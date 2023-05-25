Thomas Frank’s side have had an incredible season and have already equalled their best-ever Premier League finish (ninth) which was last season. Brentford won 3-1 at Tottenham last time out to show that they can cope without star striker Ivan Toney following his eight-month ban. If Brentford win against Manchester City on Sunday they can finish as high as seventh and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League but they would need both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to fail to win on the final day. It is possible. Brentford are also trying to do the double over Man City after their shock win at the Etihad back in November.
Pep Guardiola continues to rotate his Manchester City side, who drew 1-1 at Brighton on Wednesday. They remain unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games (winning 14 of them) and enjoyed their title celebrations last Sunday after their win against Chelsea. Guardiola will once again rest his star players against Brentford as they prepare for two finals, the FA Cup final against Manchester United (June 3) and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan (June 10). Win those two games and Pep and this Manchester City team will go down in the history books for securing the treble.
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Bryan Mbeumo scored twice and set up Brentford’s other goal in the win against Spurs and he is really stepping up in the absence of Toney. With Wissa and Schade also impressing in attack, Thomas Frank’s side may be able to cope with Toney suspended until January 2024.
Manchester City rotated their lineup heavily once again against Brighton and the likes of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Stefan Ortega all impressed. Expect to see the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez rotated back into the lineup.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh) | DOUBT: Phil Foden (knock)
As we moved into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City were in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.
The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City secured a fifth title in the last six seasons and how now won three straight.
Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification:
a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in Matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe after strong finishes to the season.
The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history. It all comes down to the final 90 minutes to see who will stay up.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
It was announced this week that current boss Ruben Selles will not continue at the club as he stepped up from being an assistant to try and help Saints stay in the Premier League. But they are 12 games without a win and lost 3-1 at Brighton last time out as relegation was sealed two weeks ago. Sport Republic, Saints’ owners who arrived just 16 months ago, have already announced sweeping changes behind-the-scenes and it will be intriguing to see how they get on in the Championship next season.
As for Liverpool, well, they’ve been chasing an unlikely Champions League dream in recent weeks as it looks like they will just come up short in that pursuit. But it has still been a fine end to the season as they’re 10 games unbeaten. They drew 1-1 at home against Aston Villa last time out as Roberto Firmino said farewell to Anfield with a late goal. Jurgen Klopp’s side have shown they’re getting back to their best and with some big additions expected in midfield this summer, they should be challenging for the title again next season.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Is this the last time Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse plays for them? JWP has been at Saints since he was eight but his future is uncertain amid their relegation and intense interest in his services. It has been a sorry season for Southampton but they still have a bunch of talented young players, many of whom will be snapped up by Premier League clubs when the transfer window opens in July.
Liverpool have rallied to qualify for the Europa League which isn’t bad at all considering where they were at for large chunks of this season. Klopp seems refreshed and excited to lead an overhaul of this squad as Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all moving on this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been imperious in recent weeks and Mohamed Salah has quietly had another superb campaign.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Juan Larios (hamstring), Armel Bella-Kotchap (thigh), Romain Perraud (ankle) | DOUBT: Che Adams (calf)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Darwin Nunez (foot), Naby Keita (undisclosed)
It’s been a remarkable season for Brighton (66 points), who qualify for European competition for the first time in club history. Manchester City (89 points), meanwhile, are eight points clear of 2nd-place Arsenal ahead of the season’s final game, and ahead of back-to-back cup finals the following week.
After each side had prolonged periods of pressure, positive attacking play and scoring chances that narrowly went begging, Manchester City put one away in the 25th minute. Erling Haaland raced in behind the defense and found himself one on one with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez a long way from goal, so he opted to cut inside and send Phil Foden in on goal with a pair of defenders racing back to the goal line. Foden kept his composure and found a crease to bend the ball through and make it 1-0.
The lead lasted just 13 minutes, as Julio Enciso responded with one of the best goals scored this season. The 19-year-old Paraguayan attacker got the ball 40 yards from goal, turned and drove forward before unleashing an unstoppable strike from 30 yards out.
Haaland looked like winning the game with his 37th PL goal of the season in the 79th minute, but upon video review he was deemed to have pulled Levi Colwill away from the ball and goal as he darted in to head home from close range.
Even Manchester City fans have to admit: It was great to see the three-time reigning champions challenged and made to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games. Not in the sense that Pep Guardiola’s side simply wasn’t at its best and Brighton were fortunate to face them on the day, but that the Seagulls took the field with every intention of pressing and possessing the ball against Man City the same way they do against Southampton and Leeds (to name the two sides at the bottom of the table).
These are the Premier League champions (again, again) — not to mention UEFA Champions League and FA Cup finalists as well — and Brighton matched them across the board. The Seagulls took 11 shots in the first half, the most by any side against Manchester City in Guardiola’s seven seasons at the club. As preparations for two cup finals go, Brighton gave them exactly the kind of test that Guardiola will have wanted.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Brighton will wrap up their campaign away to 7th-place Aston Villa on Championship Sunday (all kickoffs at 11:30 am ET). Manchester City will travel to west London to take on 9th-place Brentford.
How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 24) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Brighton’s Evan Ferguson looks like being one of the top young forward prospects in the Premier League as he scored twice against Southampton and the Irish teenager is a real talent. The usual suspects of Mac Allister, Mitoma and Caicedo continue to impress too.
Man City’s Cole Palmer, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden all impressed against Chelsea and they will all get plenty of minutes against Brighton and Brentford to finish the season. City’s squad is so stacked and that is why they surged ahead in the final months of the season to win a fifth title in the last six years.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Robert Sanchez (personal), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Jakub Moder (other), Adam Lallana (thigh), Solly March (thigh)
TEAM! 💙 Here's our starting XI to take on @ManCity in the #PL tonight. 📝