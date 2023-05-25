Aston Villa stars laud Unai Emery as European dream close to reality

By May 25, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa know a win on the final day of the Premier League season will see them return to Europe for the first time in 13 years.

And according to the players it is all down to one man: Unai Emery.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The Spanish coach arrived in November with Villa embroiled in a relegation scrap as their hugely talented squad looked totally devoid of confidence and unity.

Fast-forward seven months and Unai Emery has Aston Villa in seventh place ahead of their final day game at home against Brighton this Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock).

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...
Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United vs Chelsea, live! How to watch, stream link, more
Championship playoff final
Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

Villa stars detail how Unai Emery has led incredible turnaround

Speaking exclusively to ProSoccerTalk ahead of the final game of the season, Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz hailed the impact of Unai Emery and his staff.

Luiz was just named Aston Villa’s Supporters’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season and he pointed to Emery’s experience and ability as a man manager as to why Villa are on the brink of a remarkable return to Europe.

“I think all of the players believe in him and his job,” Luiz explained. “He’s done so good and we believe in his work. We train hard everyday and this is the difference because he has so much experience in the big clubs. We are so happy to have Unai… He has helped me so much because I need a coach who believes in me, my position. He did this and has given me everything I need to perform. I am so happy to have Unai on my side.”

Happiness was a clear theme from talking to Villa’s players about this incredible turnaround and like Luiz, Jamaican winger Leon Bailey has become an integral part of Emery’s new-look side since he arrived from Villarreal in November.

Bailey shared similar praise of Emery as he hailed the clarity the Spanish coach gives his players so they can then go out onto the pitch and express themselves.

“Everybody is enjoying it from the goalkeeper to the striker,” Bailey smiled. “The clarity is just there and once you are on the pitch and you have clarity, it means you don’t have to think too much. You already know what to do. It gives you a clear and free mind to deliver, show your ability and not overthink it and I think this is why the players have been able to take the next step. It has been really great playing under the gaffer. It can only get better from here.”

That last line from Bailey sums up how anyone who has watched Aston Villa recently feels: as long as Unai Emery is the manager, there is a lot more still to come from this talented, well-drilled and balanced squad.

European qualification or not, this Villa side is ready to compete for a top six finish next season.

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By May 25, 2023, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

And now you can start to purchase your tickets to the Summer Series.

[ MORE: Buy tickets for the Premier League Summer Series here ]

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United vs Chelsea, live! How to watch, stream link, more
Aston Villa
Aston Villa stars laud Unai Emery as European dream close to reality
Championship playoff final
Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

Aston Villa duo excited to experience the United States

Aston Villa and Brazil star Douglas Luiz, who was just named Villa’s Supporters’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season, is excited to play in front of fans in the USA, making the most of the hot weather and exploring the cities to learn more about their history.

“I am so happy. It is a good weather like it is in Brazil, I am so happy and excited to go to the US,” Luiz said. “It is a very good, very good people and I want to visit and I want to know so much more. I am so excited to go with Aston Villa and I want to enjoy seeing as much as I can.”

Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey is no stranger to playing Stateside and is looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere.

“I like the U.S. a lot, so I’m looking forward to a great time in the USA traveling to different States. It is a nice atmosphere, the people always come out in numbers and the support is brilliant. I’m really looking forward to it and I think it is going to be brilliant… I’ve been to LA, Houston, DC and Orlando, with the last Gold Cup most of our games [with Jamaica] were played in Orlando. It’s great and we always get time to explore. So it is nice and you are playing football and you enjoying it but you are enjoying it in a different in a city, which is great.”

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Latest Premier League news

Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United vs Chelsea, live! How to watch, stream link, more
Aston Villa
Aston Villa stars laud Unai Emery as European dream close to reality
Championship playoff final
Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – WATCH LIVE ON USA NETWORK
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – WATCH LIVE ON NBC

Manchester United vs Chelsea, live! How to watch, stream link, more

By May 25, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United can seal Champions League football with a draw or win over laggard Chelsea at Old Trafford in both teams’ penultimate Premier League game of the season (Watch live, 3pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

United’s 69 points are good for fourth place and a win will boost them over Newcastle, but the most important thing is that Liverpool maxes out at 69 and is the only team that could pass the Red Devils on the table.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs CHELSEA

Chelsea’s no-good season is sleepwalking toward the finish line but the Blues could wake up with the chance to make misery for another “Big Six” team.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea has won just 11 times this season and cannot finish higher than 11th on the Premier League table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Chelsea.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...
Aston Villa
Aston Villa stars laud Unai Emery as European dream close to reality
Championship playoff final
Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium 

Key storylines & star players

Man United’s been singing the praises of Casemiro with the exception of a pair of red cards, and Raphael Varane behind him hasn’t been too shabby, either.

Chelsea can’t fault Thiago Silva for his season, even if it looks likely to be his last in London and possibly Europe. The Brazilian has been very good for the Blues.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (team decision), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (other). OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)

Coventry City vs Luton Town: How to watch Championship Playoff Final

By May 25, 2023, 11:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

It’s third place versus fifth place for the right to go to the Premier League when the richest game in sports takes center stage on Saturday.

Luton Town meets Coventry City on Saturday as we learn whether there will be Hatters or Sky Blues in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Coventry has been gone from the Premier League since being relegated at the end of the 2000-01 season, while Luton Town has not been in the top flight since before the Premier League era.

[ MORE: Premier League promotion watch 2022-23 ]

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

So, yeah, the craziness of English football extends beyond the Premier League.

Luton Town finished beat Sunderland over two legs, trailing 2-1 after the away 90 minutes, while Coventry scored the only goal of its tie with Middlesbrough in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium.

The managers and star players

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards left rival club Watford in November and the risky maneuver has paid off for the coach and club. Viktor Gyokeres is the club’s 21-goal scoring hero and he’s chipped in 11 assists as well, and Gustavo Hamer has been sensational as well.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has been with the club since 2017 and it’s been up-up-up. Carlton Morris leads the way with 20 goals, while Alfie Doughty and Tom Lockyer have been key players, too, with Lockyer scoring in three of the Hatters’ last four matches.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

By May 25, 2023, 11:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the two teams who are in the Championship playoff final.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.

Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch...
Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United vs Chelsea, live! How to watch, stream link, more
Aston Villa
Aston Villa stars laud Unai Emery as European dream close to reality

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town

Championship playoff semifinal results

Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)

Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)

How much money is promotion to the Premier League worth?

The prize for being promoted to the Premier League is obviously all about reaching the top-flight. But there is also some serious money involved.

It is estimated that promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is worth around $210 million to each club over a three-season period.

That is due to shared TV income, increased sponsorship opportunities and a whole host of other income revenues improving, while the club also receives parachute payments over three years if they are relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Those parachute payments see relegated teams receive a lower percentage of their previous income from being in the Premier League to help them recalibrate to life in the second tier.

Simply put, promotion to the Premier League for just one season significantly improves the financial health of any Championship club for several years.

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule