Brentford vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 26, 2023, 9:36 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brentford host Manchester City on the final day of the season as the Bees still have a chance of qualifying for Europe.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v MANCHESTER CITY

Thomas Frank’s side have had an incredible season and have already equalled their best-ever Premier League finish (ninth) which was last season. Brentford won 3-1 at Tottenham last time out to show that they can cope without star striker Ivan Toney following his eight-month ban. If Brentford win against Manchester City on Sunday they can finish as high as seventh and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League but they would need both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to fail to win on the final day. It is possible. Brentford are also trying to do the double over Man City after their shock win at the Etihad back in November.

Pep Guardiola continues to rotate his Manchester City side, who drew 1-1 at Brighton on Wednesday. They remain unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games (winning 14 of them) and enjoyed their title celebrations last Sunday after their win against Chelsea. Guardiola will once again rest his star players against Brentford as they prepare for two finals, the FA Cup final against Manchester United (June 3) and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan (June 10). Win those two games and Pep and this Manchester City team will go down in the history books for securing the treble.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Manchester City.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice and set up Brentford’s other goal in the win against Spurs and he is really stepping up in the absence of Toney. With Wissa and Schade also impressing in attack, Thomas Frank’s side may be able to cope with Toney suspended until January 2024.

Manchester City rotated their lineup heavily once again against Brighton and the likes of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Stefan Ortega all impressed. Expect to see the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez rotated back into the lineup.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh) | DOUBT: Phil Foden (knock)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By May 26, 2023, 9:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

Manchester City has chased down Arsenal to win yet another Premier League title.

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Rearranged games

Wednesday 24 May

Brighton 1-1 Manchester City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Thursday 25 May

Manchester United vs Chelsea — USA Network —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 38 – Championship Sunday

Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET

Watch all 10 Championship Sunday games live on Peacock

Arsenal v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock
Aston Villa v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock
Brentford v Man City – Watch live on Peacock
Chelsea v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest – Watch live on Peacock
Everton v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Leeds v Spurs – CNBC – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Leicester v West Ham – SYFY – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Man Utd v Fulham – Bravo – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Southampton v Liverpool – Watch live on Peacock

Premier League table – May 25Premier League standings, 2023

 

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

Arsenal 4-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

Man City 2-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Brighton 4-0 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Wolves 1-0 Spurs – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Southampton 1-0 Leicester – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 5 March

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Monday 6 March

Brentford 3-2 Fulham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/analysis/highlights
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis
Southampton 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap, highlights, analysis

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Southampton 3-3 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Wolves 2-4 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Sunday 19 March

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United 1-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

Man Utd 2-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-1 Brighton FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 1-0 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 1-4 Man City — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 9 April

Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Chelsea 1-2 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Everton 1-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-3 AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 2-0 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Man City 3-1 Leicester — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 17 April

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Newcastle 6-1 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Leeds 1-1 Leicester — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Wednesday 26 April

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
West Ham 1-2 Liverpool — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 4-1 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 27 April

Everton 1-4 Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.comRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on PeacockRecap, player ratings, highlights
Spurs 2-2 Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

Leicester 2-2 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Tuesday 2 May

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 3-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 4 May

Brighton 1-0 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Matchweek 35

Saturday 6 May

Man City 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Spurs 1-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Liverpool 1-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
West Ham 1-0 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Monday 8 May

Fulham 5-3 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brighton 1-5 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 2-1 Spurs — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Crystal Palace 2-0 AFC Bournemouth — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYSouthampton relegated

Saturday 14 May

Everton 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-0 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 15 May

Leicester 0-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged game

Thursday 18 May

Newcastle 4-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Matchweek 37

Saturday 20 May

Spurs 1-3 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap, player ratings, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 21 May

West Ham 3-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Brighton 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Man City 1-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 22 May

Newcastle 0-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 24 May

Brighton 1-1 Manchester City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Thursday 25 May

Manchester United vs Chelsea — USA Network —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 26, 2023, 9:50 AM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 delivered plenty of fun and it continued into the business end of the season.

Now we are approaching the final few weeks of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

UPDATE: Manchester City are officially champions — again, again — for the third straight season.

As we moved into the final weeks of the 2022-23 season, Manchester City were in pole position after Arsenal’s title bid collapsed. During the season Manchester United briefly surged into the picture but they dropped back and now Arsenal have too.

The Gunners stumbled down the home stretch and couldn’t keep up with Erling Haaland and Co., as he took the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City secured a fifth title in the last six seasons and how now won three straight.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle has sealed a place in the Champions League and Manchester United is going there, too. Liverpool is alive and lurking should Man Utd lose out.

Fifth and sixth places in the Premier League will be UEFA Europa League spots, while seventh will be UEFA Europa Conference League qualification:

  • a) If the FA Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, their UEFA Europa League group stage place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.
  • b) If the League Cup winners finish in the top five of the Premier League (or top six if (a) happens), their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for UEFA competitions in the Premier League.

For the first time in club history, Brighton & Hove Albion have qualified for European competition. Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls will represent the Premier League in next season’s Europa League.

Also: if West Ham win the UEFA Europa Conference League they will automatically qualify for the Europa League group stage next season and that will not impact the European spots in the Premier League. So, up to eight Premier League teams could be in Europe next season with four in the Champions League, three in the Europa League and one in the Europa Conference League.

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton snatched a late point in Matchweek 37, but the Toffees hang in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are all safe after strong finishes to the season.

The race to stay in the Premier League has bubbled along all season and it has now intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history. It all comes down to the final 90 minutes to see who will stay up.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 25

Premier League standings

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By May 26, 2023, 9:49 AM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

And now you can start to purchase your tickets to the Summer Series.

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.

And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

Aston Villa duo excited to experience the United States

Aston Villa and Brazil star Douglas Luiz, who was just named Villa’s Supporters’ Player and Players’ Player of the Season, is excited to play in front of fans in the USA, making the most of the hot weather and exploring the cities to learn more about their history.

“I am so happy. It is a good weather like it is in Brazil, I am so happy and excited to go to the US,” Luiz said. “It is a very good, very good people and I want to visit and I want to know so much more. I am so excited to go with Aston Villa and I want to enjoy seeing as much as I can.”

Aston Villa and Jamaica winger Leon Bailey is no stranger to playing Stateside and is looking forward to soaking up the atmosphere.

“I like the U.S. a lot, so I’m looking forward to a great time in the USA traveling to different States. It is a nice atmosphere, the people always come out in numbers and the support is brilliant. I’m really looking forward to it and I think it is going to be brilliant… I’ve been to LA, Houston, DC and Orlando, with the last Gold Cup most of our games [with Jamaica] were played in Orlando. It’s great and we always get time to explore. So it is nice and you are playing football and you enjoying it but you are enjoying it in a different in a city, which is great.”

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey – WATCH LIVE ON PEACOCK

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – WATCH LIVE ON USA NETWORK
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland – WATCH LIVE ON NBC

Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

By May 26, 2023, 9:48 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the two teams who are in the Championship playoff final.

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town

Championship playoff semifinal results

Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)

Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)

How much money is promotion to the Premier League worth?

The prize for being promoted to the Premier League is obviously all about reaching the top-flight. But there is also some serious money involved.

It is estimated that promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is worth around $210 million to each club over a three-season period.

That is due to shared TV income, increased sponsorship opportunities and a whole host of other income revenues improving, while the club also receives parachute payments over three years if they are relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Those parachute payments see relegated teams receive a lower percentage of their previous income from being in the Premier League to help them recalibrate to life in the second tier.

Simply put, promotion to the Premier League for just one season significantly improves the financial health of any Championship club for several years.

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule