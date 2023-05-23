Brighton host Manchester City at the Amex on Wednesday and there will be a real party atmosphere after fine Premier League seasons for both teams.
Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls have secured European qualification for the first time in their history and they have basically secured sixth-place, as a point against City will confirm a top six finish and Europa League group stage qualification. Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 on Sunday to secure their European place and they fully deserve it as they’ve been one of the stories of the season with their swashbuckling style and incredible recruitment bamboozling teams across the league.
Manchester City have bamboozled everyone over the last few months, going 24 games unbeaten in all competitions and winning 12 games in a row in the Premier League to be crowned champions for a third-straight season. They beat Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as a much-changed side impressed and the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Rodri and Erling Haaland were all on the bench. Pep Guardiola now has the luxury of resting his key players for the final two PL games of the season ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City are fully-focused on winning an historic treble.
Here is everything you need for Brighton vs Manchester City.
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 24)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson looks like being one of the top young forward prospects in the Premier League as he scored twice against Southampton and the Irish teenager is a real talent. The usual suspects of Mac Allister, Mitoma and Caicedo continue to impress too.
Man City’s Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden all impressed against Chelsea and they will all get plenty of minutes against Brighton and Brentford to finish the season. City’s squad is so stacked and that is why they surged ahead in the final months of the season to win a fifth title in the last six years.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh) | DOUBT: Adam Webster (muscular)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh)