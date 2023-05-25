Coventry City vs Luton Town: How to watch Championship Playoff Final

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.
So, yeah, the craziness of English football extends beyond the Premier League.
Luton Town finished beat Sunderland over two legs, trailing 2-1 after the away 90 minutes, while Coventry scored the only goal of its tie with Middlesbrough in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium.
The managers and star players
Luton Town boss Rob Edwards left rival club Watford in November and the risky maneuver has paid off for the coach and club. Viktor Gyokeres is the club’s 21-goal scoring hero and he’s chipped in 11 assists as well, and Gustavo Hamer has been sensational as well.
Coventry City manager Mark Robins has been with the club since 2017 and it’s been up-up-up. Carlton Morris leads the way with 20 goals, while Alfie Doughty and Tom Lockyer have been key players, too, with Lockyer scoring in three of the Hatters’ last four matches.
Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates
Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com How to watch: ESPN+
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
Aston Villa duo excited to experience the United States
Aston Villa and Brazil star Douglas Luiz, who was just named Villa’s Supporters’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season, is excited to play in front of fans in the USA, making the most of the hot weather and exploring the cities to learn more about their history.
“I am so happy. It is a good weather like it is in Brazil, I am so happy and excited to go to the US,” Luiz said. “It is a very good, very good people and I want to visit and I want to know so much more. I am so excited to go with Aston Villa and I want to enjoy seeing as much as I can.”
Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey is no stranger to playing Stateside and is looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere.
“I like the U.S. a lot, so I’m looking forward to a great time in the USA traveling to different States. It is a nice atmosphere, the people always come out in numbers and the support is brilliant. I’m really looking forward to it and I think it is going to be brilliant… I’ve been to LA, Houston, DC and Orlando, with the last Gold Cup most of our games [with Jamaica] were played in Orlando. It’s great and we always get time to explore. So it is nice and you are playing football and you enjoying it but you are enjoying it in a different in a city, which is great.”
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale) How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Manchester United can seal Champions League football with a draw or win over laggard Chelsea at Old Trafford in both teams’ penultimate Premier League game of the season (Watch live, 3pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
United’s 69 points are good for fourth place and a win will boost them over Newcastle, but the most important thing is that Liverpool maxes out at 69 and is the only team that could pass the Red Devils on the table.
How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday TV Channel: Peacock Premium Online:Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Man United’s been singing the praises of Casemiro with the exception of a pair of red cards, and Raphael Varane behind him hasn’t been too shabby, either.
Chelsea can’t fault Thiago Silva for his season, even if it looks likely to be his last in London and possibly Europe. The Brazilian has been very good for the Blues.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (team decision), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee).
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (other). OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)
Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton find themselves in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?