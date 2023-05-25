Manchester United thump Chelsea, seal Champions League place

By May 25, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United hammered sorry Chelsea 4-1 at Old Trafford on Thursday to qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford all scored as Erik ten Hag’s men went third on the table with 72 points and eliminated rivals Liverpool from contention for the UCL.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Joao Felix ruined David De Gea’s clean sheet with a low drive in the 89th minute.

Chelsea’s no-good season continues to drift toward the finish line, a guaranteed bottom-half finish awaiting the end of Frank Lampard’s interim stint in charge of the club.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah issues ‘devastated’ post as Liverpool miss Champions...
Chelsea vs Newcastle live
Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings: Stars of the Show

Casemiro

Enzo Fernandez

Bruno Fernandes

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings
fotmob.com

Red Devils pick apart Chelsea to return to Champions League

Chelsea showed talent and a little bit of fight, registering nearly two expected goals and a handful of heated confrontations, but the Blues continue to look confused as to what they are trying to do.

Man United, however, looked very much ready for the game and Erik ten Hag has a system for sure. His players understand it and his forwards were ready to fire forward on Thursday.

It’s not surprising how much better United looks with Casemiro and Raphael Varane in the XI, and the club will have high hopes of advancing in Europe next season with a couple of transfers and the return of Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has given Mauricio Pochettino (allegedly) quite the task in righting this ship.

What’s next?

Championship Sunday sees Chelsea hosting Newcastle, while Manchester United entertains Fulham.

Casemiro goal video: Red Devils midfielder with another early goal

Anthony Martial goal video: Casemiro, Sancho cue up Frenchman

Bruno Fernandes goal video: Penalty won and slotted

Marcus Rashford goal video: Blowout on

Joao Felix goal video: Chelsea ruin De Gea’s clean sheet

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium 

Key storylines & star players

Man United’s been singing the praises of Casemiro with the exception of a pair of red cards, and Raphael Varane behind him hasn’t been too shabby, either.

Chelsea can’t fault Thiago Silva for his season, even if it looks likely to be his last in London and possibly Europe. The Brazilian has been very good for the Blues.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (team decision), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee).

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin), Mateo Kovacic (other).

Mohamed Salah issues ‘devastated’ post as Liverpool miss Champions League

By May 25, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

Red-hot Liverpool will not be heading to the UEFA Champions League despite their great form at the end of the season, and its best player didn’t wait long to issue his verdict.

Mohamed Salah took to Twitter after Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday, a result that means Liverpool cannot catch the Red Devils for a top-four place.

And he did not hold back.

[ MORE: PST’s big Premier League awards post ]

Here’s what Salah Tweeted along with a black-and-white photo of the Egyptian King, hands on hips.

“I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”

Salah almost certainly did not, but his disappointment is palatable and it will be interested to see what the future holds for the megastar.

The star, who turns 31 next month, has 30 goals and 15 assists across all competitions and has only failed to record a goal or assist in three Premier League matches since the calendar turned to March.

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Newcastle live
Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United thump Chelsea, seal Champions League place

Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By May 25, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

Champions League-bound Newcastle heads to Stamford Bridge for a Championship Sunday meeting with moribund Chelsea (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies have already sealed a place in the Champions League, while Chelsea is going to finish the season way off that standard.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs NEWCASTLE

The European regulars will not sniff the continent next season and have won just once since the middle of March.

Frank Lampard’s interim stint could end on a four-match winless run if the Blues can’t rally at home to Newcastle, as Chelsea is 1W-7L-3D dating back to March 18.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah issues ‘devastated’ post as Liverpool miss Champions...
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United thump Chelsea, seal Champions League place

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Watch live on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Lewis Hall has been a bright spot for Chelsea in the blowout loss at Manchester United, while Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic showed some things off the bench.

Newcastle is flying through forwards Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, but the whole club has been solid under Eddie Howe. Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are getting Best XI mentions, while Sven Botman has been stellar at center back.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (other). OUT: Marcus Bettinelli (other), Ben Chilwell (thigh), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Mason Mount (groin), N’Golo Kante (groin), Reece James (thigh), Armando Broja (ACL), Benoit Badiashile (groin)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Joe Willock (thigh), Ryan Fraser (other), Matt Ritchie (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Nick Pope (finger), Joelinton (knock)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 25, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Latest Premier League news

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah issues ‘devastated’ post as Liverpool miss Champions...
Chelsea vs Newcastle live
Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Manchester United vs Chelsea live
Manchester United thump Chelsea, seal Champions League place

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

UPDATE: Manchester City are officially champions — again, again — for the third straight season.

As we moved into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City were in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City secured a fifth title in the last six seasons and how now won three straight.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle has sealed a place in the Champions League and Manchester United is going there, too. Liverpool is alive and lurking should Man Utd lose out.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

For the first time in club history, Brighton & Hove Albion have qualified for European competition. Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls will represent the Premier League in next season’s Europa League.

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in Matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe after strong finishes to the season.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history. It all comes down to the final 90 minutes to see who will stay up.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 25

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By May 25, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s 16 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 102 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Latest Premier League

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah issues ‘devastated’ post as Liverpool miss Champions...
Chelsea vs Newcastle live
Chelsea vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League table
Premier League table, 2022-23 season

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 16
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 11
  3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 11
  4. Leandro Trossard, Arsenal/Brighton — 10
  5. Michael Olise, Crystal Palace — 10
  6. Riyad Mahrez, Man City — 10
  7. James Maddison, Leicester City — 9
  8. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 8
  9. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool — 8
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 8
  11. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United — 8
  12. Christian Eriksen, Manchester United — 8
  13. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 7
  14. Solly March, Brighton — 7
  15. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 7
  16. Erling Haaland, Man City — 7
  17. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 7
  18. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 7
  19. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 7
  20. Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest — 7
  21. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United — 7
  22. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 7
  23. Jack Grealish, Man City — 7
  24. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 7
  25. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 7
  26. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 6
  27. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 6
  28. Rodri, Manchester City — 6
  29. Joe Willock, Newcastle — 6
  30. Mathias Jensen, Brentford — 6
  31. Douglas Luiz, Aston Villa — 6