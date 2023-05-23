U20 World Cup schedule: How to watch live, groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

By May 23, 2023, 6:52 AM EDT
The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.

[ LIVE: Watch the U20 World Cup en Espanol ]

And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).

England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.

Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.

2023 U20 World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: May 20 to June 11
  • Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET
  • Location: Argentina
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
  • Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com

2023 U20 World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand – 2pm
Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm
Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm

Group B

Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador – 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)
Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia – 5pm
Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm
Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm
Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm
Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm

Group C

Sunday, May 21: Israel 1-2 Colombia – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Senegal 0-1 Japan – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm

Group D

Sunday, May 21: Nigeria 2-1 Dominican Republic – 2pm
Sunday, May 21: Italy 3-2 Brazil – 5pm
Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm
Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm
Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm
Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm

Group E

Monday, May 22: England 1-0 Tunisia – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Uruguay 4-0 Iraq – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm
Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm

Group F

Monday, May 22: France 1-2 South Korea – 2pm
Monday, May 22: Gambia 2-1 Honduras – 5pm
Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm
Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm
Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm

Round of 16

Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm
Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm
Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm
Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm
Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm
Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm
Match 44: Thursday, June 1:  Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm
Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm

Quarterfinals

Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm
Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm
Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm
Match 45: Sunday, June 4:  Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm

Semifinals

Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm
Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm

Third-place game

Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm

Final

Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm

Brighton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 23, 2023, 7:47 AM EDT
Brighton host Manchester City at the Amex on Wednesday and there will be a real party atmosphere after fine Premier League seasons for both teams.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v MANCHESTER CITY

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls have secured European qualification for the first time in their history and they have basically secured sixth-place, as a point against City will confirm a top six finish and Europa League group stage qualification. Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 on Sunday to secure their European place and they fully deserve it as they’ve been one of the stories of the season with their swashbuckling style and incredible recruitment bamboozling teams across the league.

Manchester City have bamboozled everyone over the last few months, going 24 games unbeaten in all competitions and winning 12 games in a row in the Premier League to be crowned champions for a third-straight season. They beat Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as a much-changed side impressed and the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Rodri and Erling Haaland were all on the bench. Pep Guardiola now has the luxury of resting his key players for the final two PL games of the season ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals as City are fully-focused on winning an historic treble.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here is everything you need for Brighton vs Manchester City.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 24)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson looks like being one of the top young forward prospects in the Premier League as he scored twice against Southampton and the Irish teenager is a real talent. The usual suspects of Mac Allister, Mitoma and Caicedo continue to impress too.

Man City’s Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden all impressed against Chelsea and they will all get plenty of minutes against Brighton and Brentford to finish the season. City’s squad is so stacked and that is why they surged ahead in the final months of the season to win a fifth title in the last six years.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh) | DOUBT: Adam Webster (muscular)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 23, 2023, 6:52 AM EDT
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

UPDATE: Manchester City are officially champions — again, again — for the third straight season.

As we head into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City are now in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now and Arsenal’s title hopes are basically over.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle has sealed a place in the Champions League and Manchester United is a point away. Liverpool is alive and lurking should Man Utd lose out, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification if:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

Brentford and Brighton are also hanging around with fine campaigns, while Unai Emery’s improved Aston Villa are in the hunt too. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 22

Premier League schedule

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

By May 23, 2023, 6:50 AM EDT
With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the two teams who are in the Championship playoff final.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town

Championship playoff semifinal results

Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)

Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)

How much money is promotion to the Premier League worth?

The prize for being promoted to the Premier League is obviously all about reaching the top-flight. But there is also some serious money involved.

It is estimated that promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is worth around $210 million to each club over a three-season period.

That is due to shared TV income, increased sponsorship opportunities and a whole host of other income revenues improving, while the club also receives parachute payments over three years if they are relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Those parachute payments see relegated teams receive a lower percentage of their previous income from being in the Premier League to help them recalibrate to life in the second tier.

Simply put, promotion to the Premier League for just one season significantly improves the financial health of any Championship club for several years.

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule

Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

By May 23, 2023, 6:49 AM EDT
The Premier League’s top-four race has been epic throughout the 2022-23 season, with so many teams battling for two spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Newcastle United has sealed its place in the top four and Manchester United can do the same at midweek, but Liverpool has not let up its chase to catch them. Still, Man Utd would have to absolutely fall apart and lose both of its remaining matches.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and Cristian Stellini followed Antonio Conte out the door with Ryan Mason in caretaker charge. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa’s surge ended with defeats against Man United and Wolves.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

Premier League schedule

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: Chelsea (H), Fulham (H)

Liverpool: Southampton (A)

Newcastle: Chelsea (A)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 14: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 18: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, May 25: Manchester United vs Chelsea — 3pm ET
Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Manchester United vs Fulham – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 20, 2023)

Liverpool’s last 5 results: DWWWW
Newcastle’s last 5 results: DLWWD
Manchester United’s last 5 results: WWLLW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 20, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Newcastle: -20000
Manchester United: -10000
Liverpool: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 74 points
4. Manchester United – 71 points
5. Liverpool – 69 points
6. Brighton – 65 points
7. Tottenham – 62 points
8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points
4. Newcastle – 70 points
5. Liverpool – 67 points
6. Tottenham – 65 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points
4. Newcastle – 66 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Liverpool – 62 points
7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points
5. Tottenham – 66 points
6. Brighton – 64 points
7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS