle. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Arsenal could spend $93 million on Caicedo, 21, as Chelsea have baulked at Brighton’s asking price and look to have moved on to other targets. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation in the Premier League this season and is exactly the kind of player Arsenal have made a habit of recruiting over the last few years: young, hungry, physical and focused. Caicedo has been chased by Chelsea for months and most expected him to join his former Brighton boss Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer windows. Wherever he goes, Caicedo will make Brighton a huge profit and looks set for a brilliant Premier League as a holding midfielder. (JPW)

January 25 – One back in (from La Liga), one out to Fulham

Reports say that Arsenal will led Cedric Soares head on loan to London neighbors Fulham, but not without a replacement.

Sky Sports says that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are in hot pursuit of Real Valladolid right back Ivan Fresneda.

Marca says that Fresneda missed Valladolid training amid reports that Arsenal matched BVB’s $15 million bid for the back.

The 18-year-old has started regularly for Valladolid this season when healthy and has represented Spain at the U-18 and U-19 levels.

Valladolid doesn’t have a lot of the ball so there are limited ways to judge his attacking production even by advanced metrics, but he does rank well in receiving the ball and has terrific numbers in tackles, interceptions, and clearances according to FBref.com. (NM)

January 24 – Leeds join battle for McKennie

After USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was linked with a move to Arsenal, it appears that Leeds United are also keen on the American. According to Fabrizio Romano, McKennie is an option Leeds are looking at. With Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already at Elland Road, thanks largely to American coach Jesse Marsch, perhaps McKennie will head to Leeds where he will likely play every week? That probably won’t be the case at Arsenal, at least initially. (JPW)

January 23 – Arsenal unveils Polish back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia

Arsenal’s gone to Serie A for its latest signing, 22-year-old Jakub Kiwior of Spezia and the Poland national team.

A member of Poland’s World Cup team, Kiwior had been with Spezia since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The left-footed center back has nine caps for Poland and started all four of the club’s matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Kiwior turns 23 next month and will wear No. 15. A fee has not been disclosed.

January 23 – USMNT star Weston McKennie linked with $22-27 million transfer

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is wanted by Arsenal. Per the report, Arsenal are in talks with Juve and are willing to spend around $22-27 million on McKennie. The American midfielder could be part of the mass exodus at Juventus given the recent turmoil at the club, as the Italian giants were just handed a 15-point deduction amid ongoing investigations into finances and the governance of the club. The report says McKennie could be sell to fund the arrival of a new winger. McKennie has long been linked with Tottenham, and other PL clubs, but this move to Arsenal would suit his style of play very well and he would be a great midfielder to rotate in for Xhaka and Partey, while his versatility means he can slot in at right back, center back and elsewhere. (JPW)

Arsenal transfer news
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

January 23 – Declan Rice linked with Arsenal again

Okay, so Arsenal are definitely trying to sign a central midfielder. And it seems like Declan Rice is their top target for this summer. Rice’s contract at West Ham is ticking down and although Chelsea and Manchester United also wanted to sign the England international, a report from the Guardian says that Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal (JPW)

January 21 – Eduardo Camavinga loan talks

This is a real surprise, isn’t it? According to the London Evening Standard, Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga. The 20-year-old France international has struggled to become a regular at Real and it appears he wants more regular action. Will he get that at Arsenal? It’s hard to see the duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey being broken up but maybe Camavinga could play alongside them both in a more defensive midfield setup? Camavinga is a quality player and if Arsenal can get this loan move sealed, it significantly strengthens their options in central midfield. (JPW)

January 20 – Leandro Trossard confirmed as newest Arsenal signing

January 19 – Trossard talks intensify

It seems like Leandro Trossard is getting closer to joining Arsenal in January. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton and Belgium star has agreed personal terms and is just waiting for the Gunners and Seagulls to agree a transfer fee. Trossard, 28, has fallen out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is out of their plans. It has been reported that Brighton want over $33 million for Trossard as he has just six months left on his current contract but Brighton can also trigger an extra year so he basically has 18 months left on his current deal. Would this be a good move for Arsenal? Absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Trossard can slot into several different roles in their wide, midfield and attacking areas and can also do a job at full back or wing-back. He is versatile, has quality on the ball and this season he has added plenty of goals to his name. Mikel Arteta needs extra depth in wide areas and Trossard provides that. It will be key to keeping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fresh. This is one of those situations where it is a great deal for all involved. (JPW)

January 16 – Moussa Diaby a top target?

Arsenal are being linked with wingers galore at the moment and it appears Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is the latest target. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached out to Leverkusen about the availability of Diaby. The 23-year-old winger is a French international and Leverkusen have reportedly said he is worth over $108 million. Does that fee sound familiar? It is the transfer fee Chelsea just paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and is now seen as the reference point for a talented winger in Europe. Diaby’s speed, crossing ability and penchant to cut inside mean he is very similar to Arsenal’s current wide players and he would slot into this system perfectly. He also creates and scores a lot of goals (25 assists and 23 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season), which is always handy. It seems like a move in the summer is more likely but Arsenal are putting the building blocks in place. (JPW)

January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?

The London Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella says that Arsenal has pulled ahead of Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.

Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)

January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest

According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)

January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal

Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options… (JPW)

January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal

This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)

January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk

According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)

January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue

The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.

That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in installments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?

A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

