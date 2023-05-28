Brentford vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Brentford host Manchester City on the final day of the season as the Bees still have a chance of qualifying for Europe.

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD v MANCHESTER CITY

Thomas Frank’s side have had an incredible season and have already equalled their best-ever Premier League finish (ninth) which was last season. Brentford won 3-1 at Tottenham last time out to show that they can cope without star striker Ivan Toney following his eight-month ban. If Brentford win against Manchester City on Sunday they can finish as high as seventh and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League but they would need both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to fail to win on the final day. It is possible. Brentford are also trying to do the double over Man City after their shock win at the Etihad back in November.

Pep Guardiola continues to rotate his Manchester City side, who drew 1-1 at Brighton on Wednesday. They remain unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games (winning 14 of them) and enjoyed their title celebrations last Sunday after their win against Chelsea. Guardiola will once again rest his star players against Brentford as they prepare for two finals, the FA Cup final against Manchester United (June 3) and the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan (June 10). Win those two games and Pep and this Manchester City team will go down in the history books for securing the treble.

Here’s everything you need for Brentford vs Manchester City.

Premier League news Chelsea vs Newcastle, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Everton vs Bournemouth, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos Leeds vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice and set up Brentford’s other goal in the win against Spurs and he is really stepping up in the absence of Toney. With Wissa and Schade also impressing in attack, Thomas Frank’s side may be able to cope with Toney suspended until January 2024.

Manchester City rotated their lineup heavily once again against Brighton and the likes of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Stefan Ortega all impressed. Expect to see the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez rotated back into the lineup.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Ivan Toney (suspension)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jack Grealish (undisclosed), Ruben Dias (undisclosed), Manuel Akanji (undisclosed)

Latest USMNT news USMNT upcoming schedule – Nations League, friendlies, Gold Cup Folarin Balogun switches to USMNT Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports

Follow @JPW_NBCSports