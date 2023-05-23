Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race has been epic throughout the 2022-23 season, with so many teams battling for two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Newcastle United has sealed its place in the top four and Manchester United can do the same at midweek, but Liverpool has not let up its chase to catch them. Still, Man Utd would have to absolutely fall apart and lose both of its remaining matches.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and Cristian Stellini followed Antonio Conte out the door with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa’s surge ended with defeats against Man United and Wolves.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.
Premier League table: Top-four picture
NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard
Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders
Manchester United: Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)
Liverpool: Southampton (A)
Newcastle: Chelsea (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 25: Manchester United vs Chelsea — 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham – 11:30am ET
Current form (As of May 20, 2023)
Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: DLWWD
Manchester United’s last 5 results: WWLLW
Premier League top-four odds (As of May 20, 2023)
(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.
Newcastle: -20000
Manchester United: -10000
Liverpool: +2500
Prediction for Premier League top-four
(May 5, 2023)
3. Newcastle – 74 points
4. Manchester United – 71 points
5. Liverpool – 69 points
6. Brighton – 65 points
7. Tottenham – 62 points
8. Aston Villa – 59 points
(April 27, 2023)
3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points
(April 2, 2023)
3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points
(March 15, 2023)
4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points