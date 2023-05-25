Manchester United thump Chelsea, seal Champions League place

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United hammered sorry Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford all scored as Erik ten Hag’s men went third on the table with 72 points and eliminated rivals Liverpool from contention for the UCL.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Joao Felix ruined David De Gea’s clean sheet with a low drive in the 89th minute.

Chelsea’s no-good season continues to drift toward the finish line, a guaranteed bottom-half finish awaiting the end of Frank Lampard’s interim stint in charge of the club.

Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings: Stars of the Show

Casemiro

Enzo Fernandez

Bruno Fernandes

Jadon Sancho

Red Devils pick apart Chelsea to return to Champions League

Chelsea showed talent and a little bit of fight, registering nearly two expected goals and a handful of heated confrontations, but the Blues continue to look confused as to what they are trying to do.

Man United, however, looked very much ready for the game and Erik ten Hag has a system for sure. His players understand it and his forwards were ready to fire forward on Thursday.

It’s not surprising how much better United looks with Casemiro and Raphael Varane in the XI, and the club will have high hopes of advancing in Europe next season with a couple of transfers and the return of Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has given Mauricio Pochettino (allegedly) quite the task in righting this ship.

What’s next?

Championship Sunday sees Chelsea hosting Newcastle, while Manchester United entertains Fulham.

Casemiro goal video: Red Devils midfielder with another early goal

Anthony Martial goal video: Casemiro, Sancho cue up Frenchman

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Penalty won and slotted

Marcus Rashford goal video: Blowout on

Joao Felix goal video: Chelsea ruin De Gea’s clean sheet

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Man United’s been singing the praises of Casemiro with the exception of a pair of red cards, and Raphael Varane behind him hasn’t been too shabby, either.

Chelsea can’t fault Thiago Silva for his season, even if it looks likely to be his last in London and possibly Europe. The Brazilian has been very good for the Blues.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (team decision), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee).

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨 The Reds name an unchanged XI for #MUNCHE 👊#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2023

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Mateo Kovacic (other).

