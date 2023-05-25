Red-hot Liverpool will not be heading to the UEFA Champions League despite their great form at the end of the season, and its best player didn’t wait long to issue his verdict.
Mohamed Salah took to Twitter after Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday, a result that means Liverpool cannot catch the Red Devils for a top-four place.
And he did not hold back.
Here’s what Salah Tweeted along with a black-and-white photo of the Egyptian King, hands on hips.
“I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post. We let you and ourselves down.”
Salah almost certainly did not, but his disappointment is palatable and it will be interested to see what the future holds for the megastar.
The star, who turns 31 next month, has 30 goals and 15 assists across all competitions and has only failed to record a goal or assist in three Premier League matches since the calendar turned to March.
I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 25, 2023