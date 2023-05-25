Leicester vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Leicester City needs a win over West Ham United and help or else the Foxes will be relegated from the Premier League on Championship Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Leicester is two points back of Everton for 17th place on the Premier League table and needs to beat West Ham and hope the Toffees fail to beat Bournemouth.
West Ham, on the other hand, will be forgiven for focusing on the Europa Conference League Final having secured Premier League football with a nine-point cushion on the bottom three heading into Championship Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs West Ham.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Leicester vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel: SYFY
Online: Watch live on Peacock
Key storylines & star players
Leicester would love to see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi pass fitness checks, but Dean Smith will have rested and ready Harvey Barnes and James Maddison in a bid to score more goals than the Irons.
West Ham could be seeing the penultimate appearance of Declan Rice in an Irons shirt, as the big-money midfielder is being linked to several big clubs in the Premier League.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (thigh), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (ankle), Caglar Soyuncu (thigh), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring). OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Danny Ward (finger), Ryan Bertrand (other).
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (knock), Flynn Downes (illness). OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee)