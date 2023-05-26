Leeds have one last chance to pull off an incredible escape from relegation when they host Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com), but they’ll need a lot of help elsewhere in the Premier League.
Heading into Championship Sunday, Leeds (31 points, -27 GF, 19th place) not only need to win their final game of the season, but they also need both Everton (33 points, -24 GD, 17th) and Leicester (31 points, -18 GD, 18th) to lose or draw as well, otherwise their two-year stay in the PL is over. As for Tottenham (57 points, +4 GD, 8th place), a win (and points dropped by Aston Villa – 58 points, +4 GD) will get them into next season’s Europa Conference League.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Tottenham.
Leeds have had plenty of time opportunities to drag themselves out of the bottom-three and away from the relegation scrap as a whole, but they are now winless in their last eight games (0W-2D-6L) and have won just three of their last 24. Their biggest problem? The Premier League’s worst defensive record in 2022-23 — 74 goals conceded in 37 games. In each of the last four seasons, the side to concede the most goals has been relegated.
With another summer of uncertainty (from the manager to most of the first-team squad) on the cards for Spurs, Sunday could be the final time Harry Kane pulls on the white shirt of Tottenham, following reports this week that he will ask — or perhaps has already asked — to leave the club if a fair offer is made. Kane’s 278 goals make him the club’s all-time record goal scorer, and his departure could signal a full-blown tear-down and rebuild for the incoming manager still to be hired.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo (ankle), Patrick Bamford (thigh)
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Eric Dier (hernia), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (undisclosed)
It has been a building-block season for Manchester United (72 points – 3rd place), who can finish three places higher than a season ago as they prepare for next weekend’s FA Cup final, having already captured the League Cup. As for Fulham (52 points – 10th), a top-half finish is long since secured.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham.
Midweek injuries to Antony and Luke Shaw will leave Ten Hag short on depth when he picks the team to face Fulham. Their statuses for the FA Cup final — Manchester United’s chance to deny rivals Manchester City a famed treble to match their own in 1999 — are very much up in the air and perhaps in doubt.
Despite being comfortably mid-table and facing zero threat of relegation, Fulham have continued to compete (and win) until the very end. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was disappointing for how late Fulham conceded the equalizer, but it came on the back of two-goal victories over Leicester and Southampton, as well as single-goal defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Cottagers have played the PL’s best sides close and comfortably beaten the sides below in the table. Marco Silva’s side surprised the whole world this season.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Antony (ankle), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Phil Jones (knee)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tim Ream (arm), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel James (hamstring)
Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton find themselves in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).
Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?
Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.
In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.
Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.
Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)
Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)
How much money is promotion to the Premier League worth?
The prize for being promoted to the Premier League is obviously all about reaching the top-flight. But there is also some serious money involved.
It is estimated that promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is worth around $210 million to each club over a three-season period.
That is due to shared TV income, increased sponsorship opportunities and a whole host of other income revenues improving, while the club also receives parachute payments over three years if they are relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Those parachute payments see relegated teams receive a lower percentage of their previous income from being in the Premier League to help them recalibrate to life in the second tier.
Simply put, promotion to the Premier League for just one season significantly improves the financial health of any Championship club for several years.
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.
A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.
2. Manchester City
A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.