The U20 World Cup takes place in Argentina from May 20 until June 11 as 24 teams full of the best young players on the planet go head-to-head to be crowned World champs.

And of course, the USA have plenty of talented youngsters so all eyes will be on Mikey Varas and his squad as they aim to go better than the quarterfinal spot they’ve reached in each of their last three U20 tournaments (2015, 2017, 2019).

England, France, Brazil and hosts Argentina are among the favorites to win the tournament as Argentina stood in at the last minute to host the event after the tournament was moved from Indonesia.

Below is everything you need for the U20 World Cup.

2023 U20 World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: May 20 to June 11

May 20 to June 11 Group stage kick-off times: 2pm ET, 5pm ET

2pm ET, 5pm ET Location: Argentina

Argentina TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo

Telemundo, Universo Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Online via NBC.com

2023 U20 World Cup schedule

All kicks off times ET

Group A

Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan

Saturday, May 20: Guatemala 0-1 New Zealand – 2pm

Saturday, May 20: Argentina 2-1 Uzbekistan – 5pm

Tuesday, May 23: Uzbekistan vs New Zealand – 2pm

Tuesday, May 23: Argentina vs Guatemala – 5pm

Friday, May 26: New Zealand vs Argentina – 5pm

Friday, May 26: Uzbekistan vs Guatemala – 5pm

Group B

Saturday, May 20: USA 1-0 Ecuador – 2pm (92nd minute winner from Jonathan Gomez)

Saturday, May 20: Fiji 0-4 Slovakia – 5pm

Tuesday, May 23: USA vs Fiji – 2pm

Tuesday, May 23: Ecuador vs Slovakia – 5pm

Friday, May 26: Slovakia vs USA – 2pm

Friday, May 26: Ecuador vs Fiji – 2pm

Group C

Sunday, May 21: Israel 1-2 Colombia – 2pm

Sunday, May 21: Senegal 0-1 Japan – 5pm

Wednesday, May 24: Senegal vs Israel – 2pm

Wednesday, May 24: Japan vs Colombia – 5pm

Saturday, May 27: Japan vs Israel – 5pm

Saturday, May 27: Colombia vs Senegal – 5pm

Group D

Sunday, May 21: Nigeria 2-1 Dominican Republic – 2pm

Sunday, May 21: Italy 3-2 Brazil – 5pm

Wednesday, May 24: Italy vs Nigeria – 2pm

Wednesday, May 24: Brazil vs Dominican Republic – 5pm

Saturday, May 27: Brazil vs Nigeria – 2pm

Saturday, May 27: Dominican Republic vs Italy – 2pm

Group E

Monday, May 22: England 1-0 Tunisia – 2pm

Monday, May 22: Uruguay 4-0 Iraq – 5pm

Thursday, May 25: Uruguay vs England – 2pm

Thursday, May 25: Iraq vs Tunisia – 5pm

Sunday, May 28: Iraq vs England – 2pm

Sunday, May 28: Tunisia vs Uruguay – 2pm

Group F

Monday, May 22: France 1-2 South Korea – 2pm

Monday, May 22: Gambia 2-1 Honduras – 5pm

Thursday, May 25: France vs Gambia – 2pm

Thursday, May 25: South Korea vs Honduras – 5pm

Sunday, May 28: South Korea vs Gambia – 5pm

Sunday, May 28: Honduras vs France – 5pm

Round of 16

Match 38: Tuesday, May 30: Winner Group vs 3rd Group A/C/D – 1:30pm

Match 37: Tuesday, May 30: Runner up Group A vs Runner Up Group C – 5pm

Match 40: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F – 1:30pm

Match 42: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F – 1:30pm

Match 39: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group E vs Runner up Group D – 5pm

Match 41: Wednesday, May 31: Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E – 5pm

Match 44: Thursday, June 1: Winner Group F vs Runner up Group E – 1:30pm

Match 43: Thursday, June 1: Runner up Group B vs Runner up Group F – 5pm

Quarterfinals

Match 46: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 40 – 1:30pm

Match 47: Saturday, June 3: Winner Match 42 vs Winner Match 39 – 5pm

Match 48: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 32 – 1:30pm

Match 45: Sunday, June 4: Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 44 – 5pm

Semifinals

Match 49: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 45 vs Winner Match 46 – 1:30pm

Match 50: Thursday, June 8: Winner Match 47 vs Winner Match 48 – 5pm

Third-place game

Match 51: Sunday, June 11: Loser Match 49 vs Loser match 50 – 1:30pm

Final

Match 52: Sunday, June 11: Winner Match 49 vs Winner mtahc 50 – 5pm

