Leeds vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 26, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Leeds have one last chance to pull off an incredible escape from relegation when they host Tottenham at Elland Road on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com), but they’ll need a lot of help elsewhere in the Premier League. 

STREAM LEEDS vs TOTTENHAM LIVE

Heading into Championship Sunday, Leeds (31 points, -27 GF, 19th place) not only need to win their final game of the season, but they also need both Everton (33 points, -24 GD, 17th) and Leicester (31 points, -18 GD, 18th) to lose or draw as well, otherwise their two-year stay in the PL is over. As for Tottenham (57 points, +4 GD, 8th place), a win (and points dropped by Aston Villa – 58 points, +4 GD) will get them into next season’s Europa Conference League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Tottenham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leeds have had plenty of time opportunities to drag themselves out of the bottom-three and away from the relegation scrap as a whole, but they are now winless in their last eight games (0W-2D-6L) and have won just three of their last 24. Their biggest problem? The Premier League’s worst defensive record in 2022-23 — 74 goals conceded in 37 games. In each of the last four seasons, the side to concede the most goals has been relegated.

With another summer of uncertainty (from the manager to most of the first-team squad) on the cards for Spurs, Sunday could be the final time Harry Kane pulls on the white shirt of Tottenham, following reports this week that he will ask — or perhaps has already asked — to leave the club if a fair offer is made. Kane’s 278 goals make him the club’s all-time record goal scorer, and his departure could signal a full-blown tear-down and rebuild for the incoming manager still to be hired.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodrigo (ankle), Patrick Bamford (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Eric Dier (hernia), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (undisclosed)

Manchester United vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 26, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United will mark Erik ten Hag’s first Premier League season with a 3rd-place finish if they beat Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM MANCHESTER UNITED vs FULHAM LIVE

It has been a building-block season for Manchester United (72 points – 3rd place), who can finish three places higher than a season ago as they prepare for next weekend’s FA Cup final, having already captured the League Cup. As for Fulham (52 points – 10th), a top-half finish is long since secured.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Fulham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Midweek injuries to Antony and Luke Shaw will leave Ten Hag short on depth when he picks the team to face Fulham. Their statuses for the FA Cup final — Manchester United’s chance to deny rivals Manchester City a famed treble to match their own in 1999 — are very much up in the air and perhaps in doubt.

Despite being comfortably mid-table and facing zero threat of relegation, Fulham have continued to compete (and win) until the very end. Last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was disappointing for how late Fulham conceded the equalizer, but it came on the back of two-goal victories over Leicester and Southampton, as well as single-goal defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Cottagers have played the PL’s best sides close and comfortably beaten the sides below in the table. Marco Silva’s side surprised the whole world this season.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Antony (ankle), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Donny van de Beek (knee), Marcel Sabitzer (knee), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Phil Jones (knee)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tim Ream (arm), Andreas Pereira (ankle), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Daniel James (hamstring)

Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

By May 26, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as it now two teams from three who can still be relegated.

Southampton are down but there is still an almighty scrap to stay out of the bottom three with massive teams separated by just a couple of points.

That means the a few more relatively surprising teams will be heading down to the Championship.

[ MORE: Premier League relegation history – What do stats say? ]

It’s official now: Southampton has been relegated back to the Championship after 11 years in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton find themselves in a precarious position heading into Championship Sunday (vs Bournemouth).

Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.

Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?

After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.

There are just three points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Premier League table, current form – May 22

Premier League schedule

Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com

Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers

Leicester City: West Ham (H)

West Ham: Leicester (A)

Nottingham Forest: Palace (A)

Leeds: Spurs (H)

Everton: Bournemouth (H)

Southampton: Liverpool (H) — RELEGATED

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap

Saturday, March 18: Wolves 2-4 Leeds – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 1: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 2: West Ham 1-0 Southampton — Recap/video/player ratings
Tuesday, April 4: Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 8: Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap/video/player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 15: Southampton 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — Recap/video/player ratings
Saturday, April 22: Leicester 2-1 Wolves — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 23: AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Tuesday, April 25: Leeds 1-1 Leicester — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Thursday, April 27: Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Recap, highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, April 30: AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 1: Leicester 2-2 Everton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Monday, May 8: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Saturday, May 13: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, May 21: West Ham 3-1 Leeds — Recap, player ratings, highlights
Sunday, May 28: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth — 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 28: Leicester vs West Ham — 11:30am ET

Premier League relegation odds (As of May 21, 2023)

(One of our betting partners is BetMGMBetMGM is one of our Official Sports Betting Partners and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Leeds: -1600
Leicester City: -900
Everton: +300

Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap (March 7)

12. Bournemouth, 45 points
13. Palace, 45 points
14. Wolves, 43 points
15. West Ham, 39 points
16. Everton, 36 points
17. Leicester, 35 points
——————————-

18. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED
19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED
20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED

Premier League promotion: Championship playoff final set

By May 26, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the two teams who are in the Championship playoff final.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Either Luton Town or Coventry City will be in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, with Luton last in the top-flight in 1992 (they were relegated just before the top-flight was rebranded to become the Premier League) and Coventry were last in the Premier League in 2001.

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now they are both one win away from the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town beat sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals, while Coventry City edged past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a tight semifinal tie as it will be Luton against Coventry in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

The richest game in football will see a minnow (Luton Town) and a team which has recovered from financial turmoil multiple times (Coventry) square off for a spot in the big time.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET: Coventry City vs Luton Town

Championship playoff semifinal results

Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)

Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
Luton Town 2-0 (3-2 agg.) Sunderland (Osho 10′, Lockyer 43′)

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough 0-1 (0-1 agg.) Coventry City (Hamer 57′)

How much money is promotion to the Premier League worth?

The prize for being promoted to the Premier League is obviously all about reaching the top-flight. But there is also some serious money involved.

It is estimated that promotion from the Championship to the Premier League is worth around $210 million to each club over a three-season period.

That is due to shared TV income, increased sponsorship opportunities and a whole host of other income revenues improving, while the club also receives parachute payments over three years if they are relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking. Those parachute payments see relegated teams receive a lower percentage of their previous income from being in the Premier League to help them recalibrate to life in the second tier.

Simply put, promotion to the Premier League for just one season significantly improves the financial health of any Championship club for several years.

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seemed like Middlesbrough were the favorites to win the playoffs. But Coventry edged by them. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Can the Hatters put their playoff heartache last season behind them and prevail at Wembley?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job to guide them from the fourth-tier to 90 minutes away from the Premier League. You have to fancy the chances of the Sky Blues and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. The playoffs were just a step too far.

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule

Ranking the 2023-24 Premier League kits

By May 26, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023-24 Premier League kits are starting to be unveiled and there are some beauties out there.

[ MORE: 2022-23 Premier League schedule ]

From retro looks to snazzy designs, there are some very unique new looks as teams get ready for the new season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Below we rank the Premier League kits which have been released as plenty more have been dropping ahead of the 2023-24 season.

1. Liverpool

A classic look for the red home shirt and this is a belter. It has been kept simple and the white trim is marvellous. Liverpool have nailed this.

Liverpool kit
Getty Images

2. Manchester City

A nod to being at their current stadium for 20 years, Man City go for a retro look from the 2003-04 season when things were very, very different from them. It’s a lovely kit and having seen it in-person, up close it looks even better than the photos.

3. Arsenal

There is a lot going on with the print on the red but the gold is a nice touch. Pretty decent effort.