Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luton Town overcame a blown lead in regulation to earn a place in the Premier League by outlasting Coventry City in penalties during Saturday’s playoff final at Wembley Stadium.

USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath watched as Fankaty Dabo’s penalty sailed over the goal to give the Hatters a 6-5 win after 120 minutes ended 1-1 and neither team missed on 11-straight attempts from the spot.

[ MORE: Premier League promotion watch 2022-23 ]

In 2018 Luton and Coventry were both in the fourth-tier of English football. Now Luton is joining Sheffield United and Burnley in the top flight.

Jordan Clark scored Luton Town’s goal, while Gustavo Hamer leveled the line for Coventry City.

Coventry City vs Luton Town as it happened:

GOAL! Luton’s taken the first five shots of the match and now one’s found the back of the goal. It’s Jordan Clark who belts home in the 23rd minute to put the Hatters on top! Luton Town, 1-0

CHANCE! It’s Elijah Adebayo, who assisted the opener, who can’t quite get a very decent chance right, as Luton is looking to put an early vice grip on the final. Still 1-0, 30′.

Shots are up to 9-0 in favor of the Hatters but the total xG is still below 1.00. Coventry has to wake up, but maybe they’d take getting to halftime down one at this point.

The 11th shot of the game is Coventry’s, and it’s a high volley that slashed over the goal. Off-balance and improbable, but Coventry will be hopeful it’s a sign that they’re coming into the affair; Soon after, a rush is bungled but into the Luton third.

HALFTIME: Luton Town 1, Coventry City 0 — (Clark 23′)

SECOND HALF: Coventry has more of the ball and is building off its late first half, but Luton looks well-drilled into its system despite the concession of some set pieces.

Good news on a scary-looking injury for Luton star Tom Lockyer:

We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him. We are all with you, Locks 🧡#COYH — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023

GOAL! And the Sky Blues are level! It’s Brazilian-born Dutch youth international Gustavo Hamer who has it so with a solid finish, though the playmaking’s come from star performer Viktor Gyokeres. It’s all on now at Wembley! 1-1, 66′

A dangerous free kick in stoppage time for Luton after a very questionable foul, but fate makes sure this one doesn’t end with ignominy. Are we headed for penalties? Extra time is almost certain deep in stoppage.

xG is basically even after 90 minutes, as are shot attempts, and anything can happen when it comes to the 20th berth in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

END OF 90: Coventry City 1, Luton Town 1 — (Clark 23′, Hamer 66′)

INJURY! USMNT keeper Ethan Horvath is down for treatment 11 minutes into the first frame of extra time, which has otherwise been a scrappy period. Looks like he’s going to try to continue despite dropping to the pitch after a long goal kick.

END OF FIRST ET PERIOD: Coventry City 1, Luton Town 1 — (Clark 23′, Hamer 66′)

Not much happened there. Nerves? Can someone seize history in the next 15 or will we go to pens?

NO GOAL! Joe Taylor has it in the goal for Luton off a bad giveaway but VAR, not used in the regular season, spots a handball and the Hatters won’t win it here. We’re going to penalties.

END OF SECOND ET PERIOD: Coventry City 1, Luton Town 1 — (Clark 23′, Hamer 66′)

Horvath was a penalty hero for the USMNT in the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico, while well-traveled Ben Wilson is between the sticks for Coventry. Here we go…

X Carlton Morris goal for Luton 1-0

X Matty Godden goal for Coventry 1-1

X Taylor goal for Luton 2-1

X Viktor Gyokeres goal for Coventry 2-2

X Marvelous Nakamba goal for Luton 3-2

X Ben Sheaf goal for Coventry 3-3

X Jordan Clark goal for Luton 4-3

X Josh Eccles goal for Coventry 4-4

X Luke Berry goal for Luton 5-4

X Liam Kelly goal for Coventry 5-5

X Daniel Potts goal for Luton 6-5

X Fankaty Dabo miss for Coventry 6-5

Coventry City vs Luton Town player ratings: Stars of the Show

The managers and star players

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards left rival club Watford in November and the risky maneuver has paid off for the coach and club. Viktor Gyokeres is the club’s 21-goal scoring hero and he’s chipped in 11 assists as well, and Gustavo Hamer has been sensational as well.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins has been with the club since 2017 and it’s been up-up-up. Carlton Morris leads the way with 20 goals, while Alfie Doughty and Tom Lockyer have been key players, too, with Lockyer scoring in three of the Hatters’ last four matches.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Final – Saturday, May 27 at 11:45am ET

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

Coventry City lineup

📋 Lining up for the Sky Blues this afternoon…#PUSB pic.twitter.com/BDgf3uzE4J — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) May 27, 2023

Luton Town lineup

Follow @NicholasMendola