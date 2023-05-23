A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.
2. Manchester City
A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.
If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale) How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls have secured European qualification for the first time in their history and they have basically secured sixth-place, as a point against City will confirm a top six finish and Europa League group stage qualification. Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 on Sunday to secure their European place and they fully deserve it as they’ve been one of the stories of the season with their swashbuckling style and incredible recruitment bamboozling teams across the league.
Manchester City have bamboozled everyone over the last few months, going 24 games unbeaten in all competitions and winning 12 games in a row in the Premier League to be crowned champions for a third-straight season. They beat Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as a much-changed side impressed and the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Rodri and Erling Haaland were all on the bench. Pep Guardiola now has the luxury of resting his key players for the final two PL games of the season ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City are fully-focused on winning an historic treble.
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 24) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson looks like being one of the top young forward prospects in the Premier League as he scored twice against Southampton and the Irish teenager is a real talent. The usual suspects of Mac Allister, Mitoma and Caicedo continue to impress too.
Man City’s Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden all impressed against Chelsea and they will all get plenty of minutes against Brighton and Brentford to finish the season. City’s squad is so stacked and that is why they surged ahead in the final months of the season to win a fifth title in the last six years.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh) | DOUBT: Adam Webster (muscular)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).
England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.
Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.
Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm
Group B
✨ ¡¡¡GOLAAAAZOOOOOOO!!!
🤯 ¡Increíble! Jonathan Gómez marca en los últimos minutos y le dará la victoria a Estados Unidos 👏
Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador – 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)
Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm
Group C
Sunday, May 21: Israel 1-2 Colombia – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Senegal 0-1 Japan – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm
Group D
Sunday, May 21: Nigeria 2-1 Dominican Republic – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy 3-2 Brazil – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm
Group E
Monday, May 22: England 1-0 Tunisia – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay 4-0 Iraq – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm
Group F
Monday, May 22: France 1-2 South Korea – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia 2-1 Honduras – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm
Round of 16
Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm
Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm
Quarterfinals
Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm
Match 45: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm
Semifinals
Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm
Third-place game
Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm
Final
Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm