Arsenal vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal looks to put some shine back on an impressive season when it hosts Wolves on Championship Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners led the Premier League for much of the season but have faded badly down the stretch, with just two eight points from their last eight games.
Wolves have won four times in that same stretch to secure another season in the Premier League, but the club has not secured the services of manager Julen Lopetegui.
The 56-year-old Spaniard needs to know whether Wolves will be able to properly address their squad in the transfer window, citing Financial Fair Play concerns as a possible problem for his future at the Molineux.
Key storylines & star players
Arsenal will want to finish this season with a flourish, and Premier League Best XI favorites Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are the likeliest to look bright no matter the occasion.
Is this Ruben Neves last game of a storied career with Wolves? The Portguese midfielder is desirous of Champions League football and Wolves are in need of money. Let’s watch how he reacts during the game.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Reiss Nelson (virus). OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (ankle), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Mohamed Elneny (knee)
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee)